



AFG US HK Live Cricket Score, 1st T20i Asia Cup 2025 Updates: Hong Kong has succeeded in keeping Afghanistan under control, but the latter were stimulated by the indictment of senior statesman Mohammad Nabi after the powerplay. Afghanistan had lost two wickets and scored only 41 points. Afghanistan won the pitch and chose to hit first. The battle of the opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz took place when he fell in just third place.

Story continues under this advertisement Afghanistan enters the tournament as an injured terrain, after being lost in the Pakistan final of Pakistan, which they played with the VAE before this tournament. They would be worried about the fact that their batters looked pretty no idea against the spinners of Pakistan on the turning process in Sharjah. It resulted in the fact that they were all out for a meager score of 66 while haunting 142. Afghanistan vs Hong Kong predicted playing 11, Asia Cup 2025: AFG US HK Probables teams, squadron and important players However, the fact remains, although they are outright favorites to win this specific competition. Hong Kong played 16 T20is this year, but none against one side of the quality of Afghanistan or the other two teams in group B – Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Hong Kong has been in the VAE for almost three weeks now, acclimatizes himself and plays warm-up games. Now, however, they have the task of playing in a group where their first match against the semi -finalists of last year is T20 World Cup. Afghanistan vs Hong Kong T20i Live Score streaming: When and where to look at AGG US, Asia Cup 1st T20i match today streaming and broadcast? Squads: Afghanistan:Rahmanullah Gurbaz (W), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Prophet, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (C), Noor Ahmad, Am Ghazanfar, Fazalhaqi Hong Kong:Zeeshan Ali (W), Babar Hayat, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Challu, Nizakat Khan, Aizaz Khan, Kinchit Shahh, Yasim M Mottaza (C), Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Ehan Khan, Ehan Khan, Ehan Khan, Ehan Khan, Ehan Khan, EHAN KHAN, EHAN KHAN, EHAN KHAN, EHAN KHAN, EHAN KHAN, EHAN KHAN, EHAN KHAN Scroll down to follow live updates from the Asia Cup 2025 Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Match in Abu Dhabi Can Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh catch up at Asia Cup? In the past three years, India has only lost one series, a rubber up close to the West Indies. In a period of three years of dominance unseen in this format, they have won 11 series, apart from increasing the world cup. (Photocredit: BCCI) The hierarchy of the Asian cricket order is like the solar system. India is located in the center of the universe, shines invincible and the rest revolves around it as distant planets, various light years removed. The universe was once different. In a not too lowered past, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka were on the same feet. Between them they claimed three of the first five T20 world cups. Twice they decided the final between them. All three had flowering global T20 competitions, only two have survived the test of time and one has emerged as the undisputed miracle of the CricketLitterati worlds. Read more

