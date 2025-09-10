11 players to buy, sell

NFL Overrespact Week 1 Mackenzie Salmon from Sport Serious responds exaggerated to some of the best games of NFL Week 1. Sports seriously

Week 1 of the NFL season, like most weeks, brought many surprises. We saw boom performances of unexpected players and boste performance of various so -called studs. Things always feel increased after the opening week, because that is all we have to evaluate.

You should not respond overly and try to exchange Joe Burrow or Jamarr after a bad game. Yet a lot of fantasy football managers will trade them for slightly lesser stars with the first sign of problems. Stay patient!

As a reminder, here is how some remarkable players performed last season after week 1:

Chase Brown: 5.3 PPR points

Tyrone Tracy: 1.7

Drake London: 3.5

Terry McLaurin: 3.7

Mark Andrews: 3.4

Joe Burrow: 8.1

Nobody wants to see this kind of games from star players. But if it happened after five strong weeks in week 6, nobody would blink.

That said, here are some players who are worth buying or selling after the opening weekend of the NFL.

Fantasy football players to buy in week 2

RB Travis EtienneJacksonville Jaguars

After a low season where we had a million questions about the backfield of Jacksonville, we have our answer.

Etienne had 16 carry's into a combined eight from Tank Bigsby and Bhaysshul Tuten. He also caught all three goals, while the other two no saws.

Do not expect 143 Yards to hurry out of Etienne every week, and he is not slam Dunk RB1. But you should still be able to get it cheap enough, even if it only ends up like a weekly RB2 or Flex Play.

RB Kenneth Walker IIISeattle Seahawks

This week was a huge disappointment for Walker, with 24 total yards on 10 Carry's and three receptions.

Yes, the workload split with Zach CharbonNet was larger than in recent years, but remember that Walker missed a lot of the preseason with an injury. That probably explains why he only played 57% of the early Snaps.

If a manager in your competition gets panicked because CharbonNet is wearing more, go the chance to buy low.

Wre AJ BrownPhiladelphia Eagles

The internet buzzed after the Thursday evening match where AJ Brown did not see his first target until late in the fourth quarter and had a profit percentage of 0%.

Everyone was already aware of the out -of -the -outing level interest rate of AJ Brown last night. But the thing is, it seems that it was justified AJ Brown has just posted, which was easy to do his worst version of the @Fantasyptsdata-S era For the first time since at least 2022, ** AJ Brown pic.twitter.com/xce3ytvky1 – Scott Barrett (@scottbarrettdfb) September 5, 2025

There are no easy answers about why Brown performed so badly. Perhaps it was the persistent hamstring problem, perhaps the defense of the cowboys is actually good. (OK, probably not that.) Maybe the Run game worked too well. Who knows?

Anyway, don't panic. Brown is a too talented receiver to worry about one bad game, no matter how bad it was.

Wre Nico CollinsHouston Texans

Collins was a first round Pick in most competitions and left many people in week 1. Only three catches for 33 yards can perhaps find them somewhere else.

Good news: Nico is still elite.

Bad news: the Texan Offensive line is still bad and CJ Stroud struggled through it.

Nevertheless, Stroud Collins was able to make a WR1 when he was healthy last season. Bank on that happens again.

RB Treeveyon HendersonNew England Patriots

There was a lot of hype this preasason about Henderson as the patriots that ran back to the selection.

We knew, or at least we thought we knew it, he would be the third-down. Strangely enough, the Rookie did not play much in third place about Rhamondre Stevenson or Antonio Gibson, but still caught all six goals and showed his skills there.

It can take a few weeks, but the cream has to rise to the top and Henderson is used back very quickly. This is time to come in, while his price is at its lowest all season.

Detroit Lions infringement

It is impossible to deny that this was a bad first game for the Lion After the departure of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

But if someone in your competition gets in panic about bad matches of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs or David Montgomery, it's time to get them cheap.

John Morton brought in this attack, who worked with Johnson in the past so that they have to be able to get back on the right track. It is also quite possible that the defense of Packers is legitimate now that they have Micah Parsons.

Fantasy football players to sell in week 2

RB Javonte WilliamsDallas Cowboys

In total, 20.4 fantasy points look pretty good. But let's put it in perspective.

1. He hurried 15 times (good) for 54 yards, 3.6 yards per Carry (bad).

2. He scored two touchdowns (good).

3. The Eagles Lost Jalen Carter early in the game.

4. Jaydon Blue was inactive.

Williams is the current RB1 of the cowboys, but it will be difficult to reproduce a TD-heavy performance if it comes to speed as soon as Rookie comes up at speed.

RB James ConnerArizona Cardinals

This is simple.

We all heard outside the season that this would be close to a 50/50 split between Conner and Trey Benson. In week 1 we did not see the even split, but Benson was more productive per touch. It is only a matter of time before this becomes the new reality.

Wre Deebo SamuelWashington commanders

Samuel seems to be happy, healthy and productive with his new team.

That said, week 1 could be his best match of the season.

Terry McLaurin was clearly rusty, but will come soon. Yes, Samuel scored on a run play, but the commanders won't use him much in that role, so you can't trust that ahead.

Wre Tyreek HillMiami Dolphins

The dolphins were miserable against a Colt defense that was below the average last season.

Hill and Jaylen Waddle both underwhelmed, and it did not help that Malik Washington also saw five goals, the same as Waddle and a less than Hill.

The only player who is worth roasting from this attack in the future is Devon Achane, and that does not feel great, knowing that he needed a waste time Touchdown to save his day.

Wre Zay -flowersBaltimore Ravens

On Sunday when the No.1 WR for the week, it's time to sell flowers as quickly as possible.

Is he talented? Yes. But, As the F6P podcast has repeatedly noticedHe's just not consistent enough.

This is especially due to playing in an attack with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, who dominate touches. The defense of the ravens elite is also, so the attack usually does not have to pass enough to keep flowers.