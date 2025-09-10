Trenton, New Jersey, will again be the home of a Minor League hockey team. But they need your help with a name

Trenton brings professional Ice hockey back to the capital of the Garden State Prior to the 2026-2027 season.

A new team plays in the Echl, a small professional Ice Hockey League, from 2026, and players play in the hope of eventually reaching the NHL.

Officials with Echl, Mercer County, New Jersey and the Cure Insurance Arena made the big announcement on Tuesday morning.

“We are delighted to re -introduce the Echl to Trenton and Mercer County, a region known for his strong hockey culture and passion for the sport,” said Bob Ohrablo, president of Pro Hockey Partners, LLC and Trenton Echl Hockey. “The Echl/Trenton Hockey Club will go hundreds of thousands of fans to the Cure Insurance Arena and the center of Trenton every season. This offers families the chance to enjoy exciting pro hockey evenings at affordable prices, along with a variety of family -friendly promotions during the season.”

The new Trenton team plays in the Cure Insurance Arena, located in the capital of the state, where 7,000 people are seated. Before that, the Cure Insurance Arena was the home of the Echl's Titans and Devils from 1999 to 2013. The Arena also organized the 2002 Echl All-Star Classic.

“I think it is one of Hockey's best kept secrets,” said Echl Commissioner Ryan Crelin about hockey culture in the Garden State.

Although the Arena may now be empty, the team says that it has already scored its first seasonal card holder.

“With the addition of Trenton Hockey and 36 home games every season, we will increase the total events to more than 125 events per year, bringing more than 300,000 people to the city of Trenton,” said Fran Rodowicz, general manager of Cure Insurance Arena and Oak View Group.

Central Jersey was the last home of the Trenton Titans in 2013. The excitement around hockey, say leaders, never really left.

“Trenton has been on the radar for a while. Again, now that it is 12-13 years ago, that break has maintained itself, and the city really wanted to get a professional hockey here and put that infrastructure in it,” said Crelin.

Ohrablo, a resident of the Tri-State area, started with other Echl teams, including the Jacksonville Iceman and Savannah Ghost Pirates.

“I don't know why people have never done this before, and I'm glad they didn't do that because we do it,” said Ohrablo.

In the meantime, the team will also work on completing infrastructure upgrades, such as a new ice system and installing Dasher Boards and glass around the ice rink.

“It brings people to this area, it also shows that there are some restaurants here, there are other stores where people can stop,” said Mercer County Executive Dan Benson.

The resident of Mercer County said that the return of a team is a major role in building this area as a “sports history and entertainment district”.

“We expect that announcements will continue to make announcements in two years. We will already start a stakeholder process for new streetaping, more bicycle and pedestrian paths, new trees and lights along this whole part from Cass Street to Center Street,” Benson said. “This really makes this a gateway to the city of Trenton and makes it a place where people will come, spend time and hopefully also spend their money.”

Trenton makes, now the hockey world is taking. First Puck drops in October 2026.

Help the Trenton Hockey Club

Here is the really nice part: fans can participate in an online competition Help the Trenton Hockey Club.

Those who participate are asked to consider what makes Trenton and his surroundings unique and fun.

Then, a happy fan that Submit a name suggestion will be chosen to win a few memberships of the entire season for the first year of the hockey club.

“I want this team to be everyone's team. Come and support, enjoy it, have fun,” said Ohrablo.

