Fantasy Football Market Share Report: Bench Isiah Pacheco, Add Bhaysshul Tuten and more

Target and touch totals are important, but not as important as the market share. Goals are usually a recipient (although there are some remarkable early exceptions). Touching are the currency of the decline.

What was doing is very simple. For Pass-Catchers, market share goals are divided by team atmosphere. Before running, touches are shared by team games of scrimmage (no team instructions, to be clear).

Snap counts, depth of goal and type of touch (declining receptions are much more valuable than Carry's) are also important, but will generally not be discussed here. This is pure market share. Consider this a primary tool for assessing exemptions and transactions.

Here is the list. Make sure you select the current week, although you are archived all weeks of the season, so that you can get a more weeks of a player on a player if you wish. I also thought carefully to provide these statistics every week. The goal is to respond quickly to current trends. Smooth annual statistics to a somewhat meaningless center. As our Gene McCaffrey says so wise, to have very good, you must be willing to be completely wrong.

Run back

We will start this week in Denver, where JK Dobbins Was tied up with Bijan Robinson for the 22nd. Meanwhile, the object of everyone's affection, RJ HarveyWas less than 10% on 44th, connected to Jerome Ford. And the Broncos won, despite the fact that Bo Nix had one of the worst QB figures of the week. Clearly, always go with the back that has the periods in his nickname versus that without. Seriously, you should have seen all this coming while Dobbins was with the starters in the preseason game, where Sean Payton said the starters would not dress. What else do you need? For those newcomers, this ranking of the market share is a proxy for the ranking in the coming week, and this is how ID forgive this Backfield Dobbins in the Top 25 and Harvey around RB40.

Tony Pollard Checked in no. 6, and I put more stock in it than I do the overall attacking performance of the Titans with a Rookie QB against the best defense in football. He is of course not RB6, because the attack is not good. But he RB15 or so based on expected touch percentages of 30% or more.

Breece Hall Fell too far in the design season. I understand that the jets had three hasty TDs and Hall had none. That will be a persistent problem. But he had 145 scrimmage yards and a top 10 touch rate, looked very good, the best HES seemed like ACL operation and the offensive line of Jets played great, led by One of the highest graduate versions of the week From Rookie RT Armand Membou.

Jordan Mason Was someone I wanted to set up above the market all season. I think I should have arranged it even higher. The magical number is 30% and it hit it (32.7%). He is also Korte-Yardage and goal line. It is easily a top 20 RB in week 2 and is moving forward. Aaron Jones was also more than 20%, and we cannot expect that 55% of the plays go through the back as soon as JJ McCarthy is more acclimatized. So this should settle at around 25% to 18% in favor of Mason, ID bet.

Travis Etienne Was 30.2%, but 7.9% left the city with the trade in Tank Bigsby to the Eagles. I expect Bhaysshul Tuten to fill it all. But Etienne is still a top-15 back this week. Tuten must be added in every competition if it is available.

Dylan Sampson Was top-20 and almost 30% cracked, mainly because of the involvement of the passing game. I don't think he will leave after the just signed Quinshon Judkins is aware. It seems that Judkins is comparable in a Timeshare last year with in Ohio State. Remember that Sampson was the SEC player of the year in 2024, which is not a joke. Earlier winners are Jayden Daniels, Devonta Smith, Derrick Henry, Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow and Amari Cooper.

Kenneth Walker And Zach Charbonnet (both healthy) stood side by side, and that is how they should be arranged and drawn up. If you have chosen CharbonNet at ADP, congratulations. If you have selected Walker, well, I tried to warn you.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Had the people who paid the bloated price to set it up. But he was RB36, about where he had to be arranged in week 2. You probably set it up higher.

We don't have to wait to explain picks as just bad. I thought Isiah Pacheco Would be an ADP buy, and it turns out that he was a bust, even if you waited. He arrived at no. 43, and it is even worse because he does not have a short, goal line or third-down work. You can't start it. Kareem Hunt Must be arranged for Pacheco and is available remotely on a large scale.

DJ Giddens Was at 17% and is worth a minimal offer, given the history of Jonathan Taylors injuries. But most of these came in waste period, so we can't say that Giddens has a projectable floor.

Recipient -Goals

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Is the arbitration Puka Nacua. He was actually 19 points higher than Nacua on an absurd 56.5%. You cannot function offensive with so much committed to one player, but that is the problem of Seattles. JSN managers don't want to change anything.

Zay -flowers Was no. 2, and that should not be a surprise. The Ravens played volume was terrible, especially since they had an average of 10 meters per game when building that big lead in the fourth quarter.

Man, nothing says, we have to exchange for a WR more than 41% of your goals go Hollywood Brown. Tyreek Hill Back to KC is too logical not to happen. Get it done. It's time to panic.

I didn't expect it Deebo Samuel To arrange 10th and Terry McLaur To not even map, although Jayden Daniels McLaurin missed for an open 70-yard TD. I am not willing to bet on this continue. These WR rates are more short -lived than the RB -that is why we bet much more on the RB surprises than the WR.

Tyler Warren was tied up for number 1 Trey McBrideBut that will not help us with exemptions. If you need one, my number 1 option is a player I was high on, just because the saints gave him so much money Juwan JohnsonThe number 4 of the week in market share in a team that will throw a lot. He was also fairly productive.

Harold Fannin Was very productive at the university, but did not have a good Olympic day of underwear in Indianapolis and fell into the try -off ranks. However, it seems better than the athletic overestimated (according to NFL Radar data) David Njoku. However, Fannin goes more than Johnson, and I prefer Johnson.

All Noneman Allen Didn't even have 70% snaps, but his use was unreal. In the end we give it the most.

Nobody wants to make a victory round Quentin Johnston More than me. I mentioned it as my sleeper and got an e -mail back with the question: are you sure? Are it, Mike? It was not a call for help. But Johnston was 20.6% on WR41, and that is where ID ranked him. Perhaps 35ish, given that I think Justin Herbert is great and the Chargers will continue their trend in the last 10 matches of 2024 as a team expected by Pass rate-ABOVE.

The big story with Travis Hunter Wash 45 WRSnaps and six db snaps. That is the relationship we wanted when we set it up. We also wanted Trevor Lawrence to appear as Baker Mayfield did with Liam Coen, but there were few signs of life there.

Elic Ayomanor Is a distance lighting, given that he was 25%. You only have to release a minimum offer, but it must be roasted. That is a stand-up-and-take-note number in a Rookies first game, but the Broncos CB games on the outside may have cleared a disproportionate number of goals for him. We have to see another 20% week before we consider starting it.

Nico Collins And Amon-Ra St. Brown Had unacceptably low rates. How can Sean McVay design so many goals for Nacua, while Defenses Collins and St. Brown can delete so easily? That is a coaching failure.

You could say the same thing Stefon Diggs (67th, who was much closer to where I ranked him than where he was set). But Diggs looks completely washed. The patriots that Corps receive remain a disaster, Drake Maye stripes.

Neither Devonta Smith nor AJ Brown mapped out. Yikes. Seems impossible.

(Photo of Isiah Pacheco: Buda Mendes / Getty images)