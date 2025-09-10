Ranking list of Football Playoff College: Projecting Top 12 and further up to and including week 2

All on board the John Mate train in Oklahoma. Sooners Quarterback 'TransferWas great in Saturday's victory over MichiganA non -conference victory for Brent Venables who pushed his team in the national spotlight this week as a play -off threat. One of a record setting 11 SEC teams that was closed in the latest AP-Top 25, Oklahoma has an early characteristic victory with various impact matchups that are still to play.

“Having some success gives credibility to the process, how we practice, how we meet and again, have no doubt”, “, Said Venables illustrated via Sooners. “Think in the right way and believe in yourself, believe in your chance, believe in your teammates, believe in how we practice, how we meet, all things like that.”

Oklahoma is accompanied in this week's projection by Notre Dame, a team that lost its opener to Miami and is confronted with a most important confrontation against Texas A&M on Saturday. The shine of last year's shine to a performance of a National Championship is worn out for Fighting Irish, whose season can explode when the aggies come and win in South Bend.

Projected rankings of the Football Playoff

Projected last record: 12-1 (Big ten Champion)

Will University Football produce an unbeaten in the Playoff? Maybe. And if there is a team that can come, it is the Buckeyes. The week 2 scrimmage against Grambling gave Jeremiah Smith and others the chance to stretch their legs a little, while the confidence of Julian Sayin as a first -year starter at Quarterback reinforces. Ohio State is loaded again, people.

Projected last record: 12-1 (SEC champion)

If LSU can find a hasty attack, the Tigers must win the SEC. They saw defensively after adding an abundance of new pieces to puncture Blake Baker's attacking schedule, and Garrett Nussmeier is just as talented as any Quarterback position. Brian Kelly knows that his selection could do great things this fall, but at the moment the Tigers are not gaining enough terrain in the Run game to be particularly scary for some others in the conference.

3. Miami

Projected last record: 12-1 (ACC champion)

As long as Carson Beck keeps it going, you look at the ACC favorite with a considerable margin. With Clemson sputtering for two weeks in the season, the state of Florida seems to be the only other threat to the hope of the Miami conference. The two play later this month with the Victor who gets the upper hand in various ACC and Play -off scenarios. Miami organizes USF this weekend, a game on which the hurricanes have to focus before they are concerned about the seminoles.

Projected last record: 12-1 (Big Second)

The Big Ten is set up two Penn State-Ohio State Matchups this season when the Nittany Lions handle Oregon in a few weeks and then make their long losing skid on the Buckeyes on November 1. That would be a potential number 1 Penn State vs. Setting OHIO State in Indianapolis with the winner who gets the top seeds in the Playoff.

Projected last record: 11-2 (sec second)

The bulldogs will have to show more offensive to justify top-four invoicing or be designated with the “SEC Champion” title in future Playoff projections. Perhaps Mike Bobo has kept things simple for Saturday's matchup in Tennessee, but the greater reason for the lack of explosive plays so far is first-year starter shooter Stockton and his apparent reluctance to look down. It seems that the defense will again be the calling card of this team, but we will know more after this weekend.

6. Oregon

Projected last record: 11-1

For the time being this is a temporary local position for the ducks, which will encounter in a few weeks with Penn State that will certainly change this projected Playoff rankings. That is the only competition that Oregon does not prefer to win the rest of the road to Saturday's statement against Oklahoma State. Dante Moore and real first -year student Dakorien Moore are together in the middle of the season and it is only week 3 – a frightening realization for the rest of the Big ten.

Projected last record: 10-2

Arch Manning and this attack are a work in progress, and there are problems to solve if the Longhorns expect that they will be based on play-offs for the third consecutive season. Under this projection, the only other loss will come to Florida or Georgia on the road this fall. And depending on SEC -Rules, there is a chance that the Steve Sarkisian team can end up with only one loss of the conference, but still miss a appearance in the title game. A road loss with seven points to open in the state of Ohio, should not scare the opinion of the play -off selection committee over Texas as soon as the season is over.

