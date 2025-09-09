Sports
Vikings Bears on Monday evening football, week 1
The moment has finally arrived. The JJ McCarthy era is about to start.
McCarthy is completely ready to make his NFL debut tonight in Soldier Field in Chicago, about 30 minutes from his hometown. He is essentially preparing for the last 16 -plus months since the Vikings have chosen him 10th General from Michigan in the 2024 design. After his meniscus torn last August and miss his Rookie season, he waits for this opportunity to show what he can do.
This is a fascinating way for the Vikings to start their season. It is a primetime confrontation on Monday evening football against a rival division with a new head coach and a second-year quarterback that was selected No. 1 generally in last year's design. McCarthy's first test comes in a hostile road environment with the eyes of the nation watching him on TV.
But he will not be alone. The Vikings will not ask McCarthy to be a superhero. They want to lean on their running game and use playing machines to set up their young quarterback for success. It is not ideal that he will not have a star who has not protected the stars of Christian Darrisaw, but it works in favor of McCarthy that the bears will be without their best Linebacker and their two best cornerbacks. He will try to take care of football, serve the attack and get the ball to players like Justin Jefferson, TJ Hockenson and Aaron Jones against an exhausted defense.
It will be just as intriguing to see what happens when the bears have the ball. How will Caleb Williams do it when he starts his second season? How does Ben Johnson, who came from Detroit to Chicago, in the schematic chess match against Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores? Minnesota does not have Harrison Smith, but it does have a frightening passtrush that Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave have added this season.
This should be a nice one. Follow below for live updates during the game.
Read the summary here
Vikings 27, Bears 24
2:02 It is another three -point game. The bears just went 65 meters in less than a minute and scored on a Rome Odunze TD reception to make it interesting. They only have one time out.
Vikings 27, Beren 17
2:59 McCarthy ran just before a touchdown to give the Vikings a 10 -point lead. This quarter has been incredible.
Vikings 20, Bears 17
9:46 AM This game took turn. JJ McCarthy just hit Aaron Jones for a touchdown of 27 meters and then hit Adam Thielen for the two -point conversion. Just like that, the Vikings lead.
Bears 17, Vikings 12
12:13 The Vikings indeed live. McCarthy's first career TD Pass goes to Justin Jefferson from 13 meters. They failed the two-point attempt, so they need another touchdown.
14:55 A missed field goal from Cairo Santos gives the Vikings some life. But can they get something going on in this quarter?
5:46 Things are still not going well for the attack of the Vikings. Adam Thielen had just stripped the ball out of his hands for an incompleteness on third and short. Minnesota Punting again.
Bears 17, Vikings 6
12:51 JJ McCarthy just had his “Welcome to the NFL” moment. Faced with pressure in third place, he tried to touch Justin Jefferson, but Nahshon Wright undermines the route for a 74-Yard Pick-Six. That is one that he wants back.
Half -time: Bears 10, Vikings 6
0:06 The two teams have just exchanged field goals in the last 30 seconds of half. Cairo Santos spread for the bears from 42 meters, and a 28-year completion of Jalen Nailor set up the Vikings for Will Reichard to make a 59-yarder with six seconds on the clock. After a rough first half for the attack of the Vikings, they are only four points during the break.
5:52 The bears just went three and outside and had to wash it away. The pass Rush of the Vikings finally started to appear a bit, even if it did not result in a bag.
6:52 It is still not going great for the attack of the Vikings. The defense was saved by a Caleb Williams Miss in fourth place near the red zone, and Minnesota went three for the third time and out in four attempts. Then Ryan Wright shot the tip.
Bears 7, Vikings 3
12:48 The Vikings are on the board. A long pass -interference -fine on a deep ball to Aaron Jones brought the ball to the territory of Bears, but the attack there was in second place after a loss of Yardage and a Justin Jefferson -Drop (who would have had a shortage of the sticks). Reichard will have drilled the short field goal.
0:58 The Vikings were given a much needed stop after blowing up a bear screen pass on the third and short. Attack back to work.
4:51 Another three and outside for the Vikings. McCarthy tried to climb in third place again, but was activated for a bag. No ideal start.
Bears 7, Vikings 0
7:04 The bears first come on the board. Caleb Williams, who was 6 for 6 for 51 Yards as a passer -by on the opening ride of Chicago, ran for a nine -meter touchdown. That was quite the ride of Williams, who made two important plays on the third downs (including the TD).
12:58 McCarthy and the Vikings went three and away to start the game. McCarthy tried to climb on third and short, but could not get there.
