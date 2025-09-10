



Nigerian table tennis legend, Aruna QuadI have thought about his 15-year-old professional journey, and I share both the highlights of private support and the low points of insufficient support from the government. In a sincere Facebook post, Aruna followed his career back to 2010, when he moved to Portugal to compete in the Portuguese Super League. Fifteen years ago I arrived in Portugal to play professionally, compete for my club almost every weekend, he wrote. The African number one revealed that most of his international performances were made possible by the support of individuals, in particular lawyer Wahid Enitan Oshodi, now president of the Africa Table Tennis Federation. Internationally I played at least one tournament every month with the support of lawyer Oshodi. His financial support helped me to improve quickly, Aruna recalled. Despite these efforts, the ITTF Africa Cup champion of 2022 regretted the lack of involvement of the government and said that he often represented Nigeria without a coach. With zero support from the Nigerian government, I only played 99% of the tournaments, without a coach. I had to finance most of my journeys myself, he said. He explained how crucial private support was in important phases of his career, such as the World Cup 2014 in Dsseldorf, where equipment sponsor Joola gave him a German coach, while Oshodi covered his flight and accommodation costs. That support helped him reach the quarterfinals. However, similar support was absent at the 2025 world championships in Doha, where he had to buy his flight ticket personally after the Nigerian Federation could not act on time. I played my first two games with coach Dotun Omoniyi and I felt very comfortable. But after my victories, Nigeria said he couldn't keep coaching me because there was no money to extend his stay. I later had to pay my friend from Togo, Fanny, to adjust his flight so that he could coach me in the round of 32. With his help I reached the round of 16, he revealed. Looking ahead, Aruna emphasized the urgent need for Nigeria to invest in developing young talents. It is very important that Nigeria starts investing in young players, so that they can regularly attend tournaments, he emphasized. The 36-year-old ended his message by thanking his sponsors, friends and supporters who stood him throughout his career.

