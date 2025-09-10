



Rich Clark Executive director of the College Football Playoff (CFP), today announced that Justin Fuente has been appointed Senior Advisor for Football of the CFP. Fuente comes to the CFP after a 21-year-old coaching career at a collegial level, which is most recent as a head coach at Virginia Tech of 2016-21 and University of Memphis of 2012-15. His Memphis Tigers from 2014 conquered the American Conference Championship and Fuente Collected Conference Coach of the Year Honors in both 2014 (American) and 2016 (Atlantic Coast Conference). “We are delighted to have Justin added to the CFP,” said Clark. “He is highly respected among his colleagues in the University Football, has an impressive knowledge of the game and understands the perspective of coaches and players. He fits well with our team.” In this newly created role, Fuente will be responsible for providing guidelines for designated operational matters that improve the overall quality of the CFP, including consult with the FBS Conference Offices, NCAA, NCAA National Coordinator or Football Offication and the Chief Medical Officer of the CFP. He will also collaborate with the CFP staff on the implementation of play -Off policy and best practices with regard to game operations, official technology and other policy considerations. “I am very happy with this new chance for my family and me,” Fuente said. “Football has been an important part of my life as a player, teammate and coach, and I appreciate this opportunity to return to the game that I like. I look forward to working with the Playoff -Staff of the University Football and to grow one of the great events in all sports.” Before he came to his head coach stops at Virginia Tech and Memphis, Fuente spent 11 seasons in various attacking assistant coaching roles in Illinois State (2001-06) and TCU (2007-11). A striking high school Quarterback at Union High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Fuente went to the University of Oklahoma before switching to Murray State University. After graduating, he played Wranglers of the Arena Football League in 2000 and 2001 for the Oklahoma Wranglers before switching to coaching.

#Cfbplayoff About the Play -OFF from the University Football The College Football Playoff (CFP) is the event that the national champion is in the University Football. The CFP selection committee is the top 25 teams at the end of the regular season. The five highest ranked conference champions and the next seven highest ranked teams are sown in a bracket of 12 teams based on the final ranking, with the four highest ranked teams that receive a first round of bye. The teams arranged Nos. 5-12 play in the CFP first round, with the higher seeds that organize the lower seeds. The play-off quarterfinals and play-off semi-finals rotate annually between six Bowl games de Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, Chick-Fil-a Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl game presented by Prudescial and the Allstate game. The National Championship of the College Football Playoff is on Monday, January 19, 2026 in Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. For more information about the play -off of the University Football, visit CollegfootballPlayoff.com.

