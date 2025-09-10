American hockey men's coach Mike Sullivans Olympic moment has arrived





In addition to coaching USA Hockey, Sullivans is daily responsibility as head coach of the New York Rangers, a role that he started in May. Although coaching the “blues shirts” is not exactly a reducing position, he realizes that the size of the Olympic stage is the next level and his players too. They all have great NHL career, some of them are Stanley Cup winners. I think a gold medal is just one of those milestones that we all strive for, Sullivan said. The last time the US took gold home, then children's dreams flourished for Sullivan, the Lake Placid Winter Games of 1980. Now, almost five decades later, the American hockey seems ready and ready for the time being. I am not sure if there has been a deeper pool of players born in America and that speaks volumes for the growth of sport in the United States, Sullivan said. The competition will be at its peak at the 2026 matches, because NHL players return for the first time since Sochi 2014. Auston Matthews” Brady Tkachuk” Matthew Tkachuk” Jack Eichel” Quinn Hughes And Charlie Mcavoy were the first six named after the Olympic schedule in June. The entire schedule of 25 men is expected to be unveiled on January 11. At the end of August, 44 players were invited to attend the US Hockey Orientation Camp in Plymouth, Michigan. Although there was no ice age or head-to-head competition, it was the clear start of the road to Milan Cortina. That is why Sullivan did not waste time to talk to the team about their identity and who they want to be when they arrive in the largest stage in the world. We want to become a team that is symbolic for the values ​​that we are dear. We want to be fierce competitive. We want to play the game with courage and we want to take care of each other. We want to give so much to the point that was willing to do what is needed to win, Sullivan said. He also wants to put a product on Olympic ice that people can be proud of from speed, skill and will. Sullivan said that despite the 3-2 overtime loss against Canada in the 4 nations face-off final in February, the team showed that they have the desired qualities on and out of the ice to succeed. Although it was not the outcome that Sullivan hoped for, the head coach was impressed by the caliber from both sides. I think it is one of the greatest rivalry in sport. I have never witnessed hockey who was played at such an elite level, the speed, the execution, the physical and the emotional dedication, everything we like about our game could be seen, Sullivan said. Now Sullivan believes that this team has the opportunity to 'give a mark on the history of sport'. He is proud of how hockey has grown considerably in the US in the last 25-30 years and said, “When the US and Canada get the chance to play against each other, it is an opportunity for us to prove it.” Olympic Hockey of Heren starts on 11 February 2026 in Milan Cortina. *Nick Zaccardi from NBC Sports has contributed to writing this article*

