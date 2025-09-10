Sports
No. 3 Field Hockey travels to Saint Josephs (Maine) on Wednesday
No. 3 Field Hockey at Saint Joeph's (Maine)
Wednesday 10 September | 5 pm
SJC Athletics Complex | Standish, Maine
Series History
The Beavers have all won six career meetings between the two programs, all of which have come since 2019.
The two teams opened the series in the first round of the NCAA tournament 2019, in which Babson won 2-0.
De Green and White placed Shutouts in the first three and five of the six games against the monks.
Last meeting
Second -yearCharlotte RoeAndLilly GoettscheEach scored their first collegial goal and nine different players found the back of the cage then no. 7 Babson on October 14, 2024 to a 9-0 win over Saint Joe's Rolde on MacDowell Field.
SeniorCaroline Digiovanni” Camille swamp '25, Andrea Marguerite '24 M'25 and Roe All Emport with a goal and an assist for the beavers, while Katie GudenM'25,Sophie Croci M'25, Jessica Evans '25, and second year Penny Baronionce each scored.
Kassidy Collins '25 ended with six rescues in 36 minutes between the pipes for the monks and Junior Paige Demascio made one stop in 24 minutes.
Scouting the Beavers
No. 3 Babson (3-0) remained unbeaten during the season with a 2-1 overtime victory at No. 4 Williams on Sunday on MacDowell Field.
SeniorLaney ReedScored her first goal of the season six and a half minutes in the course of the time that the game winner and Digiovanni produced her third goal in so many matches this fall. Baroni and Junior Grace Mullaney Registered assists and first -year keeperMadison TibbalsMade three Saves in the fourth quarter in goal to win the victory.
Baroni (4-2-10) is in second place in the Newmac in goals and is in second place in points, while Digiovanni (3-0-6) is bound in fourth place in goals and is bound for the eighth points.
Tibbals has registered 0.95 goals against the average and a .833 savings percentage with 10 saves in her first two career start, both against nationally arranged teams.
Explore the monks
Saint Joseph's (1-1, 1-0 GNAC) comes from a 4-1 win over Lasel in his home opener and first conference match on Saturday in Standish.
Senior Maya Waryas scored two goals and added a few assists in the victory to become the fifth player in the program history to reach the 100-point milestone for her career (45-12-102). Sophomore Gabriella Thomas and the first -year Ava Markham added goals, and Junior Kimberley McLaughlin made six rescues in the goal in the win.
Waryas is in third place in the GNAC in both goals and points. McLaughlin registered a 1.50 goals against the average and a .813 savings percentage with 13 saves in her first two career start.
The monks ended in the GNAC last season with 10-11 and 7-5 and fell to Johnson & Wales in the semi-final of the conference tournament.
Newmac Weekly Honor
First -year Anna Bonuceoli Was named the New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference (Newmac) Field Hockey Defensive Athlete of the Water Tuesday afternoon.
The Beaver -smokie has ended an emotional week in the victory over Williams. The first-year centerback played all 67 minutes and made the defensive effort of the Beavers that the EPHS held to a season-lasting four shots on goal.
One-purpose
All three victories of Babson are determined this season with only one goal.
The Beavers were 3-3 in one target matches last season and were decided 21-7 in competitions with one score in the past five seasons.
Beaver Bites
Since 2019, the Beavers are 35-10 in the month of September with half of those losses against the Top Middlebury.
Sunday's overtime match was only the fourth in the last five seasons that a Babson match went for more than 60 minutes.
Babson has been 45-3 in weekday matches in the last four seasons.
The Green and White have won their last six road races that go back to last September.
Figures to know
Babson has won 35 games in a row since 2023 when he scored at least two goals.
The Green and White has won 77 of the 79 games since 2021 after scoring the first goal of the match.
Since the beginning of the 2021 season, Babson is 73-2 when the opponent scores no more than one goal.
Next
The Beavers will be on the road again on Sunday with a trip to no. 1 Middlebury (VT.) For a 12 afternoon.
