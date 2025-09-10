Sports
For a long time Penguins -star Crosby about trade rumors: 'That is the difficult part about losing'
Sidney Crosby blames no one for the chatter.
The Superstar captain of Pittsburgh Penguins knows that his team is one in the transition. The triple Stanley Cup champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner knows fans and media, enjoying speculation about potential landing places if he once decided that the time he spent his entire career in 20 seasons.
That doesn't make it easier to hear.
“I understand. It's not something you want to discuss,” Crosby told a small group of reporters this week during the NHL/NHLPA player Mediatrour in a luxury hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. “You would rather talk about who we get at the [trade] Deadline or where we are [in the division playoff race].
“That is the hardest thing to lose. I think everyone thinks it's losing: the buzzer goes, you lose the game, and that is crazy. But there is so much more than that.
“It is the turnover, it is the unknown, the uncertainty, the question marks. That is the stuff that is difficult.”
Crosby stays at the top of his game at the age of 38. The penguins now seem to be a long way of fighting. All those years of trying to climb the Hockey Playoff Mountain, including the victories of the organization in 2016 and 2017, together with grinding to come back by eliminating assets for veteran Talent, left the cabin's cabinet.
Colleague franchise icons Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang also remain in Steeltown, but age starts to show.
That is not the case with Crosby, who finished 10th last season in the scoring of last season with 91 points (33 goals, 58 assists) in 80 games and is set to Captain Canada at the 2026 Olympic Games in Italy while the NHL returns to the Games after a 12-year-old Hiatus.
'A lot of competition' for schedules
The Penguins, however, missed the Play -Offs three straight sources and have not passed the second round since 2018.
“It all these years let you appreciate that we are competing and after that great acquisition every trade theadline,” said Crosby. “I don't think I have taken it for granted, but I certainly appreciate it much more now. It has not changed my approach. I am still going outside to win every game and try to be the best I can be.
“Youth and that energy around you have no bad thing either. You have a lot of hungry boys, a lot of competition for places. I think you just try to find different things that you can feed from it and keep learning through it.”
The rumors about the future of Crosby have become louder. He signed a contract extension until the 2026-27 season last September, but the rumors did not stop.
Fans of the Colorado Avalanche Dream to see him fit alongside friend and colleague Cole Harbor, NS, product Nathan Mackinnon.
Crosby, who won Olympic gold in 2010 and 2014, also grew on a fan of the Montreal Canadiens. He seemed stunned by the ovation he received in the Bell Center as Captain of Canada on the 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament in February.
It made people think.
“I get it, believe me,” said Crosby, Die Connor McDavid bond for the Scorevoorsprong of his country with five points during the showcase event, said about the chatter. “I understand how passionate they are. Whether it is those experiences or boys with whom I have played there and play there in the play -offs and 4 nations, all these different things, I mean, I understand.
“I get why that would come.”
But that chatter also touches a nerve.
“It makes nothing easier if you certainly lose to hear those things,” said Crosby. “But at the same time, to know that a team like that you want, this is not the end of the world.
“It can be worse.”
|
