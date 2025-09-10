



Boise, Idaho The Tennis Team of BOise State Ladies has released its 2025 autumn schedule, head coach Beck Roghaar announced Tuesday. The Tennis Team of BOise State Ladies has released its 2025 autumn schedule, head coachannounced Tuesday. “We are really enthusiastic about how the autumn schedule came together and the opportunities it offers,” said head coach Beck Roghaar . “Since our program has continued to evolve and increase, our schedule also has. With all the high -caliber events that we have for us, I know that our team will continue to develop their games in a very high percentage. Our players have all elevated goals in this sport, and the opportunities are great steps in the direction of both individual and a team.” Coming from a historic spring season, the Broncos will open the fall with a few simultaneous tournaments. From 20-28 September, qualifying players will compete on the ITA All-American Championships in Cary, North Carolina. Boise State was represented in double at the 2024 tournament and went on to the round of 32. The Broncos then organize their lonely home tournament of autumn on 26-28 September, with the eighth annual Barb Chandler Classic that takes place in Appleton Tennis Center in Boise, Idaho. The next weekend, Boise State will travel to Las Vegas for the second annual Mountain West Fall ratches rail. In 2024, the Broncos wiped the singles and doubles titles, with junior Zdena Safarova Both win. Two days later the team goes to Provo, Utah, for the Ita Mountain Region Championships, where players get the chance to qualify for the NCAA championships in November. Safarova won the Singles title during the event in 2024 and became the first Bronco to claim a regional championship since 2009. After a two-week break, the Broncos will participate in the USD invitation in the USD invitation in San Diego, California on 31 October-November. 2. The ITA Conference Masters and Sectional Championships are both planned for 6-9 November. Singles and Doubles champions of the Mountain West Fall qualifying match will earn automatic bids for the Masters Tournament Conference. The sectional championships are open for players and double teams that have not yet qualified for the NCAA championships, but have made deep runs on the ITA All-American Championships or Ita Regional Championships. The Broncos close the regular season in Tucson, Arizona, in the Arizona Invite, 14-16 November. For the second consecutive year, singles and double champions are crowned in the fall, since the individual championships of NCAA were set up on November 18-23 in Orlando, Florida. Safarova represented the Broncos on the Singles Tournament 2024.

