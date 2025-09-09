



Retail FX and CFDS broker Startrader have announced his sponsorship as the proud official partner of the UAE National Cricket teams Jerseys at the DP World Asia Cup. The company said that this sponsorship goes beyond sport, some shared values ​​of discipline, focus and resilience. The same qualities are just as important for people who pursue opportunities on the global financial markets that Startrader proudly promotes through its recognized trading partners, as a SCA -Gelicused entity. Cricket Spirit Trading Discipline: a planned step Cricket embodies strategy, teamwork and ruthless passion. Trading parallel is a discipline that requires precision, professionalism and resilience. Choosing to sponsor a sport that is celebrated worldwide is a carefully planned step from the starting track team. It emphasizes the shared values ​​of both fields and at the same time reflects the deep spirit of the starting track. The brand identity star stands for strength and solidarity, trust and tenacity, ambition and agility, and reliability and resilience. While each team member runs the field in harmony with others to achieve a common goal, the starting track builds on solidarity and trust to support customers in exploring opportunities through his recognized partners. Achieving the goal, either on the cricket field or in financial activities, requires resilience. Just like cricket greats arise from setbacks with determination, the starting track connects to a strong and reliable partner, alive according to our leading faith: Aim high, reach high. Built on trust, driven by vision Since obtaining his license from the UAES Securities and Commodities Authority, Starter has studied his involvement in the community. This sponsorship of the National Cricket team of the VAE reflects that dedication, while also presents how the starting track combines worldwide reach with local involvement to empower traders and communities worldwide. Peter Karsten, CEO of Startrader said, Cricket brings people together, just as trade connects communities and opportunities. By sponsoring the national team of the VAE, we celebrate more than a sport that we celebrate resilience, strategy and teamwork. With our SCA license we are proud to be closer to the VAE community and to continue to build trust through every step we take. About Startray Startrader is a worldwide leading broker, with regulated entities in six areas of law (SCA, ASIC, FCA, FSCA, FSA and FSC). Internationally, Startrader offers access to a wide range of CFD products over 1000+ financial instruments via platforms such as Metatrader, Star app and Star-Copy, where a customer-first approach is maintained as a core principle. In the VAE, Startrader Global Financial Consultation & Financial Analysis LLC has a permit through the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) under category 5 License No. 20200000241. It is authorized to only carry out regulated activities of introduction and promotion. The VAE entity is not authorized to provide brokerage services or to carry out customer trade.

