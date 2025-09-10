NHL is getting closer to closing details for 2028 World Cup Hockey

Henderson, Nev. – The NHL is getting closer to closing details for the Hockey 2028 world cup with the intention of making decisions early next year, deputy commissioner Bill Daly NHL.com told the NHL/NHLPA North American Player Media Tour on Tuesday.

“We have experienced a process in which we have been interested in because of a number of cities in North America and Europe,” said Daly. “We are now going beyond the expression of interest -phase in the bidding phase.

Daly said that at least two-thirds of the NHL cities have shown an interest in hosting the World Cup. Moreover, he said that the competition has been interested in nearly 20 European cities.

The NHL and NHL Players Association is planning to play world cup games in North America and Europe. It is expected that all medal-round games in North America will be played.

“In Europe, the bidding process will probably go somewhere under 10 (cities) and we have some thoughts about it,” Daly said. “We try to do it in a strategic way, which will make our company better and bigger in the future, where our international opportunities are the most acute, I think. The goal is to be strategic with decision -making.”

Daly said that the World Cup 2028 will have eight national teams who participate, all only on invitation.

“We will not have a qualifying round,” he said. “Our hope for future world cups is to develop a qualifying round, but not before 2028. That is the thinking process.”

Daly said that the competition and NHLPA will continue with its World Cup decisions and preparations without involvement of the International Ice Hockey Federation due to conflicts of interest.

“That does not mean that at a certain moment that may not change,” said Daly. “That is possible, but at the moment we are doing this with our existing relationships that we have with European hockey. I think there is a level of excitement for the tournament. The IIHF has its own relationship with the front, what a marketing agency is, and they have a number of contractual complications that are helping us with. If we are dealing with competitions and the skills.” Infructure

The 2028 tournament is jointly managed by the NHL and NHLPA World Cup of Hockey after 1996, 2004 and 2016. It comes two years after NHL players participate in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in February, which is the first involvement of the competition in the Olympics since 2014.

Daly said that return to the Olympic Games comes at the right time for the competition.

“Many things have changed in the last 12 years,” said Daly. “The game is a lot bigger. Things are a lot bigger. The stage remains large. The Olympic Games is probably the biggest stage of sport. We continue to develop that players from many different countries are developing and we expect that most NHL players will ever have this year in an Olympic Games, somewhere between 160-180 players.

The NHL is also thinking of improving the Global Series product by looking at the possibility of playing outdoors abroad, Daly said.

“I can't say that we have an active project to work on a game game in the outdoor, but I think it's not at all from the question,” Daly said. “It can be in our future, perhaps in our relatively near future.”

For a while there was also a discussion about the NHL that played outdoor games in Florida. That will be reality this season.

The Florida Panthers and New York Rangers will play Discover NHL Winter Classic in Loandewot Park in Miami on January 2 in the 2026 Park, and the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins play in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Stadium Series Series in Tampa on Tampa on Tampa.

“Some things we can do technologically to protect the ice cream and protect the ice buildings, that is important and that will clearly be the key,” Daly said. “Especially in Tampa we are going to make a kind of cover to set up the ice rink while we prepare for the game. I think Miami is probably more conducive to what we should do, because you can open and close the roof and you can at least lead the inner environment to the game.

Just like the Global Series, Daly said that the competition constantly thinks about ways to become creative with the winter classic and stage series.

“It's really about and needs creative people to think outside the frameworks and what themes our fans and new fans of hockey would address,” Daly said. “That is why the two games in Florida for our stadium series and Winter Classic, I think, a unique test and a tribute to the way in which those two franchises have performed both on the ice and off.”