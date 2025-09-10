Sports
Zhu Yuling beats Sreeja Akula to reach the last 16
Macaos Zhu Yuling has made her a good start Wtt -champions macao 2025 Campaign, on the way to the ladies singles the last 16 with a straight-games victory over Indias Sree and Akula Yesterday at the East Asian Games.
The former world table tennis no. 1, who returned to the sport last year after a dismissal for long diseases, won 11-5, 11-1, 11-6 in a strong display that showed her sharp timing, clean finish and control in the rallies.
The 30-year-old has credited the home support for her performance. Playing here certainly feels different, zhu told the South -China Morning Post. I feel very happy and satisfied because everyone has given me more applause. The fact that I could play here in my ability was also because of their support.
Zhu, that defeated No. 2 Wang Manyu on the way to winning Julys WTT United States Smash in Las Vegas, said she approaches every opponent in the same way, regardless of nationality. As a professional I never think about where my opponent comes from. I only think of her playing style, her characteristics and how to prepare, she said.
Her victory over Akula, which she too confronted last monthwas built on fame. Zhu told WTT That earlier experience helped her to settle quickly and implement her game plan. Since its comeback performance during the Macao event last year, Zhu has risen from world no. 164 to No. 7 and has already secured a place Decembers WTT Final in Hong Kong.
According to TDMZhu said she had been introduced many events in the past year to build experience. She added That enjoys her career again and hopes to make further breakthroughs in future competitions.
[See more: The worlds table tennis elite descend on Macao for WTT Champions]
Elsewhere in the opening roundChinas Wang Yidi and Japanese Mima it placed 3-0 wins on Macaos Kuan Cheok-Lam and Australia's Liu Yangzirespectively. On the men's side, Brazil Hugo Calderanofresh from his ITTF World Cup Triumph In Macao in April, along South Koreas, walked Ahn Jae-Hyun 13-11, 12-10, 11-8 to reach the last 16.
The WTT champions Macao 2025 has 32-players draws in both men and women's singles, with a star-littered field with Chinas Lin Shidong, Wang Chuqin, Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu.
For Zhu, who enters her second champion event in Macao, she feels the home energy while she pushes deeper into the draw. According to Macao dailyZhu said that fans of the fans are her greatest motivation and that she will give her everything in every match.
