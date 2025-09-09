Connect with us

2025 HBCU -Football: schedule, scores, rankings and updates

The HBCU football season of 2025 will bring excitement, great competitions, rivalry and more. We will follow the season from start to finish below with scores of every FCS HBCU football match, plus the latest news.

You can click or tap each of the links below to jump ahead to a section:

This week's HBCU football schedule

See this week's HBCU football in the FCS below.

Click or tap one of the games below for live statistics | Click or tap here for a live scoreboard

Week 3 week 3 power rankings

Saturday, September 13

Click or tap here for a full list of HBCU thuis roads and classics in 2025.

HBCU football news and notes

Click or tap here to view the latest HBCU football classification on a new tab

Week 3

Game -Update

The Tampa Bay Football Classic is no longer. Bethune-Cookman announced on Monday that the Tampa Bay Football Classic has been canceled and the match against Southern is back to Daytona Beach.

Players of the week

The following players earned the player of the week after their week 2 versions:

  • Statistics perform HBCU FCS National Player of the Week: QB Cornelious Brown IV, Alabama A&M
  • Statistics carry out HBCU FCS National Team of the Week: Delaware State
  • Meac offensive player of the week: QB Kaiden Bennett, Delaware State
  • Meac defensive player of the week: DL CJ Wesley, Howard
  • Meac Rookie of the week: WR Maxim Copeland, Morgan State
  • Meac Offense Linanman of the week: Ol Daniel Casillas Jr., Morgan State
  • Meac specialist of the week: K Evan Helfrich, Norfolk State
  • Swac attacking player of the week: QB Cornelious Brown IV, Alabama A&M
  • SWAC Co-defensive player of the week: LB Lenore Jalil, Alabama State
  • SWAC CO-DEFENTIVE PLAYER: LB Matthew Cooks, Texas Southern
  • SWAC Newcomer of the Week: DL Quincy Ivory, Jackson State
  • SWAC specialist of the week: K Gerardo Baeza, Jackson State

Week 2

Players of the week

The following players earned the player of the week after their week 1 versions:

  • Statistics perform HBCU FCS National Player of the Week: Qb Andrew Body, Alabama State
  • Statistics carry out HBCU FCS National Team of the Week: Prairie View A&M
  • OVC-Bigsouth Football first-year student of the week: Wr Devaughn Slaughter, Tennessee State
  • CAA defending player of the week: LB Joshua Iseah, North Carolina A&T
  • Meac offensive player of the week: RB Marquis Gillis, Delaware State
  • Meac defensive player of the week: LB Quentin Johnson, Delaware State
  • Meac Rookie of the week: RB Randall Nouden, Morgan State
  • Meac Offense Linanman of the week: Ol Jerrod Burrell, Morgan State
  • Meac specialist of the week: K Matt Conord, Howard
  • Swac Co-offensive Player of the Week: Qb Andrew Body, Alabama State
  • Swac Co-offensive Player of the Week: RB Ahmad Miller, Jackson State
  • SWAC defensive player and newcomer of the week: DL Quincy Ivory, Jackson State
  • SWAC specialist of the week: P Donovan Warren, Jackson State

Week 1

First visit Norfolk State

The hit Daily Sports Talk Show “First Take” visited the Norfolk State campus prior to NSU's season opener against Towson. View some clips from the show below.

Preseason news

Before the season we looked at some of the best storylines and players to follow before 2025. Click or tap the links below for more.

The preseason is here, conferences announce their all-conference teams and predicted orders of finishes. HBCU programs landed here.

Marking

  1. South Carolina State (5 mood in first place) 63 points
  2. North Carolina Central (4) 61 points
  3. Morgan State 39 points
  4. Norfolk State (1) 36 points
  5. Howard (1) 33 points
  6. Delaware State (1) 20 points

Click or tap here to see the full MEAC previous season All-Conference teams.

Swac East

  1. Jackson State (16) 126 points
  2. Florida A&M (3) 99 points
  3. Alabama State (2) 91 points
  4. Alabama A&M 62 points
  5. Bethune-Cookman (1) 45 points
  6. Mississippi Valley State 24 points

SWAC West

  1. Southern (17) 120 points
  2. Alcorn State (2) 90 points
  3. Prairie View A&M (1) 72 points
  4. Texas Southern 60 points
  5. Grambling State 55 points
  6. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1) 28 points

Click or tap here to see the full SWAC previous season All-Conference teams.

Other HBCUs

Preseason players of the year

  • Meac preseason offensive player of the year Run back Jason Collins Jr., Morgan State
  • Meac preseason defending player of the year LineBacker Erick Hunter, Morgan State
  • SWAC preseason offensive player of the year Quarterback Jacobian Morgan, Jackson State
  • SWAC preseason defending player of the year Defensive Lineman Celby Givens, Southern

Defensive champions that introduce 2025

  • The defensive Celebration Bowl champion is Jackson State. The Tigers also won the Swac after winning the Swac East Division.
  • South Carolina State won the Meac in 2024.
  • The defensive Swac West Division champion is southern.

