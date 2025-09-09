



Glamorgan County Cricket Club is delighted to confirm that Sean Dickson will come from Somerset CCC from Somerset CCC at the end of the 2025 season. Dickson, born in South Africa, who spent his side through the Vitality Blast Finals Day on Saturday evening with a sensational knock of 71 on just 26 balls, has been one of the most dynamic and consistent artists in the T20 tournament since he moved to the VK in 2015. Sean has more than 100 first-class performances and scores more than 5,000 points in Rode Ball Cricket, with a career-best of 318. We are delighted to see the enormously experienced right-handed Slagman wear the daffodil in the Welsh Cricket house next season. After having represented Durham and Somerset in all formats, Dickson joins the club with a wealth of experience after he also played a domestic cricket in his native South Africa with Northerns in Centurion. Speaking of Sean's coming arrival, Glamororgan director of Cricket Mark Wallace said: “We are delighted that Sean has agreed to Glamororgan for the next two years. “Sean is one of the most explosive T20 stroke people in the middle order in the country and is a proven top four option in 4-day cricket. “With Sam Northeast back to Kent, Sean will add to the experience of our batting unit and we look forward to welcome him to Wales.” End

