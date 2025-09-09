Perfect 2 Perfect: Poco Hills Sale | Community

Our next sale is here!

This relocation sale of the entire house will be held in Poco Hills Estates on 1128 Avalon Parkway, Williamsport. The sale starts on Thursday 11 September from 8:30 AM to 3:00 PM, will take place on Friday 12 September from 8.30 am to 2 pm and runs on Saturday 13 September from 8.30 am to 11 am if necessary.

This event has modern articles, collectable medical instruments, household goods, carpets, furniture, a Pride Victory scooter with a brand new battery and instruction booklet and much more to discover.

In furniture there is a beautiful Chinese altar cabinet made from solid rosewood with copper decoration and an ebony finish. A dining room table with six black washed chairs, a modern loft with adjustable outside shelves and a more traditional loft are also included. A wooden ironing board that is currently holding DCOR pieces is also for sale. The family room contains a burgundy doctrine (or leathery) Loveseat Sofa. The living room is furnished with oak mission-like Facks from LA-Z-Boy, a matching sofa, coffee table and end table, all in Golden Oak Mission Finish. The kitchen has a different table with five chairs. PatiMeubels consists of a six-part turning coolest with a patio table, plus a stationary four-chair with a table. Downstairs there is a bank, a love seat and another LA-Z-Boy Mission Oak Recliner.

Extra pieces include four mahogany-colored pile of wooden bar stools, four maple swivel bars with footrests and three quilted checkered seats. In the garage you will find a metal side with metal metal metal metal metal.

Upstairs there is a Kincaid -bedroom suite with entertainment stand, chest, dresser with mirror and end tables, sold separately due to a few spots. Also available are two white sideboard/boxes, a twin bed that is still new in the box and a small metals and tile table with bistro style with two chairs.

Appliances include a black and Decker toaster oven, tanning team mixer with bowls, a small microwave and a cuisinart air frituse.

Clothing is abundant, with one room full of children's clothing and toys, plus clothing with sports themes with adults. A walk -in closet on the first floor is filled with men and women's jackets and jackets. Upstairs one room is dedicated to clothing from men and women. One walk -in closet usually contains larger men's shirts, while the other is full of women's clothing in larger sizes. A rack with dresses in excellent condition, the most priced at $ 5 each, is available together with blouses, tops, pants, shorts and summer clothing. Wallets and handbags are displayed on a separate table.

In the laundry room you will find a table full of tablecloths and table runners in all sizes.

Electronics includes a vintage Kenwood component stereo system with cupboard and two speakers, with a tuner, amplifier, CD player with five discs and double cassette deck. Extra items include a Vizio Flat-Panel TV, Dell Monitor, 4TB Back-up hard disk, fixed telephone set with five stations, cable modems, iPad, Kindle Reader, two 14-megapixel digital cameras and a small CD tree box.

Music lovers will enjoy a large selection of CDs ranging from rock, pop, classical and children's music from the 70s to 2000s.

Other items are a PET water station, bottle water dispenser, garbage cans, storage branches, a wide shower chair, a wheelchair, walking sticks and garden tools such as countries, kicking and pruning channels. Expansion cords, site chemicals and cleaning supplies are also available.

Sports goods and training equipment include a lightweight elliptical trainer, a Golo Aero trainer, Dumbbell sets a maximum of 10 pounds, a tent, sleeping bags, picnic supplies, folding chairs and coolers. Fietsdragers met hapjes voor een 2 “ontvanger zijn beschikbaar. Een opvallende functie is een 3 'x 7' rode leisteen pooltafel met ingebouwde retourgoten, verkocht met alle accessoires, samen met een Skillcraft-tafel tennis topper. Ook inbegrepen is een Japanse pachislo-machine met Tokens, Eagles Memorabilia en Poker Accessories zoals A Texas Hold Em Table Em Table Em Table Em Table EM Tafy EM Table EM EM-EM-EM-Overlay, including Ping and Callaway.

The bar area is completely filled with pils, rock and wine glasses, a blender with two pitchers, shakers, have glasses and more.

Collectible Medical Instruments include a vintage stethoscope, a knife set of the skin, mesh blocks in original wrappers, medical cans, cobalt blue eyewashes and old first aid kits.

Household items are equipped with serving pieces, a barn dish with Sterno containers, racks for foil tiles and extra entertaining items.

Jewelry includes a small table with costume pieces. Holiday Dcor includes Christmas, Halloween, Easter and autumn decorations. As always, boxes are available in the garage.

As an addition to the experience, Simply On The Fly Prasing will be on Friday and possibly Saturday with freshly baked cookies and coffee, served from a tent on site.

