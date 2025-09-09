Top Week 2 Pickups in every position





WEK 2 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Broad Recipients Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers: After catching two TD passes and ending with five catches for 79 yards on seven goals, Johnston becomes one of the best pickups for week 2. He is clearly a supplement to Ladd McConkey and Keenan Allen as a Downfield and TD option. Johnston is a worthy streamer with some promise for weekly top. Marquise Brown, Chiefs of Kansas City: The chiefs have to deal with some importantness of staff at WR. Brown stepped forward with a very busy outing in NFL Week 1. His 16 goals led all NFL WRs in week 1. Brown ended with 10 receptions for 99 yards and must be added to see if he will see receptions in bulk in the shorter term. Cedric Tillman, Cleveland Browns: Many fantasy players will give Johnston priority on the basis of week 1, but Tillman is perhaps the best addition of the week at WR in terms of being able to prove that his seasonal performance was not a coincidence. Tillman caught five of the eight goals for 52 Yards and a TD in week 1, and as long as Joe Flacco starts at QB for the browns, the Cleveland WR will be one of his favorite game makers. Tillman flashed a potential last year and can now build on it this season. Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots: After a good preseason, Boute continued the momentum in the first week of the regular season and caught six of the eight goals for 103 Yards against Las Vegas. Boutte is developing a good report on the field with Drake Maye and has made an early attempt to settle as one of his best Passcatchers. Jayden Higgins, Houston Texans: Although Higgins and Houston's attack were usually quiet in NFL Week 1, Higgins is still a worthy pick -up on the way to week 2 .. The passing match in Houston can come back against Tampa Bay. Higgins is a large Rookie goal that can certainly be more productive in the future. Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans: The Tennessee attack was suffocated in NFL Week 1, but Ayomanor showed that he was already able to be the new no. 2 WR of the team. The Rookie was the target seven times in the opener after he deserved the starting role in the preseason. While Cam Ward improves, Ayomanor can see his imagination rise. Calvin Austin III, Pittsburgh Steelers: The Pittsburgh attack looked more powerful than expected against the jets. Austin caught four passes for 70 meters and a TD. For now, consider Austin when the matchup is good, but he can eventually regularly show benefits if the Steelers attack continues to flower. Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins: It is an inviting stock if you have the grid space. At one point, if Miami makes a schedule or depth card that plays more that opens more playing time for Washington, he could become a hot fantasy -ADD. Now pick it up and walk on the peloton when he may become an excellent target of the exemption.

