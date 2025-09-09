Psac Veldhockey Athletes of the Week – 1





Lock Haven, Pa. –The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference announced its field hockey athletes of the week. Jenna Duke van Mansfield was selected as athlete of the week, while Bloomsburg's Maura Griek deserved the defensive athlete of the week. Psac Veldhockeyatleet of the Week ? Jenna Duke

Mansfield

Ahead

Junior

Stroudsburg, Pa. / Stroudsburg In the week Duke scored five goals, had one assist and had 16 shots on goal. The first match of the weekend game Jenna assisted at the first goal of the game and scored two goals within three minutes immediately afterwards. The second day, Jenna scored the second goal of the game and scored a different goal a little more than a minute later. Jenna then scored her third goal of the match, where she hooked one right to the net, so that she could score another goal and her second career hat trick. Psac Field Hockey Defensive Athlete of the Week Maura Greek

Bloomsburg

Goalkeeper

Senior

Garnet Valley, Pa. / Garnet Valley Greek played every minute in Cage for the three victories of the Huskies in the week and placed three shutouts and five saves en route.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://psacsports.org/news/2025/9/9/psac-field-hockey-athletes-of-the-week-1.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

