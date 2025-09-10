Sports
Tickets, dates and other details to know
US Olympic body changes policy with reference to Trump Executive Order
The American Olympic and Paralympic Committee has updated its athlete policy with honesty for women and in accordance with the command of President Donald Trump.
Although the Olympic Games of 2028 in Los Angeles have been gone for three years, details about the games from guest locations to dates have already been revealed.
Los Angeles won the bid to organize the competitions in 2017. It is ready to write history by being a triple Olympic summer of the summer, which became the third city to do this, said Mayor Karen Bass in a statement Earlier this year. Los Angeles previously organized the competitions in 1932 and in 1984.
LA28 acts as an organizer for the Olympic and Paralympic Games of 2028, which have a budget of $ 6.9 billion, reported by city documents by CNBC. Financing for the games comes from business partners, license agreements, catering and ticketing programs and an important contribution from the International Olympic Committee, according to LA28.
The Trump administration is also involved in the realization of the games, or at least based on recent actions that indicate the interest of the presidents to have a control. At the beginning of August, President Donald Trump announced Newly established Task Force For the summer games. Under what the Task Force is accused, coordinating the federal planning with regard to security and transport and assistance in Visa for all athletes and coaches who come to America.
Moreover, he says that Hed is willing to use the National Guard of Army to keep the Olympic Games safe, USA Today reported. Trump previously took control of the National Guard when protests on federal immigration raids broke out in Los Angeles, a movement that went on the courts.
Here is a look at what we know about the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, from data, locations and more.
When are the Olympic Summer Games 2028? See Dates
The Olympic Games were from 14-30 July in 2028. The opening ceremony will be held on July 14.
When are the 2028 Paralympic Games? See Dates
The Paralympics 2028 are from 15-27 August in 2028. The opening ceremony will be held on August 15.
How do I get La Olympics tickets 2028?
Tickets for the 2028 Olympic Games are not yet available. People who are interested in knowing when tickets are for sale must register with La28.org. The organizers will release information about when tickets can be purchased, the purchasing process, locations and more to your E -mailinbox.
Where is the opening ceremony?
The opening ceremony for the Olympic Games will be held at the Sofi Stadium in Inglewood and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in a double celebration, Bas announced in May. The Coliseum will donate history as the first location in history that according to Bass organizes three Olympic Games. The final ceremony will be held in the Colosseum.
As far as the Paralympics are concerned, the opening ceremony will be held in the Sofi Stadium while the Slot ceremony will be held in the Colosseum.
Who plays during the opening ceremony at the La Olympics?
Details about who will occur during the opening ceremony have not been announced. Billie Eilish, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Snoop Dogg belonged to the artists part of the LA28 transfer ceremony when the Olympic Games in Paris 2024 ended. Lady Gaga was one of the artists for the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris.
Where are the Olympic Games being held in Los Angeles?
Countless cities in Los Angeles County organize events for the 2028 Olympic Games, including Los Angeles, Inglewood, Long Beach, Carson, Anaheim, Pomona, Pasadena, Arcadia, Encino and South El Monte. Among the many locations and places are the Dodger Stadium (appropriate for baseball); The Honda Center in Anaheim; The Pomona Fairgrounds; Alamitos Beach in Long Beach; The Rose Bowl in Pasadena; And the recreational area of Sepulveda Basin.
The full list of locations and locations can be found on La28.org. However, since the 2028 Olympic Games are left for three years, it is possible that there may be changes from location. As it is, the organizers propose to move the diving competition of Exposition Park in Los Angeles to the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center in Pasadena.
Which events will be part of the 2028 Olympic Games in LA?
- 3×3 basketball
- Archery
- Artistic gymnastics
- Artistic swimming
- Athletics
- Badminton
- Baseball
- Basketball
- Beach volleyball
- BMX Freestyle
- BMX Racing
- Box
- Canoe slalom
- Canoeing
- Kustrawing
- Cricket
- Cycle
- Cycling track
- To dive
- Rider
- Scout
- Flags Football
- Golf
- Handball
- Hockey
- Judo
- Lacrosse
- Modern pentathlon
- Mountain bike
- Open water
- Rhythmic gym
- Row
- Rugby sevens
- Sail
- Shooting
- Skateboarding
- Softball
- Football
- Sports climbing
- Squash
- Surf
- Swimming
- Table tennis
- Taekwondo
- Tennis
- Trampoline gymnastics
- Triathlon
- Volley-ball
- Water polo
- Weightlifting
- Wrestle
Where are the Olympic Winter Games 2026?
The Winter Games are held in Italy from 6-22 February 2026, including in Milan and Cortina Dampezzo. The Paralympics are held only a few weeks later, from 6-15 March 2026.
Paris Barraza is a trending reporter about California News at The Desert Sun. Reach her with[email protected].

