The tennis coach of the University of MontanaThe addition of three new players announced to the schedule in 2025, which adds a mix of college and secondary school experience to the team for the coming year.

Paige Bott is an all-conference Junior transfer from the Perm of the University of Texas, while Meghna Anand from Oost -Canada and Kamila Slovakova Both of the Czech Republic are real first -year additions to the Grizzly program.

“To be honest, all three are good people and they come from good families in the first place. I look forward to working with people who are coachable and want to learn,” Ascher said.

“Every year is different, so I think there is much to learn. I feel that we are young, but I am interested in seeing where they can go in terms of their level, their dedication, how hard they push themselves and how they approach their university experience.”

Bottling Transferred to UM this summer after playing two seasons at Ut Permian Basin. Originally from London she won several prizes during her time at the D-II Falcons. She comes to Montana as a dual all-lone star conference honorable mention in Doubles and a 2024 honorable mention in Singles.

With an 8-2 doubles record as a second-year-old, she climbed as high as No. 36 in the D-II Doubles rankings after three top 20 pairs in position one. She ended the 2025 season at number 7 in the regional Doubles rankings in the South Central and helped UTPB to win the double point in six of their ten conference matches.

She is a communication major, she is a double international tennis club (ITA) Scholar Athlete Award winner and was appointed as the Academic All-District team of the Sports Communicators College and is appointed as the Honor Roll of 2024-25 Lone Star Commissioner with a 4,0 GPA in both SEMA in in both SEMAA.

As a prep player in England, she defeated two of the top four seeds to win the U14 Essex Finals as a non-SEDED player in 2018 to qualify for the Road to Wimbledon Tournament, where she went 3-0 to win her group and go to the knockout phase.

“Paige was a nationally arranged player and has a great experience. She comes from a D-II, but if you play college tennis in Texas, you will get a lot of experience against many good teams. So I am excited to see how she is and how that experience can help us,” Ascher said.

Anand is a multisportatleet from Truro, Nova Scotia, who comes to Montana as one of the top tennis players in Canada and a triple representative of Nova Scotia in the Canadian Summer Games.

She put together a 368-160 general record as a prep player in singles, Doubles and mixed Doubles, ending in the seventh in the U16 Canadian Summer National Singles Bracket and also went to the semi-final of the double semi-final.

She is a triple Nova Scotia Open Women's Singles champion and the youngest woman who ever won the tournament ever, let alone three times in a row. She also won the Nova Scotia Open Doubles and Mixed Doubles Championships twice and is two -time champion at the New Brunswick Open in Singles and also double.

Anand is a triple winner of sportsmen in the Canadian National Tournaments in 2022, 2023 and 2024. She also played volleyball and badminton at the representative level at high school and was also a figure skater in her youth.

She will study biomedical sciences at the UM and plans to enter the medical field after graduating and can also speak five different languages.

“Not much tennis is back in Nova Scotia, but she did great with her development. I am excited to have her because I feel like giving her an environment where she will have a little more robust training, more people to hit, a little more different people to train with and many competitions will give her a big chance to grow.

SlovakFrom Vigantice in the Eastern Czech Republic, a top-regional player at the level of preparation level with a record of 20-plus Doubles and Singles Tournament victories at the C level in her career. She also won a B Level Doubles tournament in 2024 and achieved second place in qualifying for the Czech National Tournament 2001.

She also achieved second place in an ITF J2 Doubles tournament in Hungary in 2023, and also continued to the quarterfinals of various other ITF tourneys in Europe.

She plans to obtain her diploma in physiotherapy at UM.

“Kamila comes to us from the Czech Republic through connections with agents, some friends there and some former players from there. Monica (Fizova) is also friends with her, they are actually from the same city or area, so it's nice that she has someone here.

The new additions to the team get their first chances to compete this week in Kastanjebruin and Silver When Montana opens the 2025 Fall Tournament season on Friday in the Idaho State Invitational in Pocatello.