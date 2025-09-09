2025-26 Season Preview: Thunder Hockey Club • Usphl





The seasonal examples of the National Collegiate Development Conference (National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC) will give an in -depth look at each team if they occur for the coming year. In the run -up to the opening evening, a different team is brought to the attention every day. Every preview of the head coach includes those expectations and prospects, those expectations and prospects, those expectations and prospects, those expectations and prospects, those expectations and prospects, those expectations and prospects, those expectations and prospects, those expectations and prospects, those expectations and prospects, those expectations and prospects, those expectations and prospects, those expectations and prospects, those expectations and prospects. Thunder Hockey Club Division: New England East Location: Exeter, NH | JFK Memorial Coliseum 202425 Regular seasonal record: 20-31-0-3 | 43 points After missing the play-offs last season, the Thunder strives for a bounce-back year, reinforced by a much deeper and more balanced schedule under head coach And Hodge. Hodge emphasizes discipline this season and with a stronger presence in advance, the team seems to be a consistent scoring threat. This season we have built a selection that has more speed and skill than in the past of the year, Hodge said. We will be deeper in advance and believe that every line will be a threat to score on a certain night. The Thunder has traditionally had an identity to be strong in our own end, we have gone away in recent years. We will return to a lot better and more disciplined in the defensive zone this season. A solid work ethics is the core message that Hodge preached for his team during the training camp and that playing in the NCDC has many opportunities. In the training camp we have emphasized the importance of work ethics and responsibility, Hodge said. It is a new season and we are enthusiastic about the new players and what they bring for the organization. Playing in the NCDC is a great opportunity for these players and we ensure that these players understand the importance not to take it for granted. Whether it is on the road or plays for their home crowd, the Thunder promises to bring a nice high-energy game with a strong competitive advantage. This year we will play with a great speed and skill with a physical lead, said Hodge. The team will be exciting to look at home or on the road. With the new season only a few days away, the Thunder would like to go outside and show what they can do. The staff is enthusiastic about this group of players and we work hard to restore the first identity of the Thunder and the ruthless working ethics of the Thunder, Hode said.

