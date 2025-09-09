



Professional Ice Hockey keert terug naar Trenton, New Jersey, zoals de ECHL dinsdag heeft aangekondigd dat de Leagues Board of Governors de overdracht van de controlerende interesse in het lidmaatschap van Utah Grizzlies van Grizzlies Hockey Club, LLC naar Pro Hockey Partners, LLC, LLC, LLC, LLC, LLC, LLC, heeft Approved, which will move the team to Trenton in the end of the 2025-26 season. The Trenton Hockey Club in Hosten will make their debut in Cure Insurance Arena during the 2026-27 season.



The return from Echl-Hockey to Trenton is extremely exciting because we welcome the market to our North Division for the 2026-27 season in the midst of new teams and rivalry in the region, said Echl commissioner Ryan Crelin. The original ECHL team served as a catalyst for the opening of Cure Insurance Arena in 1999 and the growth of the hockey community in New Jersey, and we look forward to breathing new life into the market of live and operational group that is experienced in the development of the development of the development of the development of the development.



On behalf of the competition and I personally, I personally want to thank the Elmore family, the late Kevin Bruder, Jill Roberts and the entire staff of Grizzlies, for their dedication to the Echl and the Utah Fanbase for more than 20 years in the competition, because we cannot be saddened by the unfortunate conditions, Crelin.



We are delighted to re -introduce the Echl to Trenton and Mercer County, a region known for his strong hockey culture and passion for the sport, said Bob Ohrablo, president of Pro Hockey Partners, LLC and Trenton Echl Hockey. The Echl/Trenton Hockey Club attracts hundreds of thousands of fans to the Cure Insurance Arena and the center of Trenton every season. This offers families the opportunity to enjoy exciting pro-hockey evenings at affordable prices, together with a variety of family-friendly promotions during the season.



“I could no longer be more enthusiastic about welcoming professional hockey in Trenton, said Mercer County Executive Dan Benson. I want to thank Joe Eng, Bob Ohrablo, the Echl, the Echl, Mercer County Improvement Authority and the Cure Arena Team Tot We can not work with us with us. Hockey team De Puck drops for the first season.



The 7,000 seats Cure Insurance Arena was previously the home of the Echls Titans and Devils from 1999-2013. The Trenton Titans reached the Kelly Cup final twice, fell to South Carolina in 2001 and recorded their only championship in 2005, where Florida was defeated in six games. The Arena was also the home of the 2002 Echl All-Star Classic.



The Cure Insurance Arena is enthusiastic to welcome Pro Hockey back in Trenton, said Fran Rodowicz, general manager of Cure Insurance Arena. Twenty years ago we proudly organized the Echl Kelly Cup season 2005 with incredible support from our fans and the community. As hockey returns, we want to breathe new life into the same energy in the Arena and throughout Trenton. We make a number of exciting upgrades to the location in preparation for the arrival of the teams, and we look forward to presenting our newly renewed spaces. Hockey will again play a prominent role in the many diverse and dynamic events that we organize every year, and we can't wait to drop the puck.



About the Echl



Founded in 1988-89 with five teams in four states, the ECHL has grown into a coastal-to-coast-co-competition with 30 teams in 23 states and one Canadian province for the 38th season in 2025-26. There have been 768 players who then started playing in the National Hockey League after they have started their career in the Echl, including 16 who made their NHL debut in the 2024-25 season. The Echl has connections With 30 of the 32 NHL teams in 2025-26, which marks the 28th consecutive season that has the competition with at least 20 teams in the NHL. More information about the ECHL is available on its website on Echl.com.

About Pro Hockey Partners, LLC



Pro Hockey Partners, LLC was founded to bring Echl -Hockey to Trenton, New Jersey. It consists of 14 partners, all of whom are a passion for hockey and sports.



The group is led by Joe Eng and Bob Ohrablo. Eng, resident of New Jersey, is a member of the Executive Team in Lawrenceville, New Jersey established Billtrust. The experienced technology -Executive has played a similar role with TravelClick, Jetblue Airways and Swift. OHABLO, born and raised in New York City, has run very successful hockey teams, the most recently as president of Zawyer Sports, where he led the formation of two of the most successful teams of the Echls: the Jacksonville iricemen and Savannah Ghost -Sehet Jack, Jack's Jacket, Degree, Jackville Jackville Jackville Jackville, Jackset Jackville, Jackset Jacks Florida Ice Rink. Ohrablo was also the founder of the Echl Orlando Solar Bears.



Pro Hockey Partners, LLC is not only devoted to a successful hockey team on and outside the ice, but also to be an integral partner in the community with a large impact of lives in Central New Jersey and Bucks County, Pennsylvania by supporting area development and non-profit efforts.

