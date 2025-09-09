Hockey reveals conference slate before 2025-26-notre Dame Fighting Irish official athletics website





Notre Dame, Ind. The 2025-26 season is less than a month removed and the Hockey team of the University of Notre Dame has unveiled the full slate, because the program unveiled the Big Ten-Conference schedule on Tuesday. The conference calendar consists of three home series in the first half of the year, including the Big Ten opener October 31,-1 November as the Irish host rival Michigan for a series with two games. Autumn also includes home series against Michigan State (14-15 November) and Wisconsin (5-6 December) to close 2025. Notre Ladies Lone Conference Road Series is coming at the beginning of November because the Irish are planned for a two-game series in Minnesota, November 7-8. After a non-conference home and house series with Western Michigan to open the new year, the Irish will spend two consecutive weekends on the road with Big Ten enemies in Michigan (January 9-10) and Penn State (16-17 January). The Irish then return home to host Ohio State from January 23-24. February Slate consists of road series in Wisconsin (6-7 February) and Michigan State (19-20 February) mixed with a home stand against Minnesota (13-14 February). Notre Dame concludes the regular season series for the season when they organize Penn State 27-28 February in Compton Family Ice Arena. The last regular season series will be played from 5-6 March as the Irish trips to Columbus, Ohio, to compete against the Buckeyes of Ohio State for a Thursday/Friday series. New for this season, the coaches voted last month on a new late season schedule with a single elimination format. The Big Ten Playoff quart finals will be held on March 11, while the Big Ten Playoff -and -half final takes place on March 14. The Big Ten Playoff championship takes place on 20 or 21 March, depending on the campus location. All three rounds are organized at campus locations. Ticket information:

Single game tickets go on the sale for the public on Thursday 25 September at 6 pm. Get a reminder by registering here for our e -mail reports. Season card members are eligible to participate in an exclusive presale for tickets for one game from Tuesday 23 September at 6 pm et. Notre Dame Football Season Ticket -members, Premium groups and Rockne Athletics Fund -Donors have access to buying tickets from Wednesday 24 September at 6 pm et.

