



Afghanistan starts their Asia Cup campaign with a thrashing or tournamentinnows Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi.

Azmatullah Omarzai hammered a 20-ball fifty when Afghanistan Hong Kong with 94 points in the opening match of the Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi. Afghanistan chose to hit first and published 188-6, with opener Sediqullah Atal played the Ankerrol with an unbeaten 73 on Tuesday. Recommended stories List of 4 itemsEnd of the list His fifth wicket partnership of 82 with Omarzai, which hit 53 of 21 balls, including two four and five sixes, turned out to be the key to Afghanistan in the B-competition group. Afghanist bowlers then combined to keep Hong Kong up to 94-9. Temperatures hit 40C (104F) early on, but it was the humidity in the evening that the fitness of the players tested, who regularly took drink breaks. Hong Kong-Bowlers delivered two early beats to Afghanistan, but Atal was fixed to do 51 points with veteran Mohammad Nabi, who scored 33, as the two stacked. Off-spinner Kinchit Shah broke the position to dismiss Nabi, but Atal lifted the Run-Rate with Omarzai, who hit his first T20i fifty the fastest by an Afghan batter with three sixes and a four before his departure. Hong Kong, whose field players dropped five catches, were never chased after they had slipped to 22-4 in five overs, including two runs-outs. Afghanistan played less than 48 hours after their loss against Pakistan in the final of a Tri series in Sharjah on Sunday. Their next Asia Cup match is against Bangladesh on September 16. Tournament -favorites India start their campaign in group A on Wednesday when they are confronted with hosts United Arab Emirates in Dubai. India and Pakistan meet each other on September 14 in the most appreciated competition of the Twenty20 tournament, which serves as a structure for the T20 World Cup of the following years in India and Sri Lanka.

