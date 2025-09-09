



September 9, 2025 | Alan Ransome Obe While players of the Ormesby Pathway Development Center dominated both the U15 and U13 events, Zain Ali made his journey from Birmingham completely worth Tesside when he won the U17 -Singles in the Ormesby U17 2 Star Open Championship on 7one September in the Ormesby Club in Cleveland. The entry for the events meant that it was practical to run one competition at each of the three age levels for all the boys and girls who came in. In the U17 -Singles, Ali was unbeaten with his most important victory over the player who ended in 2ND Place, Sebastion Runcanu from Barnsley in Yorkshire in 3 consecutive games. Alis victory on the 3RD Place player, Newcastles Abu Sami Osman, with a closer game that went into the 4 deuceone game. In the battle for second place, Runcanu Osman defeated on 11-9 in the 4one and 11-8 in the decision maker. 1stem Zain Ali (wa)

2ND Sebastion Runcanu (YK)

3RD Abu Sami Osman (ND)

4one Charl Myburg (ND)

5one David Sherwood (YK)

6one Harvey Ralph (YK) U17 Presentation – Zain Ali, Alan Ransome Obe & Sebastion Raducanu The winner of the U15 singles was Charlie Burnside who, after losing the first match against his Ormesby teammate, won Jack Walker, on 11-5 the next 3 games to take the first place. Against the player who ended in 3RD Position, Oscar Dixon from Driffield, Burnside had an easier victory in straight games, but the match for 2ND Place between Walker and Dixon was one of the nearest sets of the day with Walker who won 11-8 in the decision maker. The player in 4one Position, Mindy Gao, was Burnsides nearby Winning Burnside in 5 games. 1stem Charlie Burnside (du)

2ND Jack Walker (CV)

3RD Oscar Dixon (YK)

4one Mindy Gao (CV)

5one Alfie Hunter (you)

6one Aliya Zhuzbayeva (CV)

7one Jonti Barnes (CV)

8one Harriet Goodwin (you)

9one John Lyons (du) U15 Presentation – Charlie Burnside, Alan Ransome Obe & Jack Walker The U13 -Singles were dominated by two girls with Sophie Dodds who won the titles with Mila Gao in 2ND place. In the decision maker with Gao, Dodds was the winner in 3 consecutive games, although Dodds lost one of her sets against Flynn Payne from York after being 2-1 higher. Payne won the following 2 games at 11-9, but Payne lost four other sets and ended in 6one position. The title was therefore decided in the match between Dodds and GAO that was comfortably won by Dodds. 1stem Sophie Dodds (du)

2ND Mila Gao (CV)

3RD Jamie Dent (du)

4one Evie Main (CV)

5one John Graham (YK)

6one Flynn Payne (YK)

7one Nate Merril (YK)

8one Chloe man advertisement (yk) U13 presentation – Sophie Dodds, Alan Ransome Obe & Mindy Gao Report and photos delivered by Alan Ransome OBE, chairman of Ormesby Table Tennis Club.

Report and photos delivered by Alan Ransome OBE, chairman of Ormesby Table Tennis Club.

