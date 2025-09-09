Sports
Match Report: Kent vs. Lancashire
Ken they were opposed to Lancashire in the penultimate Rothesay County Championship match match of the 2025 season on the Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence.
Day one report:
Lancashire Boog is out for 293 on day one of their Rothesay County Championship match in Canterbury, before they reached 19-0 at Straken, to follow with 274.
Ben Compton struck 77 and Ben Dawkins 60, but knows from 217 for two to 274 to five, before the next four wickets fell four points. Mitch Stanley took five to 80 and Tom Hartley three to 68, although the bowling was marred by 37 extras, including 26 no balls.
Luke Wells and Keaton Jennings then survived eight overs to reach stumps at three and ten respectively.
James Anderson traveled with Lancashire, but was omitted outside the starting XI, while Kent a first -class debut to Mo Rizvi and Michael Cohen made his first red ball for the hosts.
Stanley hit in the sixth to get Jaydn Denly eight for eight, but it was a different joyless morning for Lancashire, where Kent reached 122 for one during lunch.
Dawkins crunched Stanley by Point to bring his first first -class fifty and Compton then came to the same milestone with two from the same bowler.
When Stanley then appealed to Dawkins, for a delivery that seemed to flicker his shirt, it was rejected, into a choir of Catcalls from the Nackington Road Grumblers, although Dawkins soon died when he had Stanley to Michael Jones at Midwicket, a score of 136.
Tawanda Muyeye, out for a golden duck in the quarterfinals of the Vitality Blast between these two games on Saturday, Tom Hartley broke back over his head for six and even Compton stormed a few times the wicket, but their partnership was interrupted when they collided with such a force that Muyeyes-shelter fleet. Compton remained in the middle, while Muyeye rose before he collapsed after he made his ground. The ball was ruled dead in accordance with the ECBS brain shudding and both batters had to be treated. After a delay of 11 minutes, both were able to continue.
Muyeye was then hit on the upper arm and fell by Matty Hurst van Stanley when he was at 29, but any doubts about how well he saw were banned when he threw Hartley over Midwicket for six.
He then produced an excellent top cut to hit Stanley for Six over Point, just to play in the next to Hartley, bowled for 48.
From here everything went south for the hosts. Stanley had Compton trapped back and Hartley Bowlode Ekansh Singh for four, so that Kent 248 for five left at Tea.
Harry Finch and Joey demanding seemed to have stabilized things until three wickets fell into seven deliveries.
Finch had bad luck to be caught on Wells and Rizvi only lasted two balls before he chopped on the same bowler. Hartley was then caught in 22 in the first slip in the first place.
Stanley finished Kent Af, Bowlen Matt Quinn for one with the new ball and having Matt Parkinson out for 12.
The nearest Kent came with a wicket when Corey Flintoff, as Sub for Muyeye, missed a difficult opportunity to get catching requirements in the last.
