Fantasy Football Week 1 collection restaurants: Lions, Buccaneers -violations look toothless

The Big Fantasy Football Story in week 1 was the impact of offensive coordinator abnormalities on earlier high-doctane machines.

Sans Ben Johnson, the lions looked like a team that is not related to the rather unacceptable ways. Is Campbell able to get into the void or does he play plays with a pencil with a eraser at both ends? The joke was that Jared Goff remembers all the plays that worked, so who cares about Johnson? Maybe he needs some Miracle memory drug from those late-night commercials.

Goff looked like the child who pops up in front of the class who did not realize his exam day. We are also (rational) assumed that a team with an attacking line as good as the Lions as possible cannot have a bad attack.

Yes, the alternative explanation is that the defense of Packers is now dominant, but I do not buy that Micah Parsons is not even at speed. Perhaps this is a top 10 unit, but it is not what Bijter no. 1 group. I blame the attack more than crediting the defense. For now, if you roast lions, you should be worried.

The attack led by Goff generated 246 Yards, or 163 less than them on average in 2024. But then you see that it was for 31 meters.

The other team that lost an offensive guru at OC are the Buccaneers, who only looked better marginal than the lions. Tampa Bay won last year with Baker Mayfield, who threw 264 Yards per match, a total that he missed on Sunday by about 100 meters against an Atlanta defense that would be expected to be about average.

I am not saying it is hopeless for the Lions and Bucs players, not by a long shot. But we should worry more than on Friday. Perhaps David Montgomery is not RB2 now. Maybe Jameson Williams is not someone you are starting in Flex 9 formats. Maybe Mayfield is going back to the QB streaming pool for the time being. These are adjustments in the margins until these teams prove that they have been as OC -dependent if we fear now.

Even worse for us, Liam Coen could not export his design and production of the passing game to Jacksonville. See what Johnson can do with the bears and Caleb Williams, versus the Vikingen on Monday evening. I am worried that it will all be pain and no profit.

Giants versus commanders: Bill pays off

I have to tip my cap to the Jacory Bill Croskey-Merritt managers. You paid retail. You bought the hype. Your process was completely wrong. Yet it seems that you were right, where JCM wears a team-high 10 for 82 yards and a touchdown. Writing was on the wall as soon as Chris Rodriguez was made inactive. The commanders did not give us much to continue all summer with this rear field and most of what they said they seemed to have been a smokescreen. Very Merritt-Orious, that choice (for now).

Imagine that you are a Giants fan and who watch Daniel Jones, in fact play a perfect game, while Russell Wilson produces 231 meters of total attack. Giants -fans already ask Jaxson Dart and I don't blame them. I do think that this switch to a rookie would probably be much worse for Malik Nubers in the short term. A switch to Jameis Winston

Ravens vs. Bills: an epic with many (fantasy) winners

Josh Allen makes lemonade from his lemon -wide reception corps. It's incredible. The ravens won the game three times with touchdowns that apparently were daggings. Their attack is simply unstoppable, with Derrick Henry still clearly in top form. It was his first career game with three 30-Yard+ runs, although his mess cost the game in the last minutes and perhaps so much more given the potential play-off sowing impact. My summer take from waiting for Rashad Bateman because the team has committed himself to him and Zay Flowers for the expiry of Zay Flowers, it seems really stupid today. Flowers was clearly the number 1 WR and delivered, although the passing volume was disappointingly low in view of the score.

Steelers vs. Jets: Fields, Hall Shine as Rodgers finds his WR2

For the Epic Sunday Night from Ravens-Bills, the competition of the week (CUE THE NFL FILMS INTRO) at Metlife Stadium Steelers versus Jets, a barn burner from start to finish. Justin Fields looked like the QB1, or at least someone who is worth a premium QB -Pick. In reality he also looked unequal as a good QB. He was only fired once in 23 dropbacks. He on average almost 10 meters per attempt. Garrett Wilson was completely engaged and super productive and scored almost twice (although he was crushed by Jalen Ramsey during the last game of the game). Breece Hall (recruiting more than 100 hurrying) became too late in the design program too short, although he had zero from the teams three hurry TDs. He ran with speed and decisiveness. The offensive line of Jets looked very good against the best paid defense in football with a mile.

Aaron Rodgers was not spectacular, but super professional in performing the greatest moments. We did not know who the No. 2 WR would be in Pittsburgh, but it is clearly Calvin Austin (six goals and a TD).

Texans vs. Rams: Stroud struggles, Rams WR's look heroic

What a disappointing week 1 for CJ Stroud, who has been bad in his career so far, so strange that it looks like he started as a rookie. He couldn't get anything wrong with Nico Collins. You can't even blame the current game and Nick Chubb, who looked competent.

On the other side of the ball it seems that Puka Nacua is the Batman and Davante Adams de Robin that makes it if you don't score TDs when you change 11 goals into 23 PPR points.

Panthers vs. Jaguars: Youngs Late Season A Mirage?

That supposed finish staircase from Bryce Young does not look very useful today (you must have ignored Yards per pass attempt). Chuba Hubbard managers survived with a waste time score. It also looks better than has the right for Tetairoa McMillan (5/68/0 on nine goals). Young does not meet the minimum standards for the position, so I have always been Bearish. This was not exactly an sour test for Young, since the Jaguars were a terrible defense in 2024.

