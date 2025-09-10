



Philadelphia Saint Joseph's Head Tennis Coach Jeff Puhan has announced the addition of four student athletes to the tennis team for women on time for the 2025-26 season. Transfer Amari O'Brien joins a trio first -year students Elena Fleming ” Evelyn Mejia And June Tronhus On Hawk Hill. “I am really enthusiastic about this year's recruitment class,” said Puhan. “We have added a real depth this year to the women's side.” O'Brien comes to Philadelphia from Mount St. Mary's, where she played in the number four Singles-Slot last season as a first-year student. De Greenbelt, Maryland, native gathered victories against Lehigh and Siena, while the double victories at conference -rivement Merrimack, Quinnipiac and Rider adds. “I chose Saint Joseph's because of his Physiotherapy Physiotherapy Program and for the Tennis Team,” said O'Brien. “I am looking to grow and improve in all aspects of my tennis and academic life; I believe that St. Joe's will make that happen.” Coming from Mentor, OHIO, Located Fleming de Notre Dame Cathedral Latin career-winning record with 112 victories and was a state second in Doubles in 2024 after a fourth place Singles ended in 2021. A dual all-ohio selection, she also earned the Usta's Northeast. “Saint Joseph's has a great campus atmosphere with high -quality academics and athletics,” said Fleming. “Philadelphia is the home of many sports teams, new opportunities and exciting events. The school also offers an excellent program for my major and I see myself blooming here.” Mejia comes to Sju from nearby Phoenixville, Pa., Where she was part of the AAA State Championship team in Spring-Ford in 2020. Individually, she claimed that the state doubles in 2023 while she earned leading astors in each of her four years from secondary school. “I chose St. Joe's because of the close community, the belief in CARE PersonalAnd the possibility to be part of the five -year accelerated exercise Physiology Program, so I was on my way to becoming a physiotherapist, “said Mejia. Tronhus is a resident of Mallorca, Spain, and is a double second place in the U18 Mallorca Championship (2024, 2025). She also claimed second place in the U18 UTR championship of 2023. “I chose Saint Joseph because I wanted a school that appreciates both academics and athletics at a high level,” said Tronhus. “The strong business program, the supporting environment and the competitive tennis culture made it for me to grow on and next to the field.” The quartet joins the Hawks on time before the start of autumn slate.

