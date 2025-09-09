



The HBCU football season of 2025 will bring excitement, great competitions, rivalry and more. We will follow the season from start to finish below with scores of every FCS HBCU football match, plus the latest news. You can click or tap each of the links below to jump ahead to a section: This week's HBCU football schedule See this week's HBCU football in the FCS below. Click or tap one of the games below for live statistics | Click or tap here for a live scoreboard Week 3 week 3 power rankings Saturday, September 13 Click or tap here for a full list of HBCU thuis roads and classics in 2025. HBCU football news and notes Click or tap here to view the latest HBCU football classification on a new tab Week 3 Game -Update The Tampa Bay Football Classic is no longer. Bethune-Cookman announced on Monday that the Tampa Bay Football Classic has been canceled and the match against Southern is back to Daytona Beach. A statement from Bethune-Cookman Athletics.# | # pic.twitter.com/6id4hnrwqq Bethune-Cookman Football (@bcugridiron) September 8, 2025 Players of the week The following players earned the player of the week after their week 2 versions: Statistics perform HBCU FCS National Player of the Week: QB Cornelious Brown IV, Alabama A&M

QB Cornelious Brown IV, Alabama A&M Statistics carry out HBCU FCS National Team of the Week: Delaware State

Delaware State Meac offensive player of the week: QB Kaiden Bennett, Delaware State

QB Kaiden Bennett, Delaware State Meac defensive player of the week: DL CJ Wesley, Howard

DL CJ Wesley, Howard Meac Rookie of the week: WR Maxim Copeland, Morgan State

WR Maxim Copeland, Morgan State Meac Offense Linanman of the week: Ol Daniel Casillas Jr., Morgan State

Ol Daniel Casillas Jr., Morgan State Meac specialist of the week: K Evan Helfrich, Norfolk State

K Evan Helfrich, Norfolk State Swac attacking player of the week: QB Cornelious Brown IV, Alabama A&M

QB Cornelious Brown IV, Alabama A&M SWAC Co-defensive player of the week: LB Lenore Jalil, Alabama State

LB Lenore Jalil, Alabama State SWAC CO-DEFENTIVE PLAYER: LB Matthew Cooks, Texas Southern

LB Matthew Cooks, Texas Southern SWAC Newcomer of the Week: DL Quincy Ivory, Jackson State

DL Quincy Ivory, Jackson State SWAC specialist of the week: K Gerardo Baeza, Jackson State Week 2 Players of the week The following players earned the player of the week after their week 1 versions: Statistics perform HBCU FCS National Player of the Week: Qb Andrew Body, Alabama State

Qb Andrew Body, Alabama State Statistics carry out HBCU FCS National Team of the Week: Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M OVC-Bigsouth Football first-year student of the week: Wr Devaughn Slaughter, Tennessee State

Wr Devaughn Slaughter, Tennessee State CAA defending player of the week: LB Joshua Iseah, North Carolina A&T

LB Joshua Iseah, North Carolina A&T Meac offensive player of the week: RB Marquis Gillis, Delaware State

RB Marquis Gillis, Delaware State Meac defensive player of the week: LB Quentin Johnson, Delaware State

LB Quentin Johnson, Delaware State Meac Rookie of the week: RB Randall Nouden, Morgan State

RB Randall Nouden, Morgan State Meac Offense Linanman of the week: Ol Jerrod Burrell, Morgan State

Ol Jerrod Burrell, Morgan State Meac specialist of the week: K Matt Conord, Howard

K Matt Conord, Howard Swac Co-offensive Player of the Week: Qb Andrew Body, Alabama State

Qb Andrew Body, Alabama State Swac Co-offensive Player of the Week: RB Ahmad Miller, Jackson State

RB Ahmad Miller, Jackson State SWAC defensive player and newcomer of the week: DL Quincy Ivory, Jackson State

DL Quincy Ivory, Jackson State SWAC specialist of the week: P Donovan Warren, Jackson State Week 1 First visit Norfolk State The hit Daily Sports Talk Show “First Take” visited the Norfolk State campus prior to NSU's season opener against Towson. View some clips from the show below. Norfolk State showed up and appeared for the HBCU tour of First Take @Cameronnewton | @Stephenasmith | @Mollyqerim pic.twitter.com/6v1nj3ulhp First Take (@firsttake) August 28, 2025 “To help these young men … understand what greatness looks like, understand what success looks like, understand what men of character look like, that means more to me than whatever.” @Michaelvick About coaching at an HBCU pic.twitter.com/xgxkonx6mk First Take (@firsttake) August 28, 2025 Preseason news Before the season we looked at some of the best storylines and players to follow before 2025. Click or tap the links below for more. The preseason is here, conferences announce their all-conference teams and predicted orders of finishes. HBCU programs landed here. Marking South Carolina State (5 mood in first place) 63 points North Carolina Central (4) 61 points Morgan State 39 points Norfolk State (1) 36 points Howard (1) 33 points Delaware State (1) 20 points Click or tap here to see the full MEAC previous season All-Conference teams. Swac East Jackson State (16) 126 points Florida A&M (3) 99 points Alabama State (2) 91 points Alabama A&M 62 points Bethune-Cookman (1) 45 points Mississippi Valley State 24 points SWAC West Southern (17) 120 points Alcorn State (2) 90 points Prairie View A&M (1) 72 points Texas Southern 60 points Grambling State 55 points Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1) 28 points Click or tap here to see the full SWAC previous season All-Conference teams. Other HBCUs Preseason players of the year Meac preseason offensive player of the year Run back Jason Collins Jr., Morgan State

Run back Jason Collins Jr., Morgan State Meac preseason defending player of the year LineBacker Erick Hunter, Morgan State

LineBacker Erick Hunter, Morgan State SWAC preseason offensive player of the year Quarterback Jacobian Morgan, Jackson State

Quarterback Jacobian Morgan, Jackson State SWAC preseason defending player of the year Defensive Lineman Celby Givens, Southern Defensive champions that introduce 2025 The defensive Celebration Bowl champion is Jackson State. The Tigers also won the Swac after winning the Swac East Division.

