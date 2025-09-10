Connect with us

2025 College Football Week 3 schedule: channels, how to look

It is time for week 3 of the University Football season 2025! Remarkable matchups are Florida vs. LSU and Georgia vs. Tennessee at “College Gameday”.

View the full week 3 College Football Slate below:

*Always east

Thursday, September 11

NC State in Wake Forest, 7:30 PM, ESPN

Friday 12 September

Indiana State in Indiana, 6.30 pm, Big ten Network

Colgate in Syracuse, 7 pm, Atlantic Coast Conference Network

Colorado in Houston, 7:30 PM, ESPN

Kansas State in Arizona, 9 p.m., Fox

New Mexico on UCLA, 10 p.m., Big ten Network

Saturday, September 13

Oregon in Northwest, noon, Fox

Clemson at Georgia Tech, 12.00, ESPN

Oklahoma in Temple, 12 pm, ESPN2

Wisconsin in Alabama, noon, ABC

Central Michigan in Michigan, 12.00, Big ten Network

Houston Christian in Nebraska, 12.00, FOX Sports 1

Towson in Maryland, 12.00, Pauw

William & Mary in Virginia, 12.00, Atlantic Coast Conference Network

Samford in Baylor, 12.00, ESPN app

Memphis in Troy, 12.00, ESPNU

Buffalo at Kent State, 12.00, CBS Sports Network

South Alabama on Auburn, 12:45 pm, Sec Network

New Hampshire at Ball State, 2 pm, ESPN app

UConn at Delaware, 3 p.m., ESPN app

Villanova in Penn State, 3.30 pm, FOX Sports 1

Georgia in Tennessee, 3.30 pm, ABC

Oregon State on Texas Tech, 3.30 pm, Fox

USC on Purdue, 3.30 pm, CBS/Paramount+

Norfolk State at Rutgers, 3.30 pm, Big ten Network

Youngstown State in Michigan State, 3.30 pm, Big ten Network

Washington State in North Texas, 3.30 pm, ESPNU

Smu at Missouri State, 3.30 pm, CBS Sports Network

Pittsburgh in West Virginia, 3.30 pm, ESPN

Richmond in North Carolina, 3.30 pm, Atlantic Coast Conference Network

Northwestern state in Cincinnati, 3.30 pm, ESPN app

Incarnate word on utsa, 3:30 pm, ESPN -App

Morgan State on Toledo, 3.30 pm, ESPN app

Iowa State in Arkansas State, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Louisiana in Missouri, 4 p.m., ESPN app

Utep in Texas, 4.15 pm, SEC network

South -Florida in Miami, 4:30 PM, The CW network

Liberty at Bowling Green, 5:00 pm, ESPN app

Middle Tennessee in Nevada, 5 pm, TBD

Alcorn State in Mississippi State, 6 pm, ESPN App/SEC Network

Florida Atlantic in Florida International, 6:00 pm, ESPN app

Merrimack at Kennesaw State, 6:00 pm, ESPN -AAP

Oost -Kennucky on Marshall, 6 pm, ESPN -App

Monmouth in Charlotte, 6:00 pm, ESPN app

Ohio in Ohio State, 7 pm, Peacock

West -Michigan in Illinois, 7 pm, FOX Sports 1

Arkansas on Ole Miss, 7 pm, ESPN

Oude Dominion at Virginia Tech, 7 pm, Atlantic Coast Conference Network

Jacksonville State in Georgia Southern, 7 p.m., ESPN app

Murray State in Georgia State, 7 pm, ESPN app

App State at Southern Miss, 7 pm, ESPN app

Prairie View A&M on Rice, 7 p.m., ESPN app

Florida on LSU, 7:30 PM, ABC

Texas A&M on Notre Dame, 7:30 PM, NBC/Peacock

Eastern Michigan in Kentucky, 7:30 PM, ESPNU

Massachusetts on Iowa, 7:30 PM, Big ten Network

New Mexico State on Louisiana Tech, 7:30 PM, ESPN app

East Carolina in Coastal Carolina, 7:30 PM, ESPN app

Vanderbilt in South Carolina, 7:45 PM, SEC Network

Utah on Wyoming, 8 pm, CBS Sports Network

Duke in Tulane, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Abilene Christian on TCU, 8 p.m., ESPN app

Marine at Tulsa, 8 p.m., ESPN app

Akron on UAB, 8:30 PM, ESPN -App

Air Force in Utah State, 9:45 PM, FOX Sports 1

Southern in Fresno State, 10 p.m., TBD

Minnesota in California, 10.30 pm, ESPN

Boston College in Stanford, 10.30 pm, Atlantic Coast Conference Network

Texas State in Arizona State, 10.30 pm, TNT/Tru TV/HBO Max

Portland State in Hawai'i, 11:59 PM, TBD

For more university football updates, view the ESPN Hub page for scores, rankings, rankings, statistics and more.

