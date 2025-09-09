WTT champions Macao starts; Lin, Wang Advance





Lin Shidong Photo: VCG The WTT champions Macao 2025 started its opening round on Tuesday. Defending champion Lin Shidong from China defeated Kao Cheng-jui from Chinese Taipei 3: 0 to continue to the Tour of 16. On the same day, China's Wang Chuqin beat the 18-year-old Star Sora Matsushima 3-1 from China. “In this competition I studied his opening three strokes more thoroughly than last year,” Lin said the media after the competition. “I felt that his leg injury was not fully recovered, and he could not move on some balls. The most important thing is that I just focused on playing my own game,” Lin said. The first match of Team China in the singles of the tournament was the second game of the day, with the Chinese player Huang Youzheng defeated by Nigeria's Quadri Aruna 0: 3. On the women's side, Wang Yidi opened her campaign with a 3-0 win over Kuan Cheok Lam by China's Macao. “I think this was my first time that I played against this young player from Macao, so we didn't know each other so well,” Wang Yidi told the media after the game. “Her most important weapon is a backhand with pips, and her backhand is relatively heavy, so that side is a bit stronger.” China's Sun Yingsha starts her campaign on Wednesday against the 19-year-old Welsh player Anna Hursey. Currently ranked no. 75 in the world, Hursey has left her mark in junior and secondary touring events, where she records both a WTT U19 (under-19) singles title and a senior singles championship despite its relatively low ranking. In the newest ITTF world ranking list released on 26 August, Sun's victory earned her 2,000 points at the WTT European Grand Smash, which brought her total to 12,200. So she became the first player in the table tennis history that surpasses the 12,000-point mark, so that she again expanded her own record. According to the latest ITTF world ranking list, the National Table Tennis team of China continues to dominate the global classification. In Heren Singles Lin Shidong and Wang Chuqin hold the top two places, with Liang Jingkun is in sixth place and Xiang Peng Ninth. In ladies singles, Sun Yingsha, Wang Manyu, Chen Xingtong, Kuai Man and Wang Yidi occupy the entire top five. Lin Shidong and Wang Chuqin with the top two places show that the generation version within the Chinese training system is progressing smoothly, the BEIJING -based sports commentator GUO AI told The Global Times on Tuesday. “The fact that Lin can protect the World No.1 position, just 19, proves that young players already have the opportunity to settle on the international stage,” said Guo. “The singles of the ladies are even more extreme, with the top five all occupied by Chinese players. That kind of almost total dominance is almost unheard of in international sports. With the Macao champions, the most important players of China will perform at their normal level without big laps in handling important points or physical conditioning, the team will still have a huge advantage.” The WTT champions Macao 2025 takes place from Tuesday to Sunday. Under the competition format, the Champions series only contains singles events for men and women. The early rounds are played in a best-of-five format, while matches of the quarter-final stage upward switch to the best-of-seven. The Champions series is the Premier Singles competition of WTT. This year three stops have already been held in Chongqing (China), Incheon (South Korea) and Yokohama (Japan). After the Macao bone, the last two events will take place in France and in Germany.

