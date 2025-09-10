Sports
11 players to buy, sell
NFL Overrespact Week 1
Mackenzie Salmon from Sport Serious responds exaggerated to some of the best games of NFL Week 1.
Sports seriously
Week 1 of the NFL season, like most weeks, brought many surprises. We saw boom performances of unexpected players and boste performance of various so -called studs. Things always feel increased after the opening week, because that is all we have to evaluate.
You should not respond overly and try to exchange Joe Burrow or Jamarr after a bad game. Yet a lot of fantasy football managers will trade them for slightly lesser stars with the first sign of problems. Stay patient!
As a reminder, here is how some remarkable players performed last season after week 1:
- Chase Brown: 5.3 PPR points
- Tyrone Tracy: 1.7
- Drake London: 3.5
- Terry McLaurin: 3.7
- Mark Andrews: 3.4
- Joe Burrow: 8.1
Nobody wants to see this kind of games from star players. But if it happened after five strong weeks in week 6, nobody would blink.
That said, here are some players who are worth buying or selling after the opening weekend of the NFL.
Fantasy football players to buy in week 2
RB Travis EtienneJacksonville Jaguars
After a low season where we had a million questions about the backfield of Jacksonville, we have our answer.
Etienne had 16 carry's into a combined eight from Tank Bigsby and Bhaysshul Tuten. He also caught all three goals, while the other two no saws.
< util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/>
Do not expect 143 Yards to hurry out of Etienne every week, and he is not slam Dunk RB1. But you should still be able to get it cheap enough, even if it only ends up like a weekly RB2 or Flex Play.
RB Kenneth Walker IIISeattle Seahawks
This week was a huge disappointment for Walker, with 24 total yards on 10 Carry's and three receptions.
Yes, the workload split with Zach CharbonNet was larger than in recent years, but remember that Walker missed a lot of the preseason with an injury. That probably explains why he only played 57% of the early Snaps.
If a manager in your competition gets panicked because CharbonNet is wearing more, go the chance to buy low.
Wre AJ BrownPhiladelphia Eagles
The internet buzzed after the Thursday evening match where AJ Brown did not see his first target until late in the fourth quarter and had a profit percentage of 0%.
There are no easy answers about why Brown performed so badly. Perhaps it was the persistent hamstring problem, perhaps the defense of the cowboys is actually good. (OK, probably not that.) Maybe the Run game worked too well. Who knows?
Anyway, don't panic. Brown is a too talented receiver to worry about one bad game, no matter how bad it was.
Wre Nico CollinsHouston Texans
Collins was a first round Pick in most competitions and left many people in week 1. Only three catches for 33 yards can perhaps find them somewhere else.
Good news: Nico is still elite.
Bad news: the Texan Offensive line is still bad and CJ Stroud struggled through it.
Nevertheless, Stroud Collins was able to make a WR1 when he was healthy last season. Bank on that happens again.
RB Treeveyon HendersonNew England Patriots
There was a lot of hype this preasason about Henderson as the patriots that ran back to the selection.
We knew, or at least we thought we knew it, he would be the third-down. Strangely enough, the Rookie did not play much in third place about Rhamondre Stevenson or Antonio Gibson, but still caught all six goals and showed his skills there.
It can take a few weeks, but the cream has to rise to the top and Henderson is used back very quickly. This is time to come in, while his price is at its lowest all season.
Detroit Lions infringement
It is impossible to deny that this was a bad first game for the Lion After the departure of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
But if someone in your competition gets in panic about bad matches of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs or David Montgomery, it's time to get them cheap.
John Morton brought in this attack, who worked with Johnson in the past so that they have to be able to get back on the right track. It is also quite possible that the defense of Packers is legitimate now that they have Micah Parsons.
Fantasy football players to sell in week 2
RB Javonte WilliamsDallas Cowboys
In total, 20.4 fantasy points look pretty good. But let's put it in perspective.
1. He hurried 15 times (good) for 54 yards, 3.6 yards per Carry (bad).
2. He scored two touchdowns (good).
3. The Eagles Lost Jalen Carter early in the game.
4. Jaydon Blue was inactive.
Williams is the current RB1 of the cowboys, but it will be difficult to reproduce a TD-heavy performance if it comes to speed as soon as Rookie comes up at speed.
RB James ConnerArizona Cardinals
This is simple.
We all heard outside the season that this would be close to a 50/50 split between Conner and Trey Benson. In week 1 we did not see the even split, but Benson was more productive per touch. It is only a matter of time before this becomes the new reality.
Wre Deebo SamuelWashington commanders
Samuel seems to be happy, healthy and productive with his new team.
That said, week 1 could be his best match of the season.
Terry McLaurin was clearly rusty, but will come soon. Yes, Samuel scored on a run play, but the commanders won't use him much in that role, so you can't trust that ahead.
Wre Tyreek HillMiami Dolphins
The dolphins were miserable against a Colt defense that was below the average last season.
Hill and Jaylen Waddle both underwhelmed, and it did not help that Malik Washington also saw five goals, the same as Waddle and a less than Hill.
The only player who is worth roasting from this attack in the future is Devon Achane, and that does not feel great, knowing that he needed a waste time Touchdown to save his day.
Wre Zay -flowersBaltimore Ravens
On Sunday when the No.1 WR for the week, it's time to sell flowers as quickly as possible.
Is he talented? Yes. But, As the F6P podcast has repeatedly noticedHe's just not consistent enough.
This is especially due to playing in an attack with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, who dominate touches. The defense of the ravens elite is also, so the attack usually does not have to pass enough to keep flowers.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/fantasy/football/2025/09/08/fantasy-football-buy-low-sell-high-week-2/86039805007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The biggest review for job numbers is weakened by the market
- Mandelon accused the outlet on emails in Jeffrey Epstein
- How misunderstood research has shaped menopause treatment for 20 years
- “The Congress has sworn to insult him”: BJP on the video AI of the mother of the PM Modi; Blame “arrogance” by Rahul Gandhi | India News
- Jokowi volunteers refused that Prabowo is starting to get rid of “people close to Jokowi” in the office
- Callaburaji tremor: a light earthquake 2.3 degrees hits the ear – Decian Herald
- Charlie Kirk: former presidents Biden and Obama join inter-party tributes to Trump Ally | World News
- Bills Dt Ed Oliver Spotted in Walking Boot on Thursday
- FBI releases images of Charlie Kirk Shooting 'Person of Interest | BBC News
- President Trump, First Lady Mark 9/11 with a solemn wish never to forget – the White House
- Unified position on foreign policy, national security
- Baltic states ask us the congress to maintain military support