Even if your Travis Etiennes 71-Yard Run withdraws, which is always unfair, he had a good day. A shockingly good day. He is a fantasy choice on the third round if it would set up today, since it now takes weeks before someone really challenges him in the Jags-Tachtveld.

Trevor Lawrence is all prototype, but again, the production was not even there with the so -called supercharged receiving corps. He brought his relative struggles with Brian Thomas in sharp relief in 2024. BTJ only had one catch on seven goals and his TD was on its way.

Cardinals vs. Saints: a bright spot in the Big Easy Crescent City

I thought Juwan Johnson had the chance to have a very productive season in an ugly attack in New Orleans, because production has to come from somewhere. It seems that the new coaching staff of the saints corresponded from the jump, since they immediately threw $ 30 million at him. Johnson (8-out-76 on 11 goals) was not the most encouraging fantasy artist for the once again. He is a top 12 too far.

I have no real take -away restaurants for the cardinals. Most of Trey Bensons production came from a 52-yard run. James Conner didn't have much juice. But I do not change rankings in the light of this colorless day all around in Crescent City (we don't call it the Big Easy because it was anything but for both squadrons).

Raiders vs. Patriots: Mayes Day, Jeantys Debut

Drake Maye had volume. You expected that he would run more, especially with the game that slides away. These clambering, the unprecedented runs, are not projectable, so I don't see Maye as a Konami code QB. I decide that he has the characteristics to be one. I have more to say about Kayshon Boutte (6/103 on eight goals) after re -watching the competition and compiling the market share report on Tuesday. I love Mike Vrabel, but it was strange to think that he went to coach Pete Carroll or that the patriots were better than the Raiders.

Geno Smith was very good, but could not convert into the red zone as usual. Ashton Jeanty had volume and showed great efforts on his TD, but this was one of those games for a run that was difficult to watch. I think Jakobi Meyers almost everyone except I surprised. I had him in the WR25 bucket. That will probably be light in PPR (8-out-97 on a team-high 10 goals). Man, Meyers would look good with Maye. Oh well.

Dolphins vs. Colts: two lifts with two different directions

I said on my podcast that the Colts and Dolphins were at a intersection, and when one 30 scored and the other struggled, we had to adjust the ranks. Well, move all Colts after they have scored on every possession. And move all dolphins down. This is the kind of game that will be fired a head coach in September. I do not predict anything for Mike McDaniel, but if it were announced by Adam Schefter tomorrow, I would not be shocked.

When Daniel Jones won the job, I put my chips on Michael Pittman in my ranks and not really on the other broad recipients. I think Pittman has Alfa power. He looked the part against the dolphins on Sunday. At the moment I expect that he is a low-end WR2 and he could be a low-end WR1 if Jones can play at a distance in the future. Jones was only fired once.

I don't want you to think I ignore Tyler Warren just because he did about what we expected.

Niners vs. Seahawks: JSN A Clear No. 1, but Hawks Backfield misses one

This was another disappointing game for fantasy players. The Niners achieved a lot of volume and recruit from Christian McCaffrey, but George Kittle, who I expected to lead the passing game, was eliminated early with a hamstring. Juwan Jennings seemed very rusty. Ricky Pearsall and Jaxon Smith-Njigba were clear no. 1 WRs, especially JSN, who had 83% of the seats that received recruiting. The Backfield was a pure committee with Zach Charbonnet that surpasses Ken Walker, not that CharbonNet was a highlight. However, ID must rank it above Walker in week 2.

Bengals vs. Browns: The Bengals Brutal Passing Day

The Bengal did not seem willing to play. I told Scott Pianowski On our podcast The browns would not be fun to play against and were underestimated. If Joe Flacco could be a top 20 QB, they would be dangerous. So I can't throw away the Bengal, knowing that this would be difficult. But it should not have been that difficult 113 passing yards for Joe Burrow and two catches for Jamarr Chase, plus two meters per bag for Chase Brown? Lordy.

However, the browns gave it away in one way or another. I was most impressed by Dylan Sampsons who received from the Achterveld (8-from-64 on eight goals). Harold Fannin Jr. (7-out-63) succeeds for the eye test and is a better gamble than the overrated David Njoku now.

Buccaneers vs. Falcons: bakers concerning half dozen (goals)

Emeka Egbuka only had six goals and the BUCs passing attack seemed like nothing like last year. But two of his four catches went for scores, so the victory rounds are now thunderous. I have to see 300 passing yards from Mayfield before I fully buy, not 167.

I don't do any injury news here, but you have to follow the updates on Drake Londons shoulder. I thought Michael Penix looked good and London Leave it in the end zone. Penix too Threw a perfect ball to win the game But Khadarel Hodge did not finish the route. Penix is ​​good, but he can't survive without London when he's weeks. He brought Kyle Pitts to life (7-out-59). It is reasonable to say that not much happened for Atlanta.

(Photo by Jared Goff, Micah Parsons: Tork Mason-usa Today Network via Imagn Images)