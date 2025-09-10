How our fantasy projections are standing up against NHL.coms Pre-Draft Rankings

When the fantasy hockey season rolls around, there is a lot of content to absorb.

It is always great to have different points of view and perspectives to help inform the team construction process. But Too much different information can also cause paralysis due to analysis.

No two rankings or projections are perfect, so sometimes it helps to analyze the most striking differences. The idea is not to point out where one list is right or wrong, but to explore Why There is such a gap. That was what there was to do today: compare our cheat sheet with Nhl.comS top-200 fantasy players.

For consistency, the Spiekletter is set to the same categories that are mentioned in the introduction of NHL.com: goals, assists, power play points, shots on goal, hits and blocked shots for skaters and victories, goals against average, savings percentage and shutouts for goalkeepers.

Where were lower

Valeri Nichushkin, Colorado Avalanche

NHL: 82 | The athletics: 278

Nichushkin runs the road with the most important value between value between rankings. The scoring of last year's DIP contributes to this, especially with the Power Play. The AVS have a new coach who leads the power play, who could turn things around, but his use is another question mark. While Nichushkins generally a PP1 not, he shifted to the second unit in favor of Gabriel Landenskog late in round 1 of the play -offs last spring.

That Power Play implementation will be the key, together with or its five-on-five effects. Unlike in recent years, he was not a positive about Colorados expected goals generation. Perhaps last year's turnover had something to do with it. So the rebound potential there is, it just shouldn't bet at Early in the design.

Brad Marchand, Florida Panthers

NHL: 123 | The athletics: 294

Marchand was a much better player than his score of the regular season in Boston last year showed that his underlying figures showed positives, but his environment stopped him. His game in Florida, however, showed what he left in the tank with Conn Smythe-Kaliber game.

Marcharands regular seasonal value for 2025-26 is probably somewhere between those two levels.

Age is the elephant in the room for the 37-year-old. Matthew Tkachuks absence in the first half of the seasons (ISH) is another Curveball to navigate. The absence of Tkachuks could put more emphasis on Marchand in the matchup game, which he did not encounter as much in the play -offs as part of the third line.

The Bottom Line? Don't let the play -offs of last year inspire at Asked a choice for Marchand. If you miss it, there are other Middle Seat options to consider in Florida.

Ivan Demidov, Montreal Canadiens

NHL: 112 | The athletics: 250

We tend to practice more caution with rising stars, such as Demidov. Yes, his arrival was long -awaited. And yes, he quickly delivered in two games in the regular season to start his NHL career. But having a successful Rookie season is not the same as a successful fantasy season.

The Cheat Sheet projects 21 goals and 53 points, which is respectable for a Rookie. He can push the pace even more if he stays on the top Power-Play unit. The addition of Zachary Bolduc can add more second -line production. Nevertheless, compared to seasoned second-liners, it may not be enough for rounds 7-10 (at least for those outside the dynastia competitions).

Pavel Dorofeyev, Vegas Golden Knights

NHL: 73 | The athletics: 197

If Dorofeyev eventually drives Mitch Marner and Jack Eichel on the top line, he will cause a lot of attacking damage this year.

A best-loaded approach simply did not have been in Vegas style. Instead, he will probably stay on the Tomas Hertls wing on the second line that does not necessarily hurt its value, where Dorofeyev had a breakout year because of the shot volume and target scores. However, the expectations are different than when he had a first -line role.

Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers

NHL: 65 | THe athletic: 163

Playoff Bennett is a completely different animal than Bennett in the regular season and the latter is the only one that managers will prepare in the coming weeks.

Bennett scored 22 points in 23 Playoff matches and collected 106 hits, which translated into a speed of 78 points in a season of 82 game. Remember that Bennett has only reached the 50-game milestone in the regular season once. Moreover, hell starts the year without Tkachuk driving the second line.

Bennetts Conn Smythe-Caliber Play can give him more juice in the regular season, but not the same amount as Playoff Bennett.

