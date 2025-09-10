Football bets college, predictions, opportunities: biggest week 3 storylines, early best bet for Texas A&M-Notre Dame

Week 2 in College Football saw more of the same in the big competitions, where waiting to see the market move and then fade away again, it again showed better results than beating the market for the final number.

We have emphasized Duke +3 as a valuable bet, thinking that the Blue Devils would probably close shorter than that. And yes, 2.5 was the common distribution by Saturday, but Duke Bettors saw no five turnover coming, which changed a 14-13 match in half in half.

The lonely ranked competition did not see a drastic move, because Oklahoma went from -5.5 to -4.5, but the Sooners won with two scores.

The Bad Beat Monster joined the Big game Fray. Kansas +6.5 seemed too high and closed +5.5 at Missouri. The Jayhawks took a 21-6 lead, and even after Missouri returned to take the lead, the coverage almost seemed insured. That is, until the Tigers broke a 63-Yard Run when it was simply killing the clock their main goal and eventually won (and covered), 42-31.

In our first matchup in these Summers Lookahead-Line bets to make, there were a front one to beat the market and have an interest in the Cyhawk Game of the Year. Set up under a field goal outside the season, the game landed exactly in Iowa State with 3, giving the cyclones a second high -profile victory while they are the steps at the University Football Rankings. They are hardly alone.

Here is a look at a few university football teams in the elevator and Val, together with bets that I would now make in some of the largest matches of week 3.

Movers

Oklahomas Performance, who combined a defense with hits that were audibly impressive, and QB John mats who now moved among the still early Heisman favorites, should have informed the rest of the sec. Although they went from +500 to +240 to make the play-off of the University Football, they are still 23-1 to win the conference.

The Sooners are raised in the ranking, but their Brethren Mississippi State conference has earned a lot of respect in the gambling market.

Firstly, the Bulldogs won as a big favorite in week 1, which brought a line for week 2 against Arizona State that could have been around 10 to 5.5, only to win downy as an underdog. As if the sec from top-to-bottom had to be more difficult.

Shake

South -Florida did not shook the world exactly in week 1 with his victory over BOise State. That just gave them a leg-up on last year's group of five representatives in the Football Playoff conversation college. After shaking GaineSville with a more than two-two-touchdown upset of the Gators, things are now very real in Tampa. Of course they now went to Miami, where a victory on the hurricanes would be ali-like.

With so many Power 4 teams that crush cupcakes in week 2, one P4-G5 game did not go like that at all. The gambling market made UCLA the favorite about ENLV, but that was a mistake. The rebels started the game about the type 23-0 run that Larry Johnson would be proud of and won 30-23. They have a week before they go to Miami (OH) to start their seasons as a second segment, one that should decide whether there is national attention to follow, and a potential relocation on the ODDsbord on the Futures markets where Mullens Team is eligible.

The big competitions bet for week 3

As always, there is no guarantee that an early investment in a lookahead line will pay, but according to our article of the year this summer we have been the market again, which already has value on Georgia Tech on +8.5.

You will notice that the Windows projection for this point was Spread Clemson -2.9. After reopening 6.5, the market has drawn this game to only a shadow higher than our projection on Clemson -3.5. Although we can beat ourselves all week to do the work early to get the best of the song, the game still has to be played, lose or cover.

The gambling market came to Clemson on reality, not only because of a seasonal loss at home at LSU (who did not blown out exactly Louisiana Tech last week), but Clemson found himself alarming 16-0 against Troy.

Qb Haynes King and the disturbing yellow coats get their first chance to get one this season, after they took care of Colorado on the road last week and a glorified Walk-through with Gardner-Webb and no one should be surprised if they do.

When it comes to the gambling market, this is an almost identical matchup for that above, because Georgia was held as a favorite of 7.5 points this summer, but the eternal national title candidate has since been reopened and near a field goal on the road in Knoxville.

In contrast to Clemson, Georgia did not have a measuring game game (a game that would probably have to come across a team that thinks their hedges are better). Neither the Bulldogs have been the focus of an upset watch against an inferior team. The closest to a negative for Georgia is that they did not come close to Austin Peay last week, but the Bulldogs dominated the box score (421-196 in total yards).

In the meantime, a week after beating Syracuse, Tennessee convincingly housed in East Tennessee State on neutral territory. The orange followed that loss by hardly escaping UConn this season in another absurd point -spread results.

I projected this on just shy from Georgia -5, so although the summer line was too high (but not entirely the discrepancy of Clemson -georgia tech), not enough has happened to create so much adjustment.

Georgia did not play a seasonal opening for TV showdown this year. In 2021, the Bulldogs were only three points to Clemson, Oregon beat 49-3 in 2022 and crushed Clemson 34-3 in week 1 last season. It is quite possible that the Bulldogs have treated as an improvised preseason for the first two weeks, and Kirby Smart is ready to unleash aggression on their first important opponent.

Since Georgia has won with a collective score of 137-57 in Smarts Four Games Against Josh Heupel, 3.5 points should not ask too much.

Pick: Georgia -3.5

See who it is! The Golden Boys from South Florida jumped into the top 25 of the polls and immediately qualified for the BIG game status against the last team in their three-game non-conference glove. At first glance, another point distribution of more than two touchdowns looks like a gift, giving how well the bulls have looked like.

But this is a brutal place for USF. Expect that university athletes get up for a prime-time game with a 2024 CFP team, then a trip to the swamp, and Than A game with Miami requires too much of their schedule.

Although the spreads are the same, the Gators and Hurricanes are not the same teams. Florida got a lot of credit on the market for making a bowl game with a difficult schedule last year, and assumptions were made that the Gators would take a step forward. Maybe that still happens, but they have already shown that they can play with everyone, as we saw in their seasonal victory over Notre Dame.

In week 2, Miami received a quasi-bye with Bethune-Cookman, so that the hurricanes lift the fresher, hungry, larger and better team in this week with the newly ranked bulls.

USF could still win the American, and with Banked victories in Boise State and Florida they could make the play -off of the University Football. But with a projected point spread of three touchdowns or more, even our respect for the bulls is not enough to shun the points with the walking sticks.

Pick: Miami (FL) -17

Notre Dame QB CJ Carr, leads the Fighting Irish to an important match against Texas A&M. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit) (Associated Press)

You had to be checked for a concussion only before looking at the last seasons Slugfest between Texas A&M and Notre Dame. The Irish won 23-13 because the aggies could not get anything wrong, with only 246 recruiting in total. Even with a Stat-line of 12-of-30 pass for 100 meters from QB Conner Weigman, the game started in the fourth quarter 13-13.

Weigman lasted another competition before he was replaced by first-year student Marcel Reed and followed a seven-game winning streak for Texas A&M. Already now the clear starter (and Weigmans in Houston), which shows an increased passing efficiency in two games against UTSA and Utah State, while it was still the type of dangerous running threat that Notre Dame did not have to be confronted last season. The nearest replica were capable runners Jayden Maiava and Will Howard, whose teams 35 and 34 points scored on the Irish.

Notre Dame had a week off to return to the drawing table after losing Miami, but this should be another game to go all too late, and although seven points are a fair line based on previous results, the aggies are ready for their full effort in an attempted revenge, while Notre Dame would be satisfied with a win.

Choose: Texas A&M +7

