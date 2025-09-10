The Daviscup -Matchupbet between Canada and Israel will be held this week without spectators in a closed location in Halifax due to safety problems, Tennis Canada announced on Tuesday.

The organization said in a press release that the decision was taken in consultation with the International Tennis Federation due to “escalating safety problems” and “receive information from local authorities and national security authorities.”

“We were forced to conclude that playing behind closed doors was the only way to protect both those involved and to retain the event themselves,” said the release.

The decision to close the Davis Cup World Group I Tieto fans comes after more than 400 Canadian athletes and academics, including Olympic runner Moh Ahmed, insisted on Tennis Canada in a letter to ascend Israel's actions in Gaza and the western Jordaanver.

The letter quoted scientists and human rights groups who described those actions as a genocide against the Palestinian people. The Gaza Health Ministry says that nearly 63,000 Palestinian fighters and citizens have been killed.

In her response, Tennis Canada said that it recognizes the constant and deeply complex situation in the middle east. “

'Very disappointing'

In an interview with Radio-Canada on Tuesday, the CEO of Tennis Canadasaid became the decision to have the draw between Canada and Israel without spectators Wasdisappointing, but in the end it was made for security reasons.

“It is very disappointing for the tennis community and for all tennis fans not to be able to share in the excitement of Davis Cup, a wonderful event that we have done a few times before in Halifax, so that is its shame,” Gavin Zivsaid.

“But the priority here was to ensure that we have a safe event and the event continues and people will be able to view it on the broadcast.”

Zivsaid Tennis Canada works together with private security and local police for the coming draw.

Safety 'Paramount', says Tennis Federation

A spokesperson for the International Tennis Federation, the worldwide administrative body of the sport, said that it shared the disappointment of Tennis Canada about closing the location, but emphasized safety as a priority.

“The safety of all players, supporters and tournament employees is always of the utmost importance, and Tennis Canada has considered a series of detailed security advice before he came to this decision,” the Federations Aid in a statement.

The draw, which is planned for Friday and Saturday, initially had to be played in Scotiabank Center. The competitions become live stream.

Tickets were still available via Ticketmaster on Tuesday morning, but the sale was closed by the afternoon local time. Tennis Canada says that fans those tickets have purchased a full refund within 30 days.

“And this will unfortunately not be an event that will earn money, which is a pity for a non-profit because that money would of course have been returned to develop the sport in the future,” Ziv said.

A flyer in Halifax who promotes a march planned for Friday and Saturday. (Giuliana Grillo de Lambarri/CBC)

Some residents of Halifax have planned a “Mars for Palestine” to coincide with this week's draw.

El Jones, an activist and one of the organizers of the Mars, said on Tuesday in an interview that the decision to close the location “shows how community pressure has been very successful”.

“Although we remain clearly stated that this competition is being canceled, it shows that there was no appetite for supporting genocide and Sportswashing in this community,” Jones said.

In a press release, TheCentre said for Israel and Jewish cases that the protesters silent thousands of Canadian tennis fans silence their national team.

“It is unacceptable that hatred, intimidation and intimidation have made it unsafe to support our athletes in our own country,” said Noah Shack, the CEO of the group that is accessible to Jewish federations throughout Canada.

“Our political leaders must decide whether we are a nation ruled by peace, order and a good government or someone where fear and intimidation dictate our way of life.”

Halifax draws financing

In August, the Halifax Council had approved $ 50,000 in financing for the matches in the Scotiabank Center because it is considered a tourism event, despite demonstrators who oppose the decision.

A spokesperson for the city told CBC News in an e -mail on Tuesday that the financing is canceled because the event no longer “the economic and other benefits would be expected if it was originally planned.”

Mayor Andy Fillmore urged fans who already booked hotels and flee to still come to Halifax and to encourage Team Canada from their hotel rooms.

Fillmore said he was not part of the decision to close the event for spectators, and added that he has “full confidence in the security system” at Events East, which manages and operates the Scotiabank Center.

A spokesperson for Events East said that his public safety plan for the event will remain in place and will be fully maintained.

“Every time we organize an international event, there is always an extra low protocol and preparedness that comes into play,” said Dawn Delaney.

A spokesperson for the regional police of Halifax said it was not involved in the decision of Tennis Canada to close the location and it is not one of the “local authorities” referred to in the organization's statement.