



Irving, TX The kick -off time and the network for Tulane Football's Road Game of 20 September against Ole Miss were recently announced by the American Conference (AC). The kick -off time and the network for Tulane Football's Road Game of 20 September against Ole Miss were recently announced by the American Conference (AC). The Green Wave and the rebels met on September 20 at 2.30 pm in a match that is also broadcast on ESPN from the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium / Hollingsworth Field. Tulane, a former member of the SEC, is always 28-45 against the rebels. The first meeting between the rebels and the Green Wave came in 1893. Tulane's last victory over Ole Miss came in 1988 with a 14-9 score on the road. The program has lost 13 consecutive games to Ole Miss, including a 37-20 match in the last meeting in 2023. Tulane started the 2025 season with a 2-0 record. It is only the fourth time since 2002 that Tulane started a season after two games. De Green Wave achieved an exciting road 33-31 victory over South Alabama on 6 September. Zuberi Mobley Scored a few hasty touchdowns and led the team with its 82 yards on the floor. Jake Retzlaff Offered for a few touchdowns with a hasty and passing touchdown. Dickson Agu Led the club with its 11 tackles. Santana Hopper And E'zaha is Both recovered a mess. Tulane leads the American Conference in FUMBLES Restored (3), Paased (4) and red zone attack (1,000). Retzlaff is the leading Rusher of the team (177 yds. And two touchdowns) and passer -by (277 yds. And two touchdowns). Omari Hayes The club leads in receptions (9) and receives recruiting (74). Patrick Durkin Is the leader with 20 points, including 5-out-5 on field goals. AGU has a team of high tackles. Javion White Leads the conference and is bound for the national lead in interceptions with two. Subsequently, the Tulane Duke University (1-1) football team organizes on Saturday 13 September in Yulman Stadium at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. The remaining schedule of the team comprises home games against East Carolina (October 9), army (October 18), Florida Atlantic (November 15) and Charlotte (November 29). Tickets Tickets for football, volleyball and the upcoming basketball seasons for men and women can be purchased by calling 504-861-Wave (9283), logging in to tulanetix.com or visiting the ticket office in James W. Wilson Jr. Center. Social media Follow Tulane FootballonTwitterAndFacebookAndInstagram. Follow Tulane AthleticsTwitter“FacebookAndInstagram. We were built Nola Tulane University is located in the city of New Orleans. It is a city built on tradition and resilience. The lessons that Green Wave Student athletes have learned through their connection with this university and the city, built doctors, lawyers, business leaders, conference champions, players for all conference, all-Americans, professional athletes and NCAA Tournament teams. The city of New Orleans has shaped us to who we are today. We are one city. We are Tulane. We were built Nola. View our story atnolabuild.com. – Tulanegreenwave –

