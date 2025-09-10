Players to target for Fantasy Football of Week 2, Plus NFLs the best in every position in week 1

Inside: Fantasy football dependence, with Guru Jake Ciely who today answers two big questions, plus the pff team of week 1.

Week 2 traits, objectives

Wachters of week 2 usually win more fantasy competitions than every other week, as the last five seasons have shown:

2024: Bucky Irving was my number 1 ADD after an impressive 6.8 yards per Carry suggested that he could soon be the Buccaneers starter. Irving ended up like a Top-15 who ran back.

2023: Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams, roasted in less than 1 percent of the competitions, were consensus top ads. Both ended in the top 10 in their positions.

2022: When Lions walked back Jamaal Williams, 36 percent week 1 owned, while he was in a time share with Dandre Swift. Williams ended up like a top 15 who ran back.

2021: Then-49ers Rookie RB Elia Mitchell was the best pick-up after week 1, and he ended up like a top 12 fantasy.

2020: Then Jaguars UDFA RB James Robinson was a popular add, which ended with a surprising 1,070 total yards and seven touchdowns.

Week 2 exemption wire AddsBased on top pick -ups QB Justin Fields, RB Zach CharbonNet, RB Quinshon Judkins (my number 1 advertisement this week) and Wr Keenan all are taken (and no one fell wraped Mooney, who could see a huge role as Atlanta teammate Drake London Time Mist):

No. 1a: Chiefs Wr Marquise Brown. A must-start to Rashee Rice and Xavier WORTHY RETURN, Brown saw more goals (16) and caught more (10) than any other player in week 1. His 19.9 PPR points ranked in 8th place in the position, and his role should remain stable after Mahomes gave him priority.

No. 1B: Browns in Harold Fannin Jr. Cleveland forced him with three goals and a Wildcat understood on their first ride. He led the team in Doelen (9) and finished with 13.6 PPR points. With the browns that return to two tight final sets, Fannin will see enough snaps to be relevant, even next to David Njoku, and he could have a smoke year like Sam Laportas.

No. 3: Patriots Wr Kayshon Boutte. It is rare to find a number 1 recipient on the exemption wire, but he has been Drake Mayes top goal since the end of last season (Bouttes 1,107 air yards with Maye are almost double the second highest patriot). In week 1, the team led in almost every receiving stat, including goals (8) and fantasy points (16.3), and a Michael Pittman-like match (6-80-1) could have against the suspect secondary dolphins.

No. 4: Saints in Juwan Johnson Saw 11 goals, which led all the tight ends and ended with eight catches for 76 yards, which led the saints. His back -ups, Foster Moreau and Taysom Hill, are on the puppy until at least week 5, so Johnson could be heavily involved (on Sunday he ran 47 out of 47 possible routes, and yes, New Orleans often fell back). An obvious streamer if you might lose George Kittle the next month.

No. 5: Titans Wr Elic Ayomanor. A real X receiver, he joined Tennessee as one of the best values ​​in this year design. His Telstatistics do not show it (2 receptions, 13 yards), but the rookie was heavily involved against Calvin Ridley. Ayomanors 28 percent target share is in 16th place among all recipients, and 133 air yards are in fifth place.

Deeper competitions:

Steelers Wr Calvin Austin III is the clear no. 2 in Pittsburgh, which ends in second in Doelen (6), catches (4) and receiving yards (70).

Cowboys Rookie RB Jaydon Blue will be more involved in the future, especially after Javonte was Williams Meh and Miles Sanders rumbled. Blauw was a healthy scratch after missing a large part of the training camp with an ankle injury.

Baltimore Veteran Wr Deandre Hopkins made one Nice touchdown with one hand. He is worth a bench for His hand size alone.

I'm not sure: Browns RB Dylan Sampson. Yes, he had eight receptions for 64 Yards. But he changed 12 hasty attempts into just 29 yards and will see that highly set up Rookie RB Quinshon Judkins will return soon. Because I was not sure of Sampson, I asked Jake Ciely for his perspective below.

Everything at Jake Ciely: Week 1 goals, for the right price

Jacob: Dylan Sampson, your choice of sleep, came up, and quickly won the number 1 RB role in Cleveland and ended with 8 goals but only 2.4 yards per carry. Are you focusing on him this week?

Jake: Sampson is still one of my best pick -ups that run back, it is also a tough week for RB assistance. Judkins is the threatening threat to take over, but Sampson can still hold its value. Last week he was one of my sleepy choices and top pickups because he has Austin Eekeler attacking power as long as Joe Flacco is on Quarterback. Consider Sampson as an RB3 with more dependence in half and full PPR.

Jacob: Travis Hunter played a healthy addition to attacking snaps (63 percent) and led the Jags in Doelen (8), largely thanks to his role as Liam Coens Slot receiver. But his 33 total yards were disappointing. Is he a buy-low trade goal in fantasy?

Jake: Yes, Hunter is a buy-low candidate if someone panics, but managers also have to temper extreme expectations. Brian Thomas still ran 100 percent of the routes and had one of the highest percentages of unkapped goals in week 1. Hunter was mainly used in three wide sets, which limits its ultimate ceiling. I think hell is a great WR3 with weekly WR1 potential, but that also means some risk and a warning for managers not to pay too much.

Players to know in teams to watch

If you read the above list of PFFS players of week 1, you will notice that four Rookies were the best in their position, a reminder that Impact Talent is rapidly emerging.

That strong debut is partly the reason why Each of their teams stood up AthleticsS Week 2 Power Rankings:

No. 5: Commanders (+2). Jacory Croskey-Merritts 8.2 Yards per Carry helped on the floor, but their defense was the story after they had kept the Giants up to only 3.7 meters per game. This game against the Packers offers a real test.

No. 16: Colts (+12). Scoring on all seven possessions is probably more due to the dolphins in the disability than Daniel Jones greatness, but if he impresses the Broncos in week 2, this could be a top 12 team, partly because of Tyler Warren, their explosive rookie tight end.

No. 21: Cardinals (+1). Once considered a top five pick, Will Johnson can be the stem of the design after he fell to the second round. He broke three passes, had A subordination recalled (off-ball fine) and Chris Olave crushed.

No. 25: Jets (+1). When AthleticsThe Ted Nguyen explained in today's film review, Tackle Armand Membou was one of the most impressive rookies and an important reason why the jets ran about the strong defense of the Steelers.

For more: Chad Graff and Josh Kendall have made a number of major changes in Power Rankings in week 2.

Extra points

Trade! The Eagles made Tank Bigsby their new backup that ran back and exchanged the fifth and sixth round 2026 trekkingsonville.

Fantasy Week 1 collection restaurants: The lions and buccaneers offenses look toothless, explains Michael Salfino. Goff looked like the child who pops up in front of the class who did not realize his exam day.

Panic time? In Fantasy you should consider acting Jamarr Chase and Joe Burrow, writes KC Joyner.

Yesterday clicked the most: It's a new day for the packers, such as Michael Silver Writes in his story about the aura that accompanies the debut of Micah Parsons.

(Photo: Nick Cammett / Getty images)