



Norfolk, va. Former North Carolina Central Men's Tennis High Point Riccardo T. Jones has been appointed as the mid-eastern Athletic Conference Hall of Fame Class from 2026. Jones is one of the five Inductes and will be the only eagle on 12 March during the Week of Meac, Basketball Tournament. “On behalf of the Athletic Conference Mid Eastern, I extend my sincere congratulations to the five Inductes of our Hall of Fame class 2026,” said Commissioner Sonja Stills. “The Meac Hall of Fame is as a tribute to careers characterized by excellence, dedication and impact, both on and outside the field. These Honorees embody the proud traditions and values ​​of the MEAC, and their legacies will continue to inspire future generations of MEAC student athletes.”

Jones participated in the Maroon & Gray from 1972-75. Jones was an immediate leader for the Eagles and played No. 1 singles during his career and sent NCCU to four consecutive MEAC championships. The resident of Durham, NC won three straight Meac -individual championships on the number 1 singles position. Jones achieved an unbeaten record against conference opponents during his time in NC Central and only fell in the MEAC champion match of 1975 in his senior season. Jones also won three consecutive conference -Double championships in the number 1 Doubles -Slot. In addition to his performance at the court, Jones dealt with cases in the classroom, with academic all-American recognition as a double major in chemistry and biology. Jones would study dentistry and now has a private practice in Maryland. Jones was also included in the NCCU Alex M. Rivera Athletics Hall of Fame in 2014. The Meac Hall of Fame emphasizes former student athletes, coaches, university and conference managers and remarkable contributors who enriched the inheritance of the conference since its foundation in 1970. Enshrinese are selected by an eight -person committee for managers and representatives of members' institution. So far, 173 people have been anchored in the Meac Hall of Fame. Participate in Jones in the 2026 Meac Hall of Fame are Sandra Booker (Bethune-Cookman), Khalil Rmidi Kinini (Maryland-Oosterse Shore), Kendall Langford (Hampton) and Tywain McKee (Coppin State). Tickets are for sale for the induction ceremony that takes place in the Norfolk Marriott Waterside Hotel on Thursday 12 March. Fans can buy individual tickets for $ 65 or a table of eight for $ 500. Tickets can be purchased HERE. Go to nccuaglepride.com for more information about NCCU Athletics.

