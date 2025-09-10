Sports
2025 College Football Week 3 schedule: channels, how to look
It is time for week 3 of the University Football season 2025! Remarkable matchups are Florida vs. LSU and Georgia vs. Tennessee at “College Gameday”.
View the full week 3 College Football Slate below:
*Always east
Thursday, September 11
NC State in Wake Forest, 7:30 PM, ESPN
Friday 12 September
Indiana State in Indiana, 6.30 pm, Big ten Network
Colgate in Syracuse, 7 pm, Atlantic Coast Conference Network
Colorado in Houston, 7:30 PM, ESPN
Kansas State in Arizona, 9 p.m., Fox
New Mexico on UCLA, 10 p.m., Big ten Network
Saturday, September 13
Oregon in Northwest, noon, Fox
Clemson at Georgia Tech, 12.00, ESPN
Oklahoma in Temple, 12 pm, ESPN2
Wisconsin in Alabama, noon, ABC
Central Michigan in Michigan, 12.00, Big ten Network
Houston Christian in Nebraska, 12.00, FOX Sports 1
Towson in Maryland, 12.00, Pauw
William & Mary in Virginia, 12.00, Atlantic Coast Conference Network
Samford in Baylor, 12.00, ESPN app
Memphis in Troy, 12.00, ESPNU
Buffalo at Kent State, 12.00, CBS Sports Network
South Alabama on Auburn, 12:45 pm, Sec Network
New Hampshire at Ball State, 2 pm, ESPN app
UConn at Delaware, 3 p.m., ESPN app
Villanova in Penn State, 3.30 pm, FOX Sports 1
Georgia in Tennessee, 3.30 pm, ABC
Oregon State on Texas Tech, 3.30 pm, Fox
USC on Purdue, 3.30 pm, CBS/Paramount+
Norfolk State at Rutgers, 3.30 pm, Big ten Network
Youngstown State in Michigan State, 3.30 pm, Big ten Network
Washington State in North Texas, 3.30 pm, ESPNU
Smu at Missouri State, 3.30 pm, CBS Sports Network
Pittsburgh in West Virginia, 3.30 pm, ESPN
Richmond in North Carolina, 3.30 pm, Atlantic Coast Conference Network
Northwestern state in Cincinnati, 3.30 pm, ESPN app
Incarnate word on utsa, 3:30 pm, ESPN -App
Morgan State on Toledo, 3.30 pm, ESPN app
Iowa State in Arkansas State, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Louisiana in Missouri, 4 p.m., ESPN app
Utep in Texas, 4.15 pm, SEC network
South -Florida in Miami, 4:30 PM, The CW network
Liberty at Bowling Green, 5:00 pm, ESPN app
Middle Tennessee in Nevada, 5 pm, TBD
Alcorn State in Mississippi State, 6 pm, ESPN App/SEC Network
Florida Atlantic in Florida International, 6:00 pm, ESPN app
Merrimack at Kennesaw State, 6:00 pm, ESPN -AAP
Oost -Kennucky on Marshall, 6 pm, ESPN -App
Monmouth in Charlotte, 6:00 pm, ESPN app
Ohio in Ohio State, 7 pm, Peacock
West -Michigan in Illinois, 7 pm, FOX Sports 1
Arkansas on Ole Miss, 7 pm, ESPN
Oude Dominion at Virginia Tech, 7 pm, Atlantic Coast Conference Network
Jacksonville State in Georgia Southern, 7 p.m., ESPN app
Murray State in Georgia State, 7 pm, ESPN app
App State at Southern Miss, 7 pm, ESPN app
Prairie View A&M on Rice, 7 p.m., ESPN app
Florida on LSU, 7:30 PM, ABC
Texas A&M on Notre Dame, 7:30 PM, NBC/Peacock
Eastern Michigan in Kentucky, 7:30 PM, ESPNU
Massachusetts on Iowa, 7:30 PM, Big ten Network
New Mexico State on Louisiana Tech, 7:30 PM, ESPN app
East Carolina in Coastal Carolina, 7:30 PM, ESPN app
Vanderbilt in South Carolina, 7:45 PM, SEC Network
Utah on Wyoming, 8 pm, CBS Sports Network
Duke in Tulane, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Abilene Christian on TCU, 8 p.m., ESPN app
Marine at Tulsa, 8 p.m., ESPN app
Akron on UAB, 8:30 PM, ESPN -App
Air Force in Utah State, 9:45 PM, FOX Sports 1
Southern in Fresno State, 10 p.m., TBD
Minnesota in California, 10.30 pm, ESPN
Boston College in Stanford, 10.30 pm, Atlantic Coast Conference Network
Texas State in Arizona State, 10.30 pm, TNT/Tru TV/HBO Max
Portland State in Hawai'i, 11:59 PM, TBD
For more university football updates, view the ESPN Hub page for scores, rankings, rankings, statistics and more.