Where were higher

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators

NHL: 178 | The athletics: 87

It is completely logical why the value of Saros (and Jeremy Swaymans) has fallen in the ranking of NHL.com: his game has fallen, and the quality of the team around him too.

SAROS goals that have been saved above (min-4.68) and 0.895 savings percentage were career last year. And his songs were also super inspiring in 2023-24.

But this is a big year for Saros. The year 1 of his eight -year extension in Nashville. The pressure is therefore on him to show that the keeper of the Vezina caliber is still from the past. He was previously a game changer, even when the team around him was overwhelmed, so now it's time to show his ceiling.

Seth Jones, Florida Panthers

NHL: 153 | The athletics: 62

Peripherals is important with category scoring and Jones chips across the board. The Panthers cannot be confronted the same shot volume as the Blackhawks, but Jones should still help in the block category. Although he is not a high-end scorer, he still has to contribute offensively. Jones took representations last spring on the first Power-Play unit with the Panthers, and there was no obvious signing out of season to replace him. So, although he does not thrive in that role in Chicago, he plays in addition to more high-actane attackers in Florida who can stimulate scoring.

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

NHL: 138 | The athletics: 49

Pettersson is one of the most difficult players to analyze. In 2022-23 he showed what a difference maker he could be with a 102-point season, and he wore that energy by two-thirds (ISH) of the 2023-24 season. But that is where his game started to trend, before he dropped downright in 2024-25.

Some schedule tweaks and a coaching change could Help Pettersson to get back on the right track, but there is no guarantee that it will help. He played through countless coaches, and the Canucks out of season was somewhat overwhelming. But it goes beyond its environment, and one bad rack does not stop Pettersson.

The skill is still there. And the model is good for more than just last year (it's the past three Years, weighed for recent and adapted for age). So choosing the right place to choose him depends on the faith of every managers in his talent that translates again at the pace of a real first -line center.

Adam Fox, New York Rangers

NHL: 102 | The athletics: 16

Between a disappointing regular season in New York and the 4 Nations Face-Off, the perception of Foxs game has been considerably shifted in the past year. But even with factors in categories such as hitting, to which Fox does not contribute much, he still is in 16th place through our cheat sheet.

The 2024-25 season season was chaotic and gloomy. Only Fox could not elevate a sinking ship, but he is still a number 1 defender who has a top play Quarterbacks Quarterbelt. Expect the Rangers to stabilize under a new coaching staff, with Fox playing a key role.

Charlie Mcavoy, Boston Bruins

NHL: 164 | The athletics: 103

The problem with a category competition is that some managers have to look for specialists in the peripheral categories of shotblockers who do not contribute much else, large strikers or players with a limited value.

Mcavoys scoring may not be as productive as other top defenders, but his mix of contributions yields value, especially in a category competition (in a point competition we have it slightly lower at 129).

The team around him can Underwhelm, but Mcavoy tends to share the ice with David Pastrnak on even power, which is a good omen for a score potential. And he could continue to get on PP1, unless Mason Lohrei officially takes over this year.

Honorable mentions

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers

NHL: | The athletics: 89

Finally, we will quickly view two players who have generally fallen outside NHL.coms Top-200. Skinners game is as chaotic as it becomes. Managers are probably tired of dealing with his irregular results, which have led him to sometimes have lost the starter network. But until Edmonton acquires a real no. 1, the net (usually) belongs to Skinner, the quality of the team around him would have to help his number to increase enough from a fantasy context.

Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs

NHL: | The athletics: 77

Rielly is a lack of no. 1 defender and does not play a super physical game. But what he can add offensively, that outweighs that enough for consideration. His role on the Leafs Top Power-Play unit is the most important Toronto arranged Top-10 in expected and real target generation in favor last year. Although the Power Play looks different without Marner, there is a lot of talent in advance to retain production.

Date Evolving hockey” Hockeyviz” Hockey Statcards” All three zones And Natural Stat Trick. This story is based on statistics -based statistics; Here is one primer About these figures.

(Photo of Brad Marchand: Bruce Bennett / Getty Images)