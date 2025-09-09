



Every competition of the ACC Mens T20 Asia Cup 2025 becomes live and exclusively at TNT Sports and Discovery+ in the UK and Ireland in September. The tournament, which starts today (September 9) and ends on September 28, is a tent element on the international cricket calendar. TNT sport oneD its streaming home -discovery+ Shows all 19 games of the 17th edition of the tournament that takes place in Dubais International Cricket Stadium and the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. For the first time, the event has been expanded from six to an eight-team format, with cricket weights, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh accompanied by Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Oman and De Vae. This latest acquisition contributes to TNT -Sportportfolio of Cricket Rights, which already includes all international competitions of Australia's men and women, including the Mens Ashes series in December. Plus, England Mens and Womens Tours through India and New Zealand, as well as the men's trips through Sri Lanka.



Full list Tuesday September 9: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong

Wed 10 September: India versus vae

Don 11 September: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong

Free September 12: Pakistan vs Oman

Sat 13 September: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

Sun 14 September: India versus Pakistan

Mon 15 September: Vae vs Oman

Tuesday September 16: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

Wed 17 September: Pakistan versus from

Don September 18: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

Fri September 19: India vs Oman

Sat 20 September: Super Four (Match 1)

Sun September 21: Super Four (Match 2)

Tuesday September 23: Super Four (Match 3)

Wed 24 September: Super Four (Match 4)

Don 25 September: Super Four (Match 5)

Fri 26 September: Super Four (Match 6)

Sun 28 September: Final