Projected last record: 12-1 (Big 12 Champion)

We are not going to have an undefeated Big 12 champion this season. The competition is simply too unpredictable from top to bottom to expect that one team is head and shoulders above the other. The journey from Texas Tech to Utah next weekend could offer an early preview of the competition championships, but Iowa State, TCU and others will say about it. A team that you can safely get out of the Big 12 race is Kansas State. The once arranged wildcats are lucky that they are now 1-2.

9. Notre Dame

Projected last record: 11-1

Saturday's confrontation with Texas A&M has large play -off implications for Notre Dame, and it is only week 3. The aggies are the only opponent currently left on the slate that is in the top 25, which means that the possibilities to impress in the selection committee in the coming months can be slim. A 0-2 start could be capsured by the season and would be very different from last year's path when the fighting Irishman lost to Niu and then ran the table to 11 victories.

10. State Florida

Projected last record: 11-2 (ACC Runner-Up)

Fans of the state of Florida, your root to Alabama to be a factor near the top of the sec. That was a great victory to open and changed the complexion of the season for Mike Norvell and his Seminoles. In this projection with two losses, we predict a victory over Miami later this month and a loss for Clemson later in the season. Then the second loss would come to the hurricanes in the expected Rematch for a conference title.

Projected last record: 12-1 (American champion)

The only thing that USF had to do was to win two of his three games against nationally arranged teams in succession to start the season to be in the driver's seat for the Group of Five's Auto-Playoff. Well, the bulls are already managed by that performance with another chance to go in Miami this weekend. What could be really interesting is that USF beat the hurricanes and run the table before he loses against Tulane or another opponent in the American title game. That could present a scenario in which multiple Group of five teams appears in the bracket. The intrigues!

12. Olahola Kanaha

Projected last record: 9-3

You are going to hear this anecdote ad-avoidance this season: not a three-conference champion with three losses, has ever been published in the play-off. We think that will change in 2025, with the fourth representative of the SEC coming as an invitation with three releases. Florida was at this place last week, but the Gators are set on fire after they have lost the rest of the road to USF with a discouraging schedule. Oklahoma jumps into the mix after beating Michigan, a non-league victory that should bear the weight as the season progresses.

This week's updated Bowl projections are covered upWe have replaced the 11th placed South Carolina with Oklahoma and have pushed a new group of five favorite USF in the ranking. In combination with the non-conference statement of the Sooners' non-conference on Michigan and the GameCocks that do not impress as a favorite of 42.5-points against South Carolina State, the team of Brent Venables sees the part after week 2. These two teams play in a Pivotal Showdown in William's Stadium.

13. South Carolina

14. Illinois fight against Illini

15. Tennessee

16. Iowa State

17. Clemson

18. Ole Miss Rebels

19. Texas A&M

20. Utah

21. Alabama

22. Auburn Tigers

23. Michigan

24. Missouri Tigers

25. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Projected CFP First Round Games

No. 12 Oklahoma at no. 5 Georgia (winner plays no. 4 Penn State)

No. 11 USF at No. 6 Oregon (winner plays no. 3 Miami)

No. 10 Florida State at no. 7 Texas (winner plays no. 2 LSU)

No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Texas Tech (winner plays No. 1 Ohio State)

No repetitions of regular Season matchups here, but Oklahoma-Georgia would place a few sec teams in Athens. These two Bluebloods were only met once that memorable Rose Bowl semi-final to end the 2017 season when the time at Baker Mayfield rose during a 54-48 Overtime Epos.

Other teams to watch

Tennessee, Illinois, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and a few others are unabashed near the current Top 12 with opportunities this month to change projections with seasonal victories. De Vols are organizing Georgia this weekend, while the GameCocks try to win their 17th upright against Vanderbilt. If South Carolina has prevailed the following week and beat Missouri on the road, there is a strong chance that the Shane Beamer team will be undefeated to go to LSU in October. That is a rematch of last season's shootout won by the Tigers who was marred by various questionable calls from officials.