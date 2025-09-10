Sports
NHL says that the status of players did not find guilty in Hockey Canada scandal expected in 'Near Future'
Warning: This article references alleged sexual attack and may influence those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone who is affected by it.
NHL site replacement commissioner Bill Daly says that he will soon expect a decision about the status of five former Hockey Canada players who were acquitted during the trial in a controversial matter of sexual violence.
Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Forenton, Dillon Duband Callan Foote were acquitted on July 24 in London, Ont. McLeod was also acquitted of a separate indictment of being a party to the crime of sexual violence.
The statement, which was pronounced more than seven years after the meeting in a hotel room in the heart of the business, concluded a complex test that attracted attention in Canada and renewed conversations about permission and hockey culture.
The NHL said after the decision, the players are not eligible to adjust in the competition while assessing the findings. That statement was denounced by the NHL Players' Association, while Hockey Canada said that the five athletes remain suspended from all his sanctioned programming.
Daly did not update on Tuesday with a small group of reporters during the NHL/NHLPA Player Media Tour in Las Vegas, but said he expected that there will be a decision in the relatively near future at a certain moment. “
Daly added that the NHL 'takes the case very seriously, and that is why it is still being assessed'.
View | Lawyer for the complainant calls for changes to the legal system:
The case was aimed at a meeting that took place in the early hours of 19 June 2018, when many members of the Podium-Topping World Junior Hockey team of that year were in London for a series of events that celebrated their gold medal performance.
The players were charged in February 2024.
Hart was a star goalkeeper for the Philadelphia Flyers, but has not played since the 2023-24 season. McLeod, a center, and Foote, a defender, were members of the New Jersey Devils. Dubwas a center with the Calgary Flames, while forenton was a winger with the senators of Ottawa.
McLeod spent the last two seasons playing in KHL, Russia, while Duband Foote was part of the circuit in 2024-25. Court documents showed that Forenton had retired, but he recently signed in the top competition of Switzerland after also playing there in 2022-23 and 2023-24
If you are immediately in danger or fear of your safety or that of others around you, call 911. For support in your area you can look for crisis lines and local services via theTermination of sexual violence association of Canada Database.
Olympic preparation
Daly was asked during the League media tour about Arena Construction Prior to the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games in Italy in 2026, while the NHL is preparing to return to the games after a 12-year interruption.
“The arena is not ready,” said Daly. “It is working diligently, is what I heard for the last time. I think that part of the dynamics with the contractor and subcontractors have changed in a positive way that caused more progress on the building from a timeline perspective.”
He added that the organizing committee is expected to have access to the facility after the end of next month.
“They also have a test event that is planned for December, which will be more hockey-related and less ventilature-related,” Daly said. “They will not be willing to organize a full building of spectators. In fact, it will be operational people and the participants in the ice.
“We will discover at the beginning of December how far we are.”
Decentralized design
Daly confirmed that the NHL will have a decentralized design after the first attempt in June.
The event attracted serious external criticism of an icy first round, but he said that teams were largely happy with the process.
“Although it was not as overwhelming as it was the first time we asked, it was still a strong majority [that] I wanted to have a decentralized concept, “said Daly.” It was the first time we did it, so from a production position I think there will be important changes.
“It will not be a first round of 4 1/2 hours.”
Dress code
The new collective negotiation agreement that has been signed between the competition and the Union will relax the clothing code rules for players.
Daly said that changing the rules around what NHLERS can bear if the arrival in Arenas for games was not as great for the competition as for selected teams.
“Some clubs feel that they should be able to decide how players appear [in] The workplace, “he said.” But with regard to those clubs that I have heard, they understand. I don't think it was a big problem.
“Not as big as fitness tests, for example.”
Fitness tests on NHL training camps will no longer be allowed after the 2025-26 season.
|
