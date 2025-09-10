Oda Tokito completes wheelchair tennis career Golden Slam





Japan -Data Sport At the age of only 19, wheelchair tennis star Oda Tokito has reached a Golden Slam of the career, who has won all four major tournaments and the title of Paralympics. Golden The Japanese wheelchair tennis player Oda Tokito defeated Gustavo Fernandez from Argentina in a heavily fought three-set match on 6 September to win the US Open title for the first time. With this victory at the age of 19 and 3 months, he won all four of the most important tournaments, as well as the title of Paralympics, an achievement that is known as a Golar Golden Slam. Oda's youth hero Kunieda Shingo previously completed his career Golden Slam in 2022. When Oda made his most important tournament debut on the French Open in 2022, he was defeated by Kunieda in the semi -final. In 2023, however, he won the French Open at a record youngest age of 17 years and 33 days, the first of three consecutive victories in the tournament. He also won Wimbledon in 2023 and 2025, and the Australian Open in 2024, for a total of seven Grand Slam Tournament titles. At the US Open of this year he won his first title for men's dubbles, combined with his singles last opponent Fernandez. Oda Tokito's men's wheelchair championships Singles Singles 2022: Participates in three major tournaments (excluding Australian Open) 2023: wins Roland Garros (French Open) and Wimbledon 2024: Australian Open and Roland Garros wins; takes gold on Paris Paralympics 2025: wins Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open Oda Tokito Born in the Aichi prefecture on May 8, 2006. Started using a wheelchair after he had made the diagnosis of bone cancer in his leg at the age of 9. In the hospital he was inspired by watching Kunieda Shingo on television, so that he had admitted wheelchair tennis. Went professionally shortly before he turned 16. Opened his most important tournament debut in 2022 on the French and won the singles event the next year to become the youngest number one in the world ever. Won the men's claws gold medal on the Paris Paralympics in 2024. (Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Oda Tokito celebrates after winning the US Open men's Rolstoir Singles title in New York on 6 September 2025. © AFP/Jiji.) tennis

wheelchair tennis

Oda Tokito

