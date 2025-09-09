



Lin Shidong wins in straight sets. WTT champions Macao 2025 Presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, organized by the Sports Bureau, World Table Tennis (WTT) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEB), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, Dome was stopped today (September 9). The first day contained several men's and ladies singles round of 32 games. Chinas Lin Shidong, Wang Chuqin and Wang Yidi, as well as Zhu Yuling from Macao, China, delivered stable versions on the opening day, successfully to the round of 16. The tournament will continue tomorrow (September 10) with more round of 32 games. In the Heren Singles, ITTF Mens World Cup Macao 2025 stood champion Hugo Calderano from Brazil opposite a Jaehyun of the Korea Republic. The game was closely disputed, with the first two games that would go to Deuce. Eventually Calderano defeated a 3-0 (13-11, 12-10, 11-8). Current world number one Lin Shidong dominated the Chinese Taipeis Kao Cheng-jui with a straight victory (11-5, 11-4, 11-4). He Chon Fai from Macao, China was defeated by Frances Simon Gauzy 0-3 (4-11, 4-11, 5-11), while the world number two Wang Chuqin is beating his place in the round of 16 insured by Japanese Sora Matsushima 3-1 (11-9, 8-11, 13-11, 11-4). In the ladies Singles, WTT United States Smash 2025 champion Zhu Yuling, a commander of a victory assured 3-0 (11-5, 11-1, 11-6) about Indias Sreeja Akula. In the meantime, Wang Yidi Kuan Cheok Lam 3-0 (11-3, 11-2, 11-3) overwhelmed to continue to the next round. Japanese satsuki Odo also played against Shin Yubin of Korea Republic, both fought for full five games, and Odo went to the Tour of 16 by winning 3-2 (9-11, 9-11, 11-9, 12-10, 11-9). The results of September 9 are as follows: Event Players Result Men's Singles Hugo Care (Brazil). 3-0 Quadri Aruna (Nigeria) vs Huang Youzheng (China) 3-0 Benedict Duda (Germany) vs Tomislav Pucar (Croatia) 3-1 Lin Shidong (China) vs Kao Cheng-jui (Chinese Taipei) 3-0 Lin Yun-ju (Chinese Taipei) vs Alexis Lebrun (France) 3-0 He Chon Fai (Macao, China) vs Simon Gauzy (France) 0-3 Sora Matsushima (Japan) vs Wang Chuqin (China) 1-3 Singles for Women Zhu Yuling (Macao, China) vs Sreeja Akula (India) 3-0 Adriana Diaz (Puerto Rico) vs Sofia Polcanova (Austria) 3-2 Kuan Cheok Lam (Macao, China) vs Wang Yidi (China) 0-3 Bruna Takahashi (Brazil) vs Jia Nan Yuan (France) 3-1 Yangzi Liu (Australia) vs Ito (Japan) 0-3 Satsuki Odo (Japan) vs Shin Yubin (Korea Republic) 3-2 The round of 32 games will continue tomorrow with two sessions – the first beginning at 11:00 am and the second at 6.30 pm Chinas Xiang Peng will be confronted with Germanys Patrick Franziska in the Herenhonkslag, while the countryman Sun Yingsha, Kuai Man and Chen Xingtong opposite Anna Hurhy), Jursey, Jursey, Jursey), Jursey, Jursey), Jursey, Jursey), Jursey (Walesy) and Lily (Walesy) and Lilyy (Walesy) and Lilyy (Lausy) and Lilyy (Lausy) and Lilyy) and Lilyy. (USA) and Lily Zhang (USA) and Lily Zhang (USA) and Lily Zhang (USA) and Lily Zhang (USA) and Lily Zhang (USA) and Lily Zhang (USA) and Lily Zhang (USA Zhang) and Lily Zhang (Usha) and Lily Zhang) Zhang, at 6.30 pm, is confronted. Match schedule of 10 September Event Time Matchup Singles for Women – Tour of 32 11:00 Kuai Man (China) vs Joo Cheonhui (Korea Republic) Men's Singles – Tour of 32 11:35 AM Jonathan Groth (Denmark) vs Hiroto Shinozuka (Japan) Singles for Women – Tour of 32 12:10 Lily Zhang (US) vs Chen Xingtong (China) Men's Singles – Tour of 32 12:45 Shunsuke Togami (Japan) vs Oh Junsung (Korea Republic) Singles for Women – Tour of 32 13:20 Bernadette Szocs (Romania) vs Hana Goda (Egypt) Men's Singles – Tour of 32 13:55 Lee Sang Su (Korea Republic) vs Thibault Poret (France) Singles for Women – Tour of 32 14:30 Sun Yingsha (China) vs Anna Hursey (Wales) Men's Singles – Tour of 32 15:05 Child JHHA (US) vs Dang Qiu (Germany) Singles for Women – Tour of 32 18:30 Huang Yi-Hua (Chinese Taipei) vs Hina Hayata (Japan) Men's Singles – Tour of 32 19:05 Patrick Franziska (Germany) vs Xiang Peng (China) Singles for Women – Tour of 32 19:40 Elizabeta Samara (Romania) vs Sugar Cane Harimoto (Japan) Men's Singles – Tour of 32 20:15 Anders Lind (Denmark) vs Darko Jorgic (Slovenia) Singles for Women – Tour of 32 20:50 Cheng I-Ching (Chinese Taipei) vs Wang Manyu (China) Members of the public and tourists can continue to buy tickets via the Maoyan Mobile App and the Mini program. Each person can buy a maximum of four tickets per transaction. Access is required for all spectators of three and older, while children under three who cannot occupy a seat can enter for free when accompanied by a paying adult. Each adult may only bring one child with free access and the child must be accompanied at all times. The organizers remind the public and tourists to only buy tickets through authorized channels and advise strongly against resale tickets at bloated prices. Holders of tickets before September 10 can enter the location 60 minutes before the first game of each session. Those who have booked tickets in advance via the MacAuticket.com website or the mobile application can collect them on the title defenses service counter on the site from two hours before the first game of the day. To collect tickets, buyers must present their booking confirmation, the registered telephone number and a valid identification document. If a representative collects tickets on behalf of the buyer, he must present the booking confirmation, the registered telephone number, a copy of the identification document for ticket holders, an authorization letter and their own valid identification. For more information, go to the event website atwttmacao.sport.gov.mo, the World Table Tennis -website atworldtabletennis.com, or follow the Macao Major Sporting Events Facebook -page, (Macao Sports) WeChat Public Account and (Macao Sar Sports Bureau) –abesburification.

View gallery

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.mo/en/news/368009/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos