



Mark Wood will miss the entire summer at home, with England deciding to take an ultra-cautious route with the fast bowler they consider central to their axis hope this winter. Wood, 35, underwent a knee operation in March and initially focused on a return for the fifth test against India at the end of July. Despite bowling in the intervals during that series, this goal was then pushed back to a possible outing in the late season for Durham in the County Championship. But apart from a late change of heart, Wood will now miss Durhams who are two district championships against Worcestershire and Yorkshire and his comeback overseas. The two options that are discussed are the White-Ball Tour through New Zealand in October or an early flight to Australia with the English Lions. While Wood reported some initial swelling to his knee at the start of his return to Bowling and an approach to play for Trent Rockets in the hundred and England was privately satisfied that no extra care is needed and it is expected to be ready for Australia. Trust is partially rid of the Ashes of 2023, when Wood changed the entire mood of the series with a breathtaking spell in Headingley in his first competitive outing for three months. Just like Jofra Archer, Wood is seen as a bowler that can be prepared for test cricket through training. Nevertheless, it allows both ashes to sweat opponents on seaters who can help determine the fate of the series. Pat Cummins is confronted with a race by time to be suitable for the first test in Perth that starts on November 21 after the detection of a possible stress reaction in the lower back of the Australian captains. England Other injury care is Ben Stokes, who missed the fifth India test with a shoulder problem. The all -rounder is now back in training with Durham, albeit with a return to bowling still a way out. As with Cummins, the question will be whether he can play all five ashes tests. Ryan Campbell, head coach of Durhams, told BBC Radio 5 Live: the starting side of things goes very well, but bowling will take much longer. He is being treated very steadily. Pass past newsletter promotion Subscribe to our cricket newsletter for the thoughts of our writers about the biggest stories and a review of the promotion of the week Privacy notification: Newsletters can contain information about charities, online advertisements and content that is financed by external parties. If you do not have an account, we will create a guest account for you Theguardian.com to send you this newsletter. You can complete complete registration at any time. See our data for more information about how we use your data Privacy policy. We use Google Recaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy policy And Policies of Services Apply. After the promotion of the newsletter The way he does his job to recover, blows me away. It is why he is one of the biggest all -rounders who has ever been and that is why he will be ready for Australia. He will not leave a stone untouched. But can he play five tests in a row? He will try, but I am not 100% sure. On wood, Campbell added: if [a County Championship return] happens, it's not only great for Durham, but also for England. He is extremely close to playing.

