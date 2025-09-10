U23 Para-European Development Camp in HAVOV





From 7 to 12 September the U23 Para-Urotalents Development Camp will take place in the National Training Center in HAVOV. 25 players from 10 European countries participate. This is the first time that the Czech Republic has organized a similar camp for Para table tennis players. We have already organized several successful ETTU youth camps and we are very happy that we have also succeeded in the selection process for the Para Table Tennis Camp. In nearby Ostrava we regularly organize the International Tournament Czech Para Open, which is why we also wanted to help talented male and female Para tennis players develop in this way, says Nikolas Endal, chairman of the Czech Table Tennis Association. The head coach of Ettu in the camp is Ela Madjska, who is assisted by Sanda Erbsa, the Chinese coach Xu Kai and, of course, the coaches of the individual expeditions. “For young players, such camps are very important. They have the opportunity to train with different sparring partners, to meet players from other countries and promote their training methods. It is also similar to American coaches. We discuss training plans, exchange experiences and see each other's work style. This year there would be two camps for the U23 category,” said category category, “said category category,” said category category, category category. The level of individual players and players is different. The camp includes members of senior national teams, but also participants who still have a lot of work to do before they participate in international competition. “That is also one of the meanings of such meetings. Players who are weaker in terms of performance, see what is still for it, while the better has the opportunity for quality preparation. I think we will see some of them at the European Championships in Helsborg in November of this year, which is the highlight of this year for Para players,”

