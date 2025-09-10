



Glenn Maxwell was a star in Major League Cricket (photo by Arjun Singh / Sportzpics for MLC) Delivered After a particularly grim period in the midst of the never-ending tumult, so that great concern was asked as the Olympic Games of Los Angeles are closer, there is some essential positive news for American Cricket. After recently completing his third season, characterized by playing a series of competitions in the iconic Oakland Coliseum, Major League Cricket – the US Well -Heeled T20 Franchise League – has announced that ticket sales have risen by 53 percent and Social Follow Rose by 45 percent. The fourth season is played of 18 June July 2026, the preferred slot in the calendar for MLC with not much competition from other domestic competitions. Season 3 showed that the demand for top cream in the US is real and accelerating, said MLC chef Johnny Grave. MLC wins new fans, followers and viewers in the US and the whole world. “ Supported by controversial investors, helped by influential Indian business people, some of whom are in Silicon Valley, has invested investments of American cricket – companies – MLCS Strategic Partner – now surpassed $ 150 million. With at least that amount that has to be invested again in the coming years, 10 international cricketters will be hoped for throughout the country in 2030. As I have reported in recent months, home areas for MLC franchises Seattle Orcas and Washington Freedom will start. The next phase is further investments in infrastructure, “said Grave. ACES continued to support support, our goal is to have 10 international standard locations by 2030, giving more fans access to world -class cricket and creating better environments for American players to develop. Seattle Orcas get closer to a home base (photo by Shaun Roy / Sportzpics for MLC) Sportzpich / MLC This all played in the midst of many problems in the background after USA Cricket last month ended his 50-year commercial agreement with ACE. As I recently reported, there were fear that consequences could stretch to the stadium planned for the Los Angeles games. Knight Riders, the MLC franchise in Indian Premier League and the MLC franchise based in Los Angeles, are the stadiums that tenant anchor and funds are permanent functions, including the playground, the field and drainage, practice nets and spotlights. A stadium of 6000-8000 seats, complete with hospitality suites, is presented and if everything goes to plan, MLC games can be played there next season or in 2027. But the deal has yet to be drawn between Knight Riders and Fairplex, a non-profit organization that has a partnership with a partnership with the county of Los Angeles. ForbesOlympic stadium in the spotlight in the midst of the American cricketchaos as 2028 Los Angeles looms Reports have surfaced that the US has cricket turned his terminationBut there have been no official announcements. There seems to be an atmosphere of optimism, although uncertainty still surrounded the fate of the US cricket, a three -month lifeline of the International Cricket Council offered to tackle its management issues. USA Cricket has announced upcoming board elections, which must be disputed within this period of three months. ICC chairman Jay Shah and CEO Sanjay Gupta were seen during the recent US Open Grand Slam Tennis event in New York. The purpose of their visit to the US is not supposed to be related to the American Cricket -Saga, but whether they have spoken the situation during their journey must still be known.

