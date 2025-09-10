Laredo Country Club Lead Tennis Professional







About our club Laredo Country Club offers a family-oriented social environment dedicated to 800+ families and promotes exceptional sports, eating and recreational experiences. With an 18 -hole golf course, driving range, 11 illuminated tennis courts, 3 illuminated Pickleball lanes, a basketball court, athletic field, 4 pastry rooms, a fitness center and 3 restaurants. In March 2026 we open a new restaurant/bar next to the tennis/pool, a new Tennis Pro Shop and newly renovated Aquatics Center. Laredo Country Club is “The second house of our family”. In accordance with the mission and vision of the club, the club will in the future focus their minds in the development of a club -wide master plan including important upgrades to the clubhouse and golf course. The club has a professional and dedicated staff, many of whom have served membership for more than 10 years. The clubhouse of 45,000 square foot has a flexible design that can be held at the same time without conflicts. The club frequents upgrades and the current plans require a continuation of these continuous improvements. The club is located as the center for the best residential area in the city. Position description Essential responsibilities The desired head tennis professional for the Laredo Country Club will be responsible for many typical tasks that are found at high-end, private tennis/golf country clubs. Responsible for attentive to all needs of members and guests while maintaining a clean, organized working environment during all tennis operations. Tasks will include, but will not be limited to: Welcomed members and their guests to create a world-class experience in our high-end and private facility.

He or she will be an ambassador for the Tennis/Pickleball game for our members, guests and employees.

Being able to include weekly operational responsibilities: private classes, clinics, competitions, tournaments, special events and tennis pro shops.

Pickleball -privatics, clinics and special events are available.

Working with our members at all ages and levels and a daily presence in the tennis prize, tennis courts and in the club.

Teach members of all ages and skills. In both private/semi-private classes and junior/adult tennis and pickingball clinics.

Directing or helping with junior tennis development initiatives and player development.

Directing or assisting with assigned Lid tournaments/events that gives our members a five-star tournament experience.

Help with Tennisracquet -String/Merchandising and Tennis Pro Shop responsibilities. The right candidate will be career -oriented and have the drive to grow, learn and claim as a tennis professional at one of the best facilities in the country. Experience required The ideal candidate will have the following attributes: At least four years of full -time tennis education experience (or equivalent of).

He or she must have a strong desire for a career possibility at the Laredo Country Club with excellent skills of people and the five-star service service at all times.

Strong background in Junior Tennis Development, Van Red Ball, Orange Ball, Green Ball, Yellow Ball and High Performance Tennis Training. The importance of the athletic development model in your coaching CV.

Minimum teaching 40 hours/week private lessons and clinics.

Educational experience with the willingness to learn and adapt and emphasize the development of strong junior and adult programs. An extensive background in the development of excellent Junior Tournament players.

Background of tournament operations together with offering an exceptional member/guest experience. Knowledge with Usta Tennis Sanctioned Tournaments and UTR programming.

Pickleball experience education and tournaments. Advantages % of the private classes

Clinics committee

Meals when on the spot

Personnel agreement

RSPA/PTR -Education and Contribution

Insured Health Insurance (80% paid by Club) How to register Register via e -mail to Mike Wennetz, director of Sport OP [email protected] (Facility does not accept questions about phones). Confirm a CV and cover letter. All interviews are conducted via Zoom. – Advertisement –