South Carolina State won the Meac in 2024.

The defensive Swac West Division champion is southern. Click or tap here for a complete HBCU football championship history Here are some important dates for the football season of 2025 HBCU. Dates Ncaa.com's preseason HBCU Football Power Rankings comes out Friday, August 1 .

. The HBCU football season of 2025 starts with the MEAC/SWAC challenge on Saturday, August 23 .

. The 2025 FCS -Play -OFLS start in the weekend of Saturday, November 29 .

. The SWAC SWAC football championship game from 2025 is engaged Saturday December 6 .

. The HBCU football season of 2025 is concluded with the Celebration Bowl On Saturday December 13. Full HBCU -Football schedule and results View an HBCU football schedule of week a week in the FCS below. Stay informed every week for HBCU Football Power Rankings. All Time Eastern | Click or tap one of the games below for live statistics | Click or tap here for a live scoreboard Week 0 preseason Power rankings Saturday, August 23 The moments after North Carolina Central de MeaC/SWAC challenge from 2025 won Week 1 preseason Power rankings Thursday 28 August Friday, August 29 Saturday, August 30 Jackson State 28, Hampton 14

Hampton 14 Howard 10, Florida A&M 9 (Orange Blossom Classic in Miami, Florida)

Florida A&M 9 (Orange Blossom Classic in Miami, Florida) Arkans 52, Alabama A&M 7

Alabama A&M 7 Tennessee State 24, North Carolina A&T 21

North Carolina A&T 21 Southern 34, Mississippi Valley State 29

Mississippi Valley State 29 South Carolina State 16 Wofford 15

Wofford 15 New Hampshire 27 North Carolina Central 10

North Carolina Central 10 South Alabama 38, Morgan State 21

Morgan State 21 Texas Tech 67, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 7

Arkansas-Pine Bluff 7 Grambling State 55, Langston 7 (in Shreveport, Louisiana)

Langston 7 (in Shreveport, Louisiana) Prairie View A&M 22, Texas Southern 21 Week 2 week 2 power rankings Saturday 6 September Delaware State 37, Ualbany 32

Ualbany 32 Temple 55 Howard 7

Howard 7 North Dakota State 59, Tennessee State 3

Tennessee State 3 Ohio State 70, Grambling State 0

Grambling State 0 Southern Miss 38 Jackson State 20

Jackson State 20 Old Dominion 54, North Carolina Central 6

North Carolina Central 6 California 35, Texas Southern 3

Texas Southern 3 Fau 56, Florida A&M 14

Florida A&M 14 Hampton 27, Elizabeth City State 20

Elizabeth City State 20 Norfolk State 34, Virginia State 31 (OT)

Virginia State 31 (OT) Miami (FL) 45, Bethune-Cookman 3

Bethune-Cookman 3 South Carolina 38, South Carolina State 10

South Carolina State 10 Alabama A&M 41, Alcorn State 31

Alcorn State 31 Tarleton State 59, Mississippi Valley State 3

Mississippi Valley State 3 Central Arkansas 41, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 17

Arkansas-Pine Bluff 17 Alabama State 30 Southern 7

Southern 7 Utrgv 27, Prairie -A&M 21 display

Prairie -A&M 21 display Towson 27, Morgan State 22

Morgan State 22 UCF 68, North Carolina A&T 7 Week 3 week 3 power rankings Saturday, September 13 Week 4 Saturday, September 20 Week 5 Saturday 27 September Week 6 Saturday, October 4 Week 7 Saturday 11 October Week 8 Saturday, October 18 Week 9 Saturday, October 25 Week 10 Thursday, October 30 Saturday November 1 Week 11 Saturday, November 8 Week 12 Friday, November 14 Saturday, November 15 Week 13 Saturday, November 22 Week 14 Thursday, November 27 Saturday, November 29 Week 15 – Conference championships Saturday December 6 2 pm SWAC No. 2 at SWAC No. 1 (SWAC Championship Game) | ESPN2 Week 16 – Koms Saturday December 13 12 pm | Meac Champion vs. SWAC Champion (Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, GA) | ABC HBCU Football Basics There are 21 football programs at historic black colleges and universities (HBCU) at FCS level. FCS HBCU football programs mainly play in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) or the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). Below are all HBCU football programs and the conference in which they will play for the 2024 season. Marking Delaware State

Howard

Morgan State

Norfolk State

North Carolina Central

South Carolina State SWAC Eastern division Alabama A&M Alabama State Bethune-Cookman Florida A&M Jackson State Mississippi Valley State

West -division Alcorn State Arkansas-Pine Bluff Grammateling Prairie View A&M Southern Texas Southern

CAA* Hampton

North Carolina A&T OVC-Big South Football Association* *De CAA and Ohio Valley are not “HBCU conferences”

Stan Becton arrived at NCAA.com in 2021 and has since served as a university football, FCS Football, Track and Field, Cross Country and HBCU defendant. He has treated numerous NCAA championship events, including the FCS championship, Di Track & Field Championships and Frozen Four's Four. Moreover, he has treated the play of the University Football and HBCU sports events, such as the Celebration Bowl, Meac/SWAC Challenge and Legacy Classic. Stan graduated from the Carnegie Mellon University and obtained a diploma in professional writing and football as a five -year -old letter man. You can follow it on Twitter @stan_becton. The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NCAA or its member institutions.