Click or tap here for a complete HBCU football championship history

Important dates for the football season 2025 HBCU

Here are some important dates for the football season of 2025 HBCU.

Dates

  • Ncaa.com's preseason HBCU Football Power Rankings comes out Friday, August 1.
  • The HBCU football season of 2025 starts with the MEAC/SWAC challenge on Saturday, August 23.
  • The 2025 FCS -Play -OFLS start in the weekend of Saturday, November 29.
  • The SWAC SWAC football championship game from 2025 is engaged Saturday December 6.
  • The HBCU football season of 2025 is concluded with the Celebration Bowl On Saturday December 13.

Full HBCU -Football schedule and results

View an HBCU football schedule of week a week in the FCS below. Stay informed every week for HBCU Football Power Rankings.

All Time Eastern | Click or tap one of the games below for live statistics | Click or tap here for a live scoreboard

Week 0 preseason Power rankings

Saturday, August 23

The moments after North Carolina Central de MeaC/SWAC challenge from 2025 won

Week 1 preseason Power rankings

Thursday 28 August

Friday, August 29

Saturday, August 30

  • Jackson State 28, Hampton 14
  • Howard 10, Florida A&M 9 (Orange Blossom Classic in Miami, Florida)
  • Arkans 52, Alabama A&M 7
  • Tennessee State 24, North Carolina A&T 21
  • Southern 34, Mississippi Valley State 29
  • South Carolina State 16Wofford 15
  • New Hampshire 27North Carolina Central 10
  • South Alabama 38, Morgan State 21
  • Texas Tech 67, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 7
  • Grambling State 55, Langston 7 (in Shreveport, Louisiana)
  • Prairie View A&M 22, Texas Southern 21

Week 2 week 2 power rankings

Saturday 6 September

  • Delaware State 37, Ualbany 32
  • Temple 55Howard 7
  • North Dakota State 59, Tennessee State 3
  • Ohio State 70, Grambling State 0
  • Southern Miss 38Jackson State 20
  • Old Dominion 54, North Carolina Central 6
  • California 35, Texas Southern 3
  • Fau 56, Florida A&M 14
  • Hampton 27, Elizabeth City State 20
  • Norfolk State 34, Virginia State 31 (OT)
  • Miami (FL) 45, Bethune-Cookman 3
  • South Carolina 38, South Carolina State 10
  • Alabama A&M 41, Alcorn State 31
  • Tarleton State 59, Mississippi Valley State 3
  • Central Arkansas 41, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 17
  • Alabama State 30Southern 7
  • Utrgv 27, Prairie -A&M 21 display
  • Towson 27, Morgan State 22
  • UCF 68, North Carolina A&T 7

Week 3 week 3 power rankings

Saturday, September 13

Week 4

Saturday, September 20

Week 5

Saturday 27 September

Week 6

Saturday, October 4

Week 7

Saturday 11 October

Week 8

Saturday, October 18

Week 9

Saturday, October 25

Week 10

Thursday, October 30

Saturday November 1

Week 11

Saturday, November 8

Week 12

Friday, November 14

Saturday, November 15

Week 13

Saturday, November 22

Week 14

Thursday, November 27

Saturday, November 29

Week 15 – Conference championships

Saturday December 6

  • 2 pm SWAC No. 2 at SWAC No. 1 (SWAC Championship Game) | ESPN2

Week 16 – Koms

Saturday December 13

  • 12 pm | Meac Champion vs. SWAC Champion (Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, GA) | ABC

HBCU Football Basics

There are 21 football programs at historic black colleges and universities (HBCU) at FCS level. FCS HBCU football programs mainly play in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) or the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).

Below are all HBCU football programs and the conference in which they will play for the 2024 season.

Marking

  • Delaware State
  • Howard
  • Morgan State
  • Norfolk State
  • North Carolina Central
  • South Carolina State

SWAC

  • Eastern division
    • Alabama A&M
    • Alabama State
    • Bethune-Cookman
    • Florida A&M
    • Jackson State
    • Mississippi Valley State
  • West -division
    • Alcorn State
    • Arkansas-Pine Bluff
    • Grammateling
    • Prairie View A&M
    • Southern
    • Texas Southern

CAA*

  • Hampton
  • North Carolina A&T

OVC-Big South Football Association*

*De CAA and Ohio Valley are not “HBCU conferences”

Stan Becton arrived at NCAA.com in 2021 and has since served as a university football, FCS Football, Track and Field, Cross Country and HBCU defendant. He has treated numerous NCAA championship events, including the FCS championship, Di Track & Field Championships and Frozen Four's Four. Moreover, he has treated the play of the University Football and HBCU sports events, such as the Celebration Bowl, Meac/SWAC Challenge and Legacy Classic. Stan graduated from the Carnegie Mellon University and obtained a diploma in professional writing and football as a five -year -old letter man. You can follow it on Twitter @stan_becton.

The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NCAA or its member institutions.

