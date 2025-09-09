Sports
Canada-Israel Davis Cup matches in Halifax closed for fans due to safety problems
The Daviscup -Matchupbet between Canada and Israel will be held this week without spectators in a closed location in Halifax due to safety problems, Tennis Canada announced on Tuesday.
The organization said in a press release that the decision was taken in consultation with the International Tennis Federation due to “escalating safety problems” and “receive information from local authorities and national security authorities.”
“We were forced to conclude that playing behind closed doors was the only way to protect both those involved and to retain the event themselves,” said the release.
The decision to close the Davis Cup World Group I Tieto fans comes after more than 400 Canadian athletes and academics, including Olympic runner Moh Ahmed, insisted on Tennis Canada in a letter to ascend Israel's actions in Gaza and the western Jordaanver.
The letter quoted scientists and human rights groups who described those actions as a genocide against the Palestinian people. According to Palestinian health officials, nearly 63,000 Palestinians have been confirmed.
In her response, Tennis Canada said that it recognizes the constant and deeply complex situation in the middle east. “
None of the organization was immediately available for an interview Tuesday.
Safety 'Paramount', says Tennis Federation
A spokesperson for the International Tennis Federation, the worldwide administrative body of the sport, said it shared the disappointment of Tennis Canada about closing the location, but emphasized safety as a priority.
“The safety of all players, supporters and tournament employees is always of the utmost importance, and Tennis Canada has considered a series of detailed security advice before he came to this decision,” the Federations Aid in a statement.
The draw, which is planned for Friday and Saturday, initially had to be played in Scotiabank Center. The competitions are being live streamed.
Tickets were still available via Ticketmaster on Tuesday morning, but the sale was closed by the afternoon local time. . Tennis Canada says that fans those tickets have purchased a full refund within 30 days.
The winner of the draw will continue to the qualifications of Davis Cup 2026.
Some residents of Halifax have planned a “Mars for Palestine” to coincide with this week's draw.
El Jones, an activist and one of the organizers of the Mars, said on Tuesday in an interview that the decision to close the location “shows how community pressure has been very successful”.
“Although we remain clearly stated that this competition is being canceled, it shows that there was no appetite for supporting genocide and Sportswashing in this community,” Jones said.
In a press release, TheCentre said for Israel and Jewish cases that the protesters silent thousands of Canadian tennis fans silence their national team.
“It is unacceptable that hatred, intimidation and intimidation have made it unsafe to support our athletes in our own country,” said Noah Shack, the CEO of the group that argues for Jewish federations throughout Canada.
“Our political leaders must decide whether we are a nation that is governed by peace, order and good government, where fear and intimidation dictate our way of life.”
Halifax draws financing
In August, the Halifax Council had approved $ 50,000 in financing for the matches in the Scotiabank Center because it is considered a tourism event, despite demonstrators who oppose the decision.
A spokesperson for the city told CBC News in an e-mail on Tuesday that the financing is canceled because the event no longer “the economic and other benefits that would have been expected if it were originally planned”.
A spokesperson for the regional police of Halifax said it was not involved in the decision of Tennis Canada to close the location and it is not one of the “local authorities” referred to in the statement.
|
