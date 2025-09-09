Fall Season Preview: Mens Tennis

Rio Grande Valley With the autumn season around the corner you can find the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Herentennis team hard at work in the Orville I. Cox Tennis Center.

Last year the Vaqueros ended the spring season in excellent form when they went 4-1 in conference game and entered the last weekend of the season with an opportunity to conquer the conference championship.

With eight Vaqueros returning from last season, including all seven who participated while playing the conference, the team is delighted to build on at their momentum from the end of last season.

“We have to take care of the little things for us,” head of men's tennis coach Nathan Robinson said. “It's about staying focused and making sure you do everything you can do to help the man to the right and left of you. They will push each other as hard as possible.”

Ahead of UTRGV is the rule of SLC Men's Tennis Player of the Year and Team Captain Sam Whitehead . Whitehead has spent his entire career at UTRGV and enjoyed a breakout season where he went 4-1 during the number 1 flight in SLC Play.

Next to Whitehead, Junior Ivo lighter Enjoyed a season-filled season on the number 2 flight and earned All-Conference First Team Honors in 2024-25. Whitehead and Isqueiro combine to give the Vaqueros a deadly combination on No. 1 and No. 2.

“I feel we have two number one boys,” said Robinson. “Two boys who can go into a number one or number two in the country and give them a fight. Both boys came back in excellent condition, physically and mentally.”

In addition to the many returners, UTRGV also brought first -year students Luke Bishop and second -year USF transfer Michael Chan who already make waves within the program.

“Luke is just a hunter, a dog,” said Robinson. “He is in practice every day who just pushes boys and works hard. Michael is extremely talented; he is a doubles. I have never seen two boys sliding inside and be part of the team at night, as they did.”

This season offers a unique opportunity for the Vaqueros because it is the second season for the NCAA Two-Year Pilot Program that will see them crown the individual tennis champions for men and women in the fall.

The SLC will organize their second annual autumn championship to determine their automatic qualifications for the ITA Conference Masters Championships 2025, which is used to continue to the national championships.

“This is a really nice tournament, and we never really had that individualized side of college tennis,” said Robinson. “It's always great to give the boys more opportunities to get to the field and improve our quality before spring. When we can compete against the Southland conference, we are enthusiastic.”

In addition to the SLC championship, UTRGV will again participate in the ITA Texas Regional and have a well -known stop in Corpus. In addition, UTRGV has a visit to SMU and Incarnate is planned to close the autumn season.

Autumn is an important time for most tennis teams throughout the country, because you get the chance to find good doubles combinations, go up competition and build chemistry with the team.

For Robinson, De Val offers the opportunity to achieve player -specific goals and to help them reach their individual potential.

“For Sam and Ivo I believe these guys should have a song next to their name,” said Robinson. “We want them to use every opportunity. For our younger boys we want to concentrate on development, preparation and preparing them for spring.”

This year all the ingredients to be program-resistant, and it all starts this weekend with the Jake Frederick Memorial Islander Open from 12-14 September.