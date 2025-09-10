Top men's tennis players in the ATP ranking 2025

Tennis: US Open: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Jannik Sinner of Italy pose together during the last match for men's singles in Usta Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Vlissingen, NY 9/7/2025 Credit: Erick W. Rasco (photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (set number: X164770 TK1)) Sport illustrated via Getty images

Carlos Alcaraz renew the World No. 1 -ranking list of Jannik Sinner after Sunday US Open Title Triumph. With Alcaraz who returns to the top of the ATP ranking list after almost two years, we look at how the ranking of the tours and the points structure work.

The ATP ranking 2025 and what they reveal

The ATP ranking Known in popular spans as the world ranking is the ATPS-historical objective merit-based method used to determine access and sowing in all tournaments for both singles and Doubles, except as changed for the ATP final.

According to the ATP rankings of 2025, Spaniard Alcaraz is the number 1 player on the Mens Tour followed by Italys Sinner in second place.

Germanys Alexander Zverev is a third place, 24-time-big champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia is fourth and the American Taylor Fritz completes the top 5.

Who is no. 1 in the ATP ranking list 2025?

Six times big champion Alcaraz is the new number 1 in the latest ATP rankings of 2025.

After he had lifted the US Open Trophy for the second time, Alcarazs Point Tally reached 11,540 for his nearest rival sinner who is on 10,780 points.

Alcaraz and Sinner are the only two players who have crossed the 10,000-point marking in the current ranking, with the first 20 tournaments played during the current ranking, while the last one was shown in 17.

Zverev has 5,930 points, Djokovic has 4,830 and Fritz has 4,675.

Top 5 players to watch in the ATP ranking

World No. 1 Alcaraz and No. 2 Sinner are perhaps the best players on the current men's tour. All four major championships this year were won by the duo, which have the nickname Sincaraz.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Sinner started winning the year through the Australian Open before Alcaraz beat him to win the French open.

Later the sinner defeated Alcaraz to win in Wimbledon before Alcaraz defeated Sinner to win the US Open.

Third rank Zverev was the finalist at the Australian Open, while Djokovic reached the semi -final of all four major this year in fourth place. Fritz, who won two ATP 250 titles this year, was a semi -finalist in Wimbledon.

Great tournaments and their impact on the ATP ranking

Players earnings ranking points By winning competitions and tournaments, they are shared by the class. The four Grand Slams deliver the most points, while all other tournaments are categorized by how many points the winner collects.

For example: With the Grand Slams, the winner deserves 2000 ranking points, 1300 goes to the finalist, while semi -finalists earn 800 points. The quarter -finalists earn 400, the round of 16 earns players 200, while an exit of the third round gives them 100 points and offers a second round exit 50 points. A loser in the first round earns 10 points.

At ATP 1000 events also known as Masters 1000S -the winner earns 1000 points while the finalist earns 650, while winning an ATP 500 event gives players 500 points and a final finish gives them 330.

The ATP -Final, where the top eight players occur, allows a maximum of 1500 points to an undefeated champion.

Comparison of 2025 ATP rankings with last year

The newest 2025 ATP ranking list contains a number of changes compared to last year's ranking.

According to the rankings of December 30, 2024, Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud Andrey Rublev and Grigor Dimitrov were all in the top 10. But this year they fell on the list.

Medvedev, the former US Open Champion, has fallen from the fifth to the 18th, while Denmark ruud from the sixth to 12th. The Russian Rublev, who was in eighth place last year, is currently 14th and Bulgarias Dimitrov slipped from 10 to 28th.

Their stains were taken by Shelton, Draper, Musetti and Khachanov, who are the remarkable movers this year.

Shelton jumped from the 21st to the sixth, Draper climbed from the 15th to the seventh, Musetti moved from the 17th to the ninth and Khachonov came from 19th to 10th.

How the ATP rankings influence the players and matchups

ATP rangers are used to sow players at large tournaments. The top 32 at Grand Slam events and most ATP 1000 tournaments are determined by the ranking, while with smaller tournaments the top 16 or top eight decide.

The seedlings are counted from the ATP ranking list about a week before the tournament starts.

What the ATP ranking list 2025 means for Herentennis

After his US Open Triumph and World No. 1 ranking performance, Alcaraz is in a great position to claim ATP end to the year 1.

In the live race to Turin, where the ATP final will be held, Alcaraz leads the rankings and has an advantage of 2,590 points compared to Sinner. No other player is within 6,000 points of the Spaniard.

With two ATP Masters 1000 events (Shanghai and Paris) and the ATP finals under the tournaments that were left in 2025, Alcaraz is in a perfect position to end the year as number 1 player for the first time in three years.

Only 10 players have finished more than once as the end of the year 1 in the ATP ranking, and Alcaraz can join Rafael Nadal (five) as the second Spaniard to achieve the performance.