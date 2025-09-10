2025 College Football Week 3 schedule: channels, how to look





It is time for week 3 of the University Football season 2025! Remarkable matchups are Florida vs. LSU and Georgia vs. Tennessee at “College Gameday”. View the full week 3 College Football Slate below: *Always east Editor's Picks 2 Related Thursday, September 11 NC State in Wake Forest, 7:30 PM, ESPN Friday 12 September Indiana State in Indiana, 6.30 pm, Big ten Network Colgate in Syracuse, 7 pm, Atlantic Coast Conference Network Colorado in Houston, 7:30 PM, ESPN Kansas State in Arizona, 9 p.m., Fox New Mexico on UCLA, 10 p.m., Big ten Network Saturday, September 13 Oregon in Northwest, noon, Fox Clemson at Georgia Tech, 12.00, ESPN Oklahoma in Temple, 12 pm, ESPN2 Wisconsin in Alabama, noon, ABC Central Michigan in Michigan, 12.00, Big ten Network Houston Christian in Nebraska, 12.00, FOX Sports 1 Towson in Maryland, 12.00, Pauw William & Mary in Virginia, 12.00, Atlantic Coast Conference Network Samford in Baylor, 12.00, ESPN app Memphis in Troy, 12.00, ESPNU Buffalo at Kent State, 12.00, CBS Sports Network South Alabama on Auburn, 12:45 pm, Sec Network New Hampshire at Ball State, 2 pm, ESPN app UConn at Delaware, 3 p.m., ESPN app Villanova in Penn State, 3.30 pm, FOX Sports 1 Georgia in Tennessee, 3.30 pm, ABC Oregon State on Texas Tech, 3.30 pm, Fox USC on Purdue, 3.30 pm, CBS/Paramount+ Norfolk State at Rutgers, 3.30 pm, Big ten Network Youngstown State in Michigan State, 3.30 pm, Big ten Network Washington State in North Texas, 3.30 pm, ESPNU Smu at Missouri State, 3.30 pm, CBS Sports Network Pittsburgh in West Virginia, 3.30 pm, ESPN Richmond in North Carolina, 3.30 pm, Atlantic Coast Conference Network Northwestern state in Cincinnati, 3.30 pm, ESPN app Incarnate word on utsa, 3:30 pm, ESPN -App Morgan State on Toledo, 3.30 pm, ESPN app Iowa State in Arkansas State, 4 p.m., ESPN2 Louisiana in Missouri, 4 p.m., ESPN app Utep in Texas, 4.15 pm, SEC network South -Florida in Miami, 4:30 PM, The CW network Liberty at Bowling Green, 5:00 pm, ESPN app Middle Tennessee in Nevada, 5 pm, TBD Alcorn State in Mississippi State, 6 pm, ESPN App/SEC Network Florida Atlantic in Florida International, 6:00 pm, ESPN app Merrimack at Kennesaw State, 6:00 pm, ESPN -AAP Oost -Kennucky on Marshall, 6 pm, ESPN -App Monmouth in Charlotte, 6:00 pm, ESPN app Ohio in Ohio State, 7 pm, Peacock West -Michigan in Illinois, 7 pm, FOX Sports 1 Arkansas on Ole Miss, 7 pm, ESPN Oude Dominion at Virginia Tech, 7 pm, Atlantic Coast Conference Network Jacksonville State in Georgia Southern, 7 p.m., ESPN app Murray State in Georgia State, 7 pm, ESPN app App State at Southern Miss, 7 pm, ESPN app Prairie View A&M on Rice, 7 p.m., ESPN app Florida on LSU, 7:30 PM, ABC Texas A&M on Notre Dame, 7:30 PM, NBC/Peacock Eastern Michigan in Kentucky, 7:30 PM, ESPNU Massachusetts on Iowa, 7:30 PM, Big ten Network New Mexico State on Louisiana Tech, 7:30 PM, ESPN app East Carolina in Coastal Carolina, 7:30 PM, ESPN app Vanderbilt in South Carolina, 7:45 PM, SEC Network Utah on Wyoming, 8 pm, CBS Sports Network Duke in Tulane, 8 p.m., ESPN2 Abilene Christian on TCU, 8 p.m., ESPN app Marine at Tulsa, 8 p.m., ESPN app Akron on UAB, 8:30 PM, ESPN -App Air Force in Utah State, 9:45 PM, FOX Sports 1 Southern in Fresno State, 10 p.m., TBD Minnesota in California, 10.30 pm, ESPN Boston College in Stanford, 10.30 pm, Atlantic Coast Conference Network Texas State in Arizona State, 10.30 pm, TNT/Tru TV/HBO Max Portland State in Hawai'i, 11:59 PM, TBD For more university football updates, view the ESPN Hub page for scores, rankings, rankings, statistics and more.

