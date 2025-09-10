



2025 Georgia Tech Football Season Tickets 2025 Georgia Tech Football season, mini-plan and tickets for one game are now for sale. Season cards are the best seats for the Yellow Jackets Six-Game Slate in Bobby Dodd Stadium in Hyundai Field, with the showdowns of the Atlantic Coast Conference versus Clemson, Pitt, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. Georgia Tech Season Ticket members also have an increased sitting priority for tickets purchased for the 2025 edition of Fine, old-fashioned hatred versus archrival Georgia, planned for November 28 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Techs 2025 Mini-plan includes tickets for home opener versus Gardner-Webb, Hall of Fame Weekend against Virginia Tech and Senior Day versus Pitt. Mini plan offers a better value than buying seats at prices for one game without the dedication of a full seasonal card. Visit for more information and to buy 2025 Georgia Tech Football tickets, visit todayramblinwreck.com/football tickets. Full steam forward Full steam Vooruit is a fundraising initiative of $ 500 million to achieve the goal of Georgia Tech Athletics to compete for championships at the highest level in the next era of Intercollegial athletics. The initiative will finance transformative projects for technical athletics, including Renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium in Hyundai Field (the historic home base of Georgia Tech Football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for technical basketball), equal tognasium), as well as Gymnasium, Gymnasium, Gymnasium, Gymnasium, Gymnasium, Gymnasium) All members of the Georgia Tech Community are invited to visitatfund.org/fullsteaheadFor full details and renderings of the renovation projects, and to learn about opportunities to contribute online. Follow us for the latest information about the Georgia Tech Yellow JacketsTwitter“Facebook“Instagramand onwww.ramblinwreck.com.